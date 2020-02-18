Lund: Anxiously waiting to use fresh ingredients

I’ve been waiting to be able to say this for several weeks now. Spring begins next month! In fact, spring will be here on March 19 and that is just 31 days away. We do have to wait an extra day since 2020 is a Leap Year, but I can handle that.
Spring may be a month away but I’m beginning to see signs of its arrival already. The crocus in my front planter are peeking up through the dirt despite the cold and I saw my first robin two weeks ago. These harbingers of the spring season are certainly welcomed even though we Midwesterners know that there are always false starts to the annual warm up.
There will be spring challenges due to ice jams and above-average water levels. Some of us are already dealing with these issues. We hope and pray the transition from winter to spring will overall be a pleasant one with less watery trials than we experienced last spring.
A very insignificant challenge for me is waiting to see the fruits and vegetables of spring show up in our markets. I also watch my tarragon and chive patch very closely for the first signs of growth.
I anxiously wait for my first breakfast of scrambled eggs seasoned with fresh tarragon and chives picked minutes before I use them.
I look forward to making my family lovely dishes that are traditional spring meals for us. That includes using asparagus, rhubarb and strawberries in so many ways that delight us.
I love the first batch of rhubarb that my friend Jean generously gives me. I have already pulled out my favorite muffin recipe that uses this spring treat. It makes one dozen of the best muffins ever.
Asparagus is another spring favorite that makes amazing treats including a fantastic soup I have to make at least once every spring.
I know we can buy strawberries any time of the year due to great transportation and trading partners. However, the beautiful, plentiful (therefore inexpensive) and sweet strawberries in the spring are so superior. I don’t make spinach and strawberry salad anytime but spring. If I’m really lucky I have my own homegrown spinach to use as well.
The other strawberry treat I make for spring is fresh strawberry pie. This recipe is from Sarah, Leah and Rachel’s piano teacher, Clara Druhe. She shared a slice with us after a piano lesson and we were hooked. Clara has been gone a long time now, but I still think of her when I make this pie using the recipe card I copied in her living room while listening to the girls’ piano lessons.
So here are four favorite recipes to plan for as you wait for spring to actually arrive.
Rhubarb Muffins
1 and one-half cups flour
1 cup whole wheat flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
One-half teaspoon salt
1 cup buttermilk
Three-fourths cup brown sugar
One-half cup oil
1 egg
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 and one-half cup finely diced rhubarb
Crumb Topping
One-fourth cup sugar
1 tablespoon butter
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon flour
^pCombine flours, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Set aside. In a large bowl, combine the buttermilk, sugar, oil, egg and vanilla. Whisk until thoroughly combined. Stir in dry ingredients until just moistened. Gently stir in rhubarb. Fill paper-lined muffin tins two-thirds full. (You can also grease the muffin tins and skip the paper.) Combine crumb ingredients – sugar, melted butter, cinnamon and flour. Sprinkle on top of the batter in pans. Bake in a 375-degree oven for 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean. Remove from pans immediately and cool.
Cream of Asparagus Soup
2 quarts chicken broth
One pound asparagus, tough ends removed, cut into 1-inch lengths and tips removed
1 potato, peeled and diced
1 onion, sliced
1 medium carrot, diced
1 cup heavy cream
2 tablespoons butter or margarine
Salt and pepper to taste
^pGently simmer the asparagus tips in chicken broth until done. Set aside. Cook the rest of the vegetables in the boiling broth until they are tender. Puree using an immersion blender. Add the heavy cream, butter, salt and pepper and stir, bringing the soup to a gentle simmer. Stir again. Cover the pot and let the soup simmer for another 10 minutes. Serve hot. Garnish with the reserved cooked asparagus tips. Recipe Note: The last time I made this soup, I coated the tips of the asparagus with a little olive oil and roasted them until they were browned. They made a much prettier garnish and were tastier as well.
Spring Strawberry Spinach Salad
Dressing
One-half cup sugar
2 tablespoons sesame seeds
1 tablespoon poppy seeds
1 tablespoon finely minced onion
One-fourth teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
One-fourth teaspoon paprika
One-half cup red wine vinegar
One-fourth cup vegetable oil
Salad
1 pound fresh spinach, washed
1 pint fresh strawberries, sliced
One-half cup almonds, sliced and toasted
^pIn a blender or food processor, blend all dressing ingredients, except the oil. While running blender slowly add oil and mix until thickened. Refrigerate. When ready to serve, in a large bowl, place spinach and strawberries. Toss with dressing and garnish with almonds. Recipe Note: I sometimes just put all the dressing ingredients in a jar and shake well. The blender does make a creamier dressing but either method makes a delicious dressing.
Clara’s Fresh Strawberry Pie
1 cup water
1 cup sugar
3 tablespoons cornstarch
3 tablespoons corn syrup
3 tablespoons strawberry gelatin
2 pints strawberries
Prebaked 9-inch pie crust
One-half pint whipping cream
^pCook water, sugar, cornstarch and corn syrup until thick. Remove from heat and stir in gelatin. Cool a bit. Put berries (sliced, half or whole, your choice) in a prebaked pie shell and pour glaze over. Let chill thoroughly and serve with sweetened whipped cream.
Quote of the Week: I believe in process. I believe in four seasons. I believe that winter’s tough, but spring’s coming. I believe that there’s a growing season. And I think that you realize that in life, you grow. You get better. — Steve Southerland
Ellen Lund of Fremont is a freelance food columnist.