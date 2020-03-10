Lund: Always looking for something new to fix

Cooking is a quotidian task! That means it occurs daily and is commonplace.

Sometimes quotidian tasks seem so ordinary, but they aren’t at all. In fact, the daily things we do aren’t commonplace – they can be quite extraordinary especially if they are done with love.

If you have taken on the task of caring for your loved ones by feeding them, you know what a daily challenge that is. Every day – three times a day – 21 times a week – 630 times per month you find yourself asking “What does everybody want to eat?”

If your family is like mine, the answer often is “Whatever you want to fix?” I honestly enjoy cooking, but I don’t always want to decide what to cook!

Gregg and I have been married 16,872 days. At three meals a day that means I have theoretically planned and prepared 50,616 meals. Even if I estimate that I have been a guest at someone else’s table or eaten in a restaurant 20% of the time, that still means I’ve made 40,493 meals. That doesn’t even include after-school or late night snacks.

I am not sharing these statistics to give myself a pat on the back or to complain. I just think the numbers explain why people need cooking shows, cookbooks and recipe columns. We are always looking for something new to fix.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}