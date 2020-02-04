I love a good Renaissance Faire and I have attended many of them over the years. They are chock full of fascinating entertainment based on a wonderful time in history. So, it was no surprise to me when I spent several delightful hours at the Blue Moon Renaissance Festival at Christensen Field last Saturday. As soon as I read the story by Tammy Real McKeighan about this event, I put it on my calendar. I am so glad I did.
When I got to the horse arena, the Norsefyre entertainment troupe was center stage. I watched aerial acrobatics, talented performers artfully juggling flaming balls, flame throwers and dancers. They were so good. I couldn’t stay for most of the other events but I wish I could have seen the Knighting Ceremony and the Jesters.
I’m fascinated by these festivals because the Renaissance was such an interesting time of advancement of culture by respecting the past cultures of Rome and Greece. After the Dark Ages, a Renaissance was necessary. There was an amazing rebirth of appreciation for art, music, architecture and literature. This time in history offers so many interesting people and topics that you could study for the rest of your life and not even begin to exhaust the available material.
There was also a rebirth of culinary arts. In Italy, the basics of the cuisine that we know as Italian today were laid down during this time. The same can be said for dishes that are common to certain dishes in England today. Since the Renaissance Faires that I have attended have been based on English culture and since I am an Anglophile, I am most interested in British dishes.
The foods served at these fairs fall into two categories – authentic Renaissance foods and typical fair food. There is one treat that is a mixture of the two—the ubiquitous turkey leg. Every time I eat a turkey leg, I think of Henry the 8th digging greedily into a large piece of meat. Let’s face it, it’s challenging to daintily eat anything that large no matter how hard you try. Nevertheless, turkey legs are available at every fair and festival no matter what the theme.
At other Renaissance fairs I’ve attended with a greater array of culinary offerings, there were foods that hint of British roots. For example, I had my first oat scone at the Minnesota Renaissance Faire in 1989. I have loved scones ever since and have gotten rather good at making them myself.
Since oats were a staple in the Scottish diet, I recently went on a search for recipes using this grain. I found a dish called skirlie which is a savory take on oatmeal. This mixture of onions and oats was served as a side dish with any meat or as a stuffing for poultry. I plan on trying it when I roast the Cornish hens in my freezer.
Another wonderful dish that I had at a fair years ago was Cornish pasties. (FYI, pasties rhymes with nasties.) These triangular meat-filled pockets were peasant food that was highly portable. In fact, the Cornish brought these pastries to our country when they settled in Wisconsin. The men would take these pasties into the mines for their lunch. I got this recipe for pasties during a trip to a preserved mining town in Wisconsin called Mineral Point.
If you are interested in lifting any winter doldrums you may be experiencing, how about a historical treat from your kitchen. I offer these three recipes for you to try!
Scottish Skirlie
One-fourth cup butter
One onion, finely chopped
2 cups rolled oats
Salt and ground black pepper
^pMelt the butter in a pan over medium heat and add the onion. Fry gently until soft and slightly browned. Stir in the rolled oats and season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Cook gently for 10 minutes. Taste for seasoning and serve immediately or use for stuffing a fowl.
Oat Scones
One-half cup rolled oats
One and three-fourths cups flour
One-half teaspoon salt
One teaspoon baking powder
One-half teaspoon baking soda
4 tablespoons butter, chilled
Three-fourths cup buttermilk
^pCombine oats, flour, salt, baking powder and baking soda. Cut the cold butter into pieces and work into the dry ingredients until the mixture is crumbly. Add the buttermilk and stir the mixture with a fork until the dough holds together. Place on a board and knead about 10 minutes. Pat into a circle that is one-half inch thick on a greased baking sheet. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until lightly browned. Slice into wedges. Put scones back into the oven for several minutes to crisp the cut edges. Serve warm with your favorite jam. Recipe Note: I prefer apricot over all the jams!
Cornish Pasty
Crust
4 cups flour
1 and one-half teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 and three-fourths cups lard (shortening can be used)
1 egg, beaten
Filling
6 medium potatoes, diced
1 medium onion, chopped
1 pound ground chuck steak or cubed sirloin
Salt and pepper to taste
Mix the flour, salt and baking powder. Cut the shortening into the dry ingredients until the mixture resembles small pea-sized pieces. Add the liquid ingredients and mix until well combined. Chill. Dice the potatoes into small pieces and mix with a chopped onion and the ground or cubed meat. Roll dough into four 8-inch circles. Place vegetable/meat ingredients on half of each circle. Dot with butter. Moisten the edge of the pastry with water and fold over. Seal tightly with a fork or by rope twist crinkling. Prick top. Bake on a cookie sheet in a preheated 400 degree oven for 15 minutes. Reduce temperature to 350 degrees and bake for an additional 45 minutes.
Quote of the Week: Not much was really invented during the Renaissance, if you don’t count modern civilization. — P.J. O’Rourke