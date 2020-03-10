Lund: Always looking for something new to fix

Cooking is a quotidian task! That means it occurs daily and is commonplace.
Sometimes quotidian tasks seem so ordinary, but they aren’t at all. In fact, the daily things we do aren’t commonplace – they can be quite extraordinary especially if they are done with love.
If you have taken on the task of caring for your loved ones by feeding them, you know what a daily challenge that is. Every day – three times a day – 21 times a week – 630 times per month you find yourself asking “What does everybody want to eat?”
If your family is like mine, the answer often is “Whatever you want to fix?” I honestly enjoy cooking, but I don’t always want to decide what to cook!
Gregg and I have been married 16,872 days. At three meals a day that means I have theoretically planned and prepared 50,616 meals. Even if I estimate that I have been a guest at someone else’s table or eaten in a restaurant 20% of the time, that still means I’ve made 40,493 meals. That doesn’t even include after-school or late night snacks.
I am not sharing these statistics to give myself a pat on the back or to complain. I just think the numbers explain why people need cooking shows, cookbooks and recipe columns. We are always looking for something new to fix.
You have free articles remaining.
It also explains why I sometimes look for inspiration as I’m preparing a meal. I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve chopped an onion, sautéed it in oil and had no idea what I was going to actually make. As the onion is sautéing away, I am opening refrigerator bins and cleaning out pantry shelves to see what needs to be used.
I recently had that experience and came up with a chicken spinach mushroom dish that Gregg really enjoyed. I immediately wrote the recipe down so I could recreate it.
The other dish I’m sharing with you today was a desperate attempt at coming up with something to take to a church potluck. I had forgotten our church was hosting a potluck before a church meeting. I went to 8 a.m. church where I was reminded that I had to cook, got home at 9 and attempted to come up with an acceptable dish to take to the 11:45 meal.
I chopped two onions, sautéed them in olive oil, thawed a pound of ground beef in the microwave, threw that in with the onions on low and went to the pantry to see if any cans jumped out at me. The recipe for the following dip served with a bag of tortilla chips from my pantry turned out to be a winner and several folks asked for the recipe. Once again, I went home and wrote down what I used before I forgot.
The beefy-veggie macaroni soup was another I-don’t-have-a-clue-what-fix-for-dinner attempt at using what I had when I couldn’t bear the thought of cleaning up to go to the grocery after a day of gardening. I had ground beef thawed and a half cup of leftover macaroni in the pantry. I rummaged through the freezer where I always keep a bag or two of mixed vegetables and the pantry where I always have canned tomatoes and broth. Voila! Nothing fancy but dinner was served.
There is nothing unusual about any of these dishes and you may make something similar. The point is that if you have cooked thousands of meals over your lifetime, eventually you can just sauté an onion, start adding what you have available, adjust the seasonings and keep tasting until it tastes right. If you can do that, you are ready to be an excellent quotidian cook who makes the best use of whatever ingredients you have on hand!
Quote of the Week: Christ is most abundant in the midst of my daily occupations. — Therese of Lisieux
Ellen Lund of Fremont is a freelance food columnist.