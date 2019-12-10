Gregg and I had a very different Thanksgiving than our typical celebration. Since two of our daughters and all three granddaughters are exploring New Zealand, Rachel and Oli decided she would host and we were happy to spend Thanksgiving in Colorado.
So instead of cooking here in our fair city, Rachel and I roasted the bird in Highland Park, Colorado. We had a lovely time creating all of our traditional dishes in a different kitchen. The results were delicious from the first bite to the last of the leftovers.
On Saturday, Rachel and Oli planned a day in Boulder for all of us. We ate at the wonderful Bohemian Café in downtown Boulder where we enjoyed schnitzel, German potato salad, homemade pretzels, bratwurst and different ales to wash it down. It was a nice change of pace from turkey.
We didn’t linger because we had a tour ahead of us. Ever since Rachel moved to Colorado, we’ve talked about touring the Celestial Seasoning plant. As someone who enjoys Celestial Seasoning teas almost daily as the weather turns cooler, I wanted to see where they were made and learn more about the manufacturing process.
That day was perfect for celebrating tea. As we approached the factory the wind picked up and snow was blowing everywhere. We hustled through a bitterly cold parking lot and opened the door to the most amazing smells of spice and tea that I have ever experienced. There are not enough adjectives in the dictionary to describe those aromas.
We were greeted with warmed teacups and urn after urn of perfectly brewed teas to sample while we waited for our tour to begin. I sampled a Vermont Maple Ginger and Gregg chose a Sweet Harvest Pumpkin. That ceramic cup of steamy deliciousness was perfect to warm up our cold hands as we sipped its contents. I have never been more pleasantly engaged while waiting for an event to begin.
We finally entered the room at the beginning of the tour where we were issued hair caps so not one hair was exposed. The folks at Celestial Seasonings don’t want any hair floating around their plant. Gregg and Oli also received special coverings for their facial hair. We looked a bit silly, but it didn’t matter because everyone on the tour looked the same and photography was forbidden so no one was going to see those not-so-beautiful those hair coverings.
Because it was nasty outside, we were led through the hallways of the corporate offices instead of walking to the plant through the parking lot. The walls were covered with the unique artwork that graces the Celestial tea boxes. I recognized so many of the images from the teas I’ve purchased over the years.
We started the tour in a room where they store the 150 ingredients from around the world that find their way into your cup. The tour guide told us that we were receiving a free aromatherapy tour as we walked through these ingredients. She was right.
The aroma highlight for me was behind a red door that was tightly shut most of the time. That is where the amazing peppermint that flavors my favorite teas is stored. It has to be isolated from the rest of the ingredients or every tea would be peppermint tea. We were allowed to walk through that room and I had to be careful to not inhale too deeply. The scent of the peppermint was delightful but almost overwhelmed the senses and the lungs. It was amazing.
I was fascinated to hear about Charlie Baden, the Blendmaster at Celestial Seasoning since 1984. It is his skilled nose that guarantees every batch of tea is perfect and he has the gift of taste buds that can pick up the most subtle flavors that influence the flavor of each tea blend. His unique gift allows him to determine if the ingredient he is tasting comes from China or Northern Africa. He has a remarkable talent that has ensured the tea you drink is perfect cup after cup.
Did you know that Celestial Seasoning makes over 100 varieties of tea including Black Cherry Berry, Candy Cane Lane, Caramel Apple Dream, Chamomile, Cinnamon Apple Spice, Cranberry Vanilla Wonderland, Sweet Coconut Thai Chai, Fireside Vanilla Spice, Gingerbread Spice, Lemon Zinger and my new favorite Peppermint Peak?
All of these delightful flavors were available in the gift shop and even though my tea shelf is well stocked, Gregg and I gave in and bought the teas we had sampled. We will be happily brewing them all winter long.
The clerks were so helpful even though they were ridiculously busy keeping the shelves stocked. As Gregg looked for the Sweet Harvest Pumpkin he had sampled, the clerk suggested that he try the brewed tea as the liquid for cooking his oatmeal. We plan on trying that hint soon.
When I got home, I decided to look for other recipes that use these remarkable teas. I succeeded because the Celestial Seasonings website had several recipes to try. Here they are for you to try as well with a suggestion that if you go to Boulder, stop in and visit the folks at Celestial Seasonings. You will have a wonderful experience.
Candy Cane Lane Cocoa
2 tablespoons cocoa powder
1/2 ounce dark chocolate
2 tablespoons honey
2 bags Celestial Seasonings Candy Cane Lane
Whipped topping
Candy Canes
Combine two cups water, cocoa powder, dark chocolate, honey and tea bags in a saucepan. Bring to boil. Simmer 5 minutes and remove the tea bags. Pour into two cups, top with whipped topping and candy cane stir stick and enjoy.
Sugar Cookie Sleigh Ride Martini
6 ounces Sugar Cookie Sleigh Ride infused vodka (see recipe below)
3 ounces half and half
1 teaspoon agave nectar
Ice
Sprinkles for rim of glass
Combine all ingredients except sprinkles in a cocktail shaker. Shake until cold. Wet the rims of two martini glasses, then dip in sprinkles and enjoy.
Sugar Cookie Sleigh Ride Infused Vodka
6 ounces premium vodka
3 bags Celestial Seasonings Sugar Cookie Sleigh Ride Holiday Herbal Tea
Combine vodka and tea bag in a one-liter glass jar (or similar container) with lid. Steep for 1 hour and then remove tea bags. Recipe Note: I’ve been thinking up all sorts of infused vodka flavors using these tea bags. The flavor combinations for tasty martinis are vast.
Quote of the Week: In 1969, Celestial Seasonings began picking fresh herbs from the field and forests of the Rocky Mountains and blending them to create uniquely flavorful teas. This tradition of turning the best of nature into delicious taste experiences continues to this day – every Celestial Seasonings tea is still made with the finest natural ingredients available. — Celestial Seasonings