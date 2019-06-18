I am blessed to have a refrigerator overflowing with wonderful farm-fresh eggs. My egg supplier, Kari, delivers several dozen every month and since I have been traveling quite a bit during May and June, I didn’t use them as fast as I usually do.
While pondering what to do with my extra supply, a memory of my grandmother making a homemade angel food cake came to mind. She made this cake in the spring and summer because it is a delicious accompaniment to any fresh fruit. I knew it would be the perfect use for those eggs tucked away in my refrigerator.
I started looking for a recipe similar to the one I remembered grandmother using. While I remembered her sifting powdered sugar and cake flour together to gently fold into her whites whipped with sugar, most of the recipes I found used granulated sugar instead of powdered including her well-used copy of The Joy of Cooking. I finally found the version I wanted in my copy of Betty Crocker’s 1976 Cookbook. This book was a birthday gift from my Aunt Helen shortly after Gregg and I were married, so I know grandmother never used it, but this recipe reminded me of the cake she made. This book had a recipe using regular sugar, but it also had a variation called Angel Food Cake Deluxe that used confectioners’ sugar instead.
I don’t remember grandmother making homemade angel food cake very often and I think I know why. While my Kitchen Aid mixer whips egg whites perfectly, grandmother did it all by hand with an egg whisk. It took my mixer almost 8 minutes to whip those whites with lots of power that made my egg beater attachment go round and round. I can’t even imagine how much more time and arm power Grandmother had to use to accomplish the same task. I don’t think I would ever make an angel food cake from scratch if I had to do it all by hand. She would have loved having the tools I have at my disposal to make kitchen duties much more enjoyable.
For this recipe, it is important to know that it is easier to separate eggs when they are cold, but egg whites reach their desired stiff peaks faster when whipped at room temperature. So I separated the eggs right out of the refrigerator and then let them warm up on my counter for about an hour while I prepared the rest of the ingredients.
It is also important to know you can’t have even one little speck of yolk in the whites if you want good results when you whip them. So I carefully separated each of the whites into a small dish and then dumped them into a measuring cup with the other whites. That way if a yolk broke and contaminated one white, it didn’t ruin the whole batch.
My eggs were quite large so it only took 11 eggs to arrive at the required one and one-half cups of egg whites. The required number can vary up to 2 or 3 eggs so be sure to measure the volume of those whites and don’t rely on the number of eggs alone.
After all of the separating, beating and folding, I was afraid I had ruined the cake because while it was cooling it fell just a bit and was heavier than I remembered grandmother’s cake. When we tasted it, it did have a denser texture, but it was wonderfully moist with great flavor.
To make the cake lighter, I think I could have beat the whites longer than I did. I was afraid of the whites being too stiff and I think I quit beating them a bit too soon. I also think I should have added 5 minutes to the baking time, but Gregg and Rachel both said they liked it just the way it was so maybe I will do it exactly the same way.
Here is grandmother’s recipe thanks to Betty Crocker and her wonderful classic cookbooks.
After baking the angel food, I had 11 egg yolks that I needed to use. I found the following recipe for Gold Cake with Egg Yolks in my mother-in-law’s copy of the Women’s Home Companion Cook Book. It is a beautiful cake with rich golden color and the perfect way to use those leftover egg yolks.
The sour cream filling or sauce is delicious with both of these cakes and uses more of those yolks. It is not too sweet with a bit of tartness from the sour cream. I served a dollop on the cake with a blend of fresh raspberries, blackberries and strawberries.
So take advantage of the very reasonable price on eggs right now and bake up some wonderful tasty treats.
Angel Food Cake Deluxe
1 cup cake flour
1 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
12 egg whites (1 and one-half cups)
1 1/2 teaspoons cream of tartar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup granulated sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
1 1/2 teaspoons almond extract
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Sift together flour and confectioners’ sugar; set aside. In a large mixer bowl, beat egg whites, cream of tartar and salt until foamy. Add granulated sugar, 2 tablespoons at a time, beating on high speed until meringue holds stiff peaks. Gently fold in flavorings. Sprinkle flour-sugar mixture, one-fourth cup at a time over meringue, folding in gently just until flour-sugar mixture disappears. Push batter into an ungreased tube pan, 10-inch-by-4-inches. Gently cut through batter with a knife. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until top springs back when touched lightly with finger. Invert tube pan on a tall bottle; let hang until cake is completely cool. Remove from pan and serve with fresh spring berries.
Gold Cake with Egg Yolks
1 1/4 cups sugar
3/4 cup butter
8 egg yolks
2 1/2 cups cake flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon lemon juice or grated lemon rind
Powdered sugar
Beat the butter until soft and add the sugar gradually. Blend until very light and creamy. In a separate bowl, beat egg yolks until light and lemon colored. Beat them into the butter mixture. Mix cake flour, baking powder and salt and lightly stir with a whisk. Add the whisked ingredients to the butter mixture in 3 parts alternately with the milk. Beat thoroughly after each addition. Then add vanilla and lemon juice or rind and beat for 2 minutes or until the batter is thick. Place the cake in a 9-inch tube pan in a 350-degree oven for 45 minutes or until top is golden and tests done. You can also bake this in three greased 9-inch layer pans in a 375-degree oven for about 20 minutes.
Sour Cream Filling
4 egg yolks
2/3 cup sugar
Dash of salt
1 cup sour cream
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Beat egg yolks until thick and lemon-colored; gradually add sugar, beating constantly; add salt and sour cream. Cook over boiling water about 15 minutes or until thickened, stirring constantly. Cool, add vanilla. Makes enough filling for a 2-layer cake.
