As Christmas approaches my memories of past celebrations become more intense and many of those memories center around the kitchen of my childhood. My grandmother did most of the baking when I was a little girl and my sisters and I loved being in the kitchen while she worked her cookie magic.
Grandma’s Christmas sugar cookies are still legendary in our family. My sisters and I eagerly looked forward to the day when she would get out her large yellow Pyrex mixing bowl and whip up a double or even triple batch. It was so much fun watching her cream the butter and shortening with the white and brown sugar until it was smooth and thick, add the eggs and then stir in the flour, baking powder and soda. The dough was soft and so tempting.
Grandma knew she couldn’t work with that soft dough so she would chill it for several hours so it would roll easily. All of my sisters and I were drawn to that refrigerator. At the risk of incurring the wrath of grandma, we would sneak a teeny piece of that sweet treat and carefully pat the dough smooth so hopefully, our offense wasn’t visible.
One year, we almost had to forego our treat. Grandma had mixed up her dough in the morning and then she and my mom went shopping. One of my little sisters, who shall remain nameless to protect the guilty, just couldn’t wait for her to bake those cookies. She opened the refrigerator door, balanced on the bottom shelf, lifted herself up to reach the top shelf and during her attempt to reach a bit of dough, knocked the bowl off the shelf and it shattered on the kitchen floor. That was the longest afternoon of her short life as she waited for grandma to come home and find her work ruined.
The rest of us felt so sorry for her because we all knew it just as easily could have been one of us who had committed the dastardly deed. Grandma was upset (I might add that grandma was quite formidable when she was upset!) that she had to start all over and even threatened to forego baking cookies that year, but if I remember correctly she relented and made more dough.
We were so glad because we would have hated to miss the yearly baking session. We loved watching grandma skillfully roll out that dough and cut it into Christmassy shapes with her silver cutters. She sprinkled them with decorative colored sugar after putting them on her cookie sheets and then popped them in the oven. The warmth of the kitchen as those baking cookies filled the air with a delightful aroma created a sensory memory I still associate with Christmas.
After her baking session, she knew she had to hide those cookies or there wouldn’t be any for Christmas Eve. She came up with some of the most inventive places to stash them. We still laugh when we remember the year she hid them so well she couldn’t find them. Even the most determined cookie thief among us couldn’t locate them. It was well into the next year when someone cleaning out a corner kitchen cupboard found them tucked clear in the back.
For some reason, Grandmother never shared her recipe with anyone of us nor had she written it down anywhere that we could find. When she died, we thought we had lost their wonderful taste forever.
Then my sister Jayne decided to play culinary detective because she thought our family needed those cookies back in our lives. After a careful sorting of grandma’s pile of saved recipes, racking her memory and a bit of luck, she found the Becker family holy grail of cookie recipes. She was perusing mom’s copy of the Women’s Home Companion Cookbook looking for recipes to add to her repertoire and noticed that the book automatically fell opened to page 820. She also noticed that page 820 was stained and most of the other pages were pristine. The recipe on that page was Vanilla Rolled Cookies.
She knew they were a bit different than she remembered grandma making. While the recipe called for just granulated sugar, grandma always used part brown sugar and part white sugar. She always told us that brown sugar gave more flavor. She also combined shortening (in her day that meant Crisco vegetable shortening) and butter instead of the shortening only that the recipe on page 820 used. Sometimes grandma also added a bit of grated orange rind to the batter – just a bit for a lovely hint of citrus flavor.
Jayne made the recipe with those modifications and it was a Christmas miracle. That thin crispy cookie with a hint of orange taste and the light crunch of sugar sprinkles was back in our lives and our Christmas celebration. It is a rare year when one of us doesn’t make a batch to share and most of the time, it is Jayne.
When I make grandma’s cookies, they are very simply decorated. Silver sugar-sprinkled bells, green sugar-sprinkled trees and yellow sugar-sprinkled stars are about as fancy as I get. However, Jayne and her girls make works of art. They elaborately decorate angels, Santas and reindeer so that they look like amazing stained glass art. We always say they are just too beautiful to eat, but then we eat them anyway.
Whenever I make or eat these at the holidays I am so happy that Jayne made the effort to find grandma’s secret recipe. I don’t know why grandma kept the recipe under wraps and didn’t share it, but I also know that’s part of the reason that I don’t have secret recipes. I hope my family can find any recipe they want whenever they want to bring back kitchen memories to share with loved ones long after I’m gone.
While we always call these Grandma’s Sugar Cookies, I think they should be renamed Jayne and Grandma’s Sugar Cookies. So I have. Thank you, Jayne, for returning them to the Christmas menu.
Jayne and Grandma’s Sugar Cookies
3 1/2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup shortening
1/2 cup butter, softened
3/4 cup brown sugar
3/4 cup granulated sugar
2 eggs, well beaten
1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Grated orange rind to taste (optional)
Sift flour, baking powder and salt together. Cream shortening and butter; add sugars gradually and continue to beat until light. Add well-beaten eggs and blend thoroughly with vanilla. Combine the dry ingredients and the creamed mixture; mix all thoroughly and chill. Roll as thin as possible (or as thin as you like) on a lightly floured board and cut with cookie cutter. Sprinkle with sugar. Bake in a hot oven (400 degrees) for 6 to 10 minutes until lightly browned. Makes about 3 dozen thin cookies. Recipe Note: I don’t sift the dry ingredients but just whisk them together. Also, I always let the last pan almost burn. My mom always loved the overdone ones and so does Gregg.
