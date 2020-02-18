Lund: Anxiously waiting to use fresh ingredients

I’ve been waiting to be able to say this for several weeks now. Spring begins next month! In fact, spring will be here on March 19 and that is just 31 days away. We do have to wait an extra day since 2020 is a Leap Year, but I can handle that.

Spring may be a month away but I’m beginning to see signs of its arrival already. The crocus in my front planter are peeking up through the dirt despite the cold and I saw my first robin two weeks ago. These harbingers of the spring season are certainly welcomed even though we Midwesterners know that there are always false starts to the annual warm up.

There will be spring challenges due to ice jams and above-average water levels. Some of us are already dealing with these issues. We hope and pray the transition from winter to spring will overall be a pleasant one with less watery trials than we experienced last spring.

A very insignificant challenge for me is waiting to see the fruits and vegetables of spring show up in our markets. I also watch my tarragon and chive patch very closely for the first signs of growth.

I anxiously wait for my first breakfast of scrambled eggs seasoned with fresh tarragon and chives picked minutes before I use them.