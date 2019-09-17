Over the last several weeks, I’ve had several conversations about lists – grocery lists to be exact.
The first was with a fellow shopper at Hy-Vee who found a list in her shopping cart and was amused by the items needed and the poor spelling.
The other conversation was with Gregg’s cousin, Janet, who was visiting from California. As we carried on conversations, Janet made lists of things she wanted to check out when she got home. She had never heard of peanut butter powder and a few other items. She commented on how eclectic her list was and wondered what anyone would think if they found it.
That led me to share with her a unique book that my friend, Jean, had lent me several months ago entitled “Milk, Eggs, Vodka – grocery lists lost and found” by Bill Keaggy. According to Mr. Keaggy’s biography, he has a great appreciation for “grocery lists left in shopping carts” and “his projects are all about the life behind the things people leave behind.”
You can check out more of his quirky take on grocery lists at www.grocerylists.org. There he says that his obsession with these lists has been described as “genius, useless, inspiring, stupid, beautiful, profound and a complete waste of time.”
I visited this site as I wrote this article and while he hasn’t posted anything lately, his earlier posts are hilarious if you have a quirky sense of humor. He also wrote a fictional story about a life based on a grocery list he had found. I had never thought about using a grocery list as a writing prompt, but I may do just that.
The first list in the book that made me laugh out loud was obviously written by someone who sent a rice-lover to the store. It included olive oil, Coke, Sprite and the warning “If you buy more rice – I’ll punch you.” I really wanted to meet the writer of the note and the rice buyer and hear the story of how that warning came to be.
I was amused and horrified by the list made by a son or daughter who has questionable taste in food. The list was headed “Food, Thanks Mom” and the only things on it were “pizza and taco lunchables – no generic stuff, Gatorade—Rapid Rush, Cool Ranch Doritos.” I wonder if the mom who received this list was horrified because all of these things are not real food in my book.
Spelling on grocery lists can be atrocious and may cause anyone to question the spelling skills of the American public. Now I know many of us are in a hurry when we make our lists and spelling isn’t a big concern, but I would be appalled if I left a list behind with many misspelled words on it. This list is from many different lists so don’t think one person made all these errors: muchroom, cheess, littus, ceareal, potataoes, creakers, bnana and my favorite, backing soda. (My spell check just went crazy – it wants to correct all those words.)
While this book is silly, it is also informative. Mr. Keaggy includes fun food facts that I love. I found the following trivia fascinating:
- Lemonade was a favorite of the Chinese emperors. Lemons made their way to the United States with the help of Catholic missionaries and were planted in Arizona and California.
- The most pop
- ular beverage in the world is tea and beer is No. 2.
- Iceberg lettuce got its name from the fact that California growers started shipping it covered with heaps of crushed ice in the 1920s. It had previously been called crisp head lettuce.
- Americans eat 18.3 pounds of onions every year, p
- er capita.
- Eggplants are actually fruit and are classified botanically as berries.
- When Trix cereal was introduced by General Mills in 1954, it was more than 46% sugar.
- Gilbert Van Camp used an old family recipe to make pork and beans for sale in his grocery store in Indianapolis. It became so popular he started a canning company to manufacture the now classic Van Camp’s Pork and Beans.
- Lipton’s dry Onion Soup Mix was introduced in 1952 and soon became a common ingredient in hundreds of recipes.
- Nutmeg is unique among spice plants, producing two distinct spices. The seed is dried, shelled and sold either whole or ground as the spice nutmeg. The outer fleshy network is also dried and ground producing the spice know as mace.
- Dr. Pepper was invented in Waco, Texas, in 1885.
- Rhubarb, a relative of buckwheat, is considered a vegetable but is most often treated as a fruit – though it’s rarely eaten raw or unsweetened. But don’t eat the leaves! They can be poisonous because they contain oxalate and another unknown toxin.
- In 1939 the seedless watermelon was developed by treating the unpollinated flowers of watermelons with a type of acid.
- If you run out of confectioner’s sugar, you can make a good substitute by putting some regular sugar in a blender with a pinch of cornstarch.
- Canned hams were first sold by Hormel in 1926.
- Guess what Italian chef worked at the Plaza and the Ritz in New York City? There really was a Chef Boyardee, although his name spelled Boiardi.
- On average, for every dollar you spend in a restaurant you get $.27 worth of food.
Mr. Keaggy does include several recipes in his book. I’m sharing his Pumpkin Milkshake because it’s almost autumn and it is finally pumpkin season. I won’t use evaporated milk but will substitute fresh milk or almond milk.
Pumpkin Milkshake
1/2 cup evaporated milk
2 scoops vanilla ice cream
1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
1/4 cup pureed pumpkin
Blend ingredients in blender until smooth. Serves one.
Quote of the Week: Things I’ve learned – more people than I thought like onions. Mayonnaise is difficult to spell. So is banana, apparently. And anchovies. And yogurt. A lot of people cannot spell very well. Some people buy weird combinations of things or leave funny messages on the lists. It makes for an interesting collection. I used to think my handwriting was lame. Now I don’t and lastly, very few people leave their grocery lists in the cart like they should.
Introduction to Milk, Eggs, Vodka — Bill Keaggy