I spent some time last week cleaning out one of my recipe files. I have one file with all of the handwritten cards that I have collected from others or written myself and another with all the recipes I have cut from the back of boxes or the labels of cans. I like to go through my files every season so I can reminiscence about the people who gave me those recipes and to make sure that I make old favorites at the appropriate time of the year.
I pulled three cards out of my file that I plan on making again this fall. They are all from the McCormick spice company and I have made them many times before. They were from the Recipe Inspirations series that was one of my favorite products from the folks at McCormick.
These packages consisted of divided plastic containers that contained premeasured spices you needed for a specific dish that was featured on a recipe card that came with the spices. I always thought that this was a brilliant idea because you could try a recipe with a different flavor profile than you typically use without buying a full container of all the spices that the meal needed. I assume that many of you have spices lingering in your cupboard that were purchased for a specific recipe and never used again. I know I do, so I thought this marketing idea was brilliant.
I tried many of these Recipe Inspirations during the time that they were available, but I haven’t seen them in our markets for several years and they don’t seem to be featured on the McCormick website so I assume they are a thing of the past.
Some of them were for dishes that my family didn’t care to have in the dinner rotation, but there were three that have become family favorites. Those cards were added to my recipe file and are stained from use. They were also worth buying the spices required to make them often. As the weather gets colder, I will add them to my recipe rotation.
