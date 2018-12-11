The Christmas countdown continues with just two more weeks until the big day. I’d like to report that I am ready – packages are purchased and wrapped, trees are up and decorated, every Nativity is in place, cookies are baked and in the freezer and I am spending my evenings in front of a cozy fire just waiting for loved ones to arrive! That would be a whopper of a tale although I wish it were so.
In reality, I’m just about where I usually am this time of the season – a bit rushed but everything seems possible. I know I won’t get everything done I want to accomplish but that happens every year because I can always think of another decoration to put up or a great new recipe for a holiday treat that I want to try. If you check back with me in a week, I may report that nothing seems possible and I’m not going to get done at all.
One of the things I try to streamline so I can concentrate on Christmas tasks is everyday meal preparation. I want fast but tasty things to put on the table that take a minimum of time and effort. Over the years, I’ve collected quite a few recipes that accomplish just that and I don’t use them only at Christmas.
Whenever life gets hectic at the Lunds and that seems to happen more often than I wish it would, it is nice to know I have some simple ideas for delicious meals to feed my family.
So here are some of the best of my simplest from 45 years of collecting.
The first of my go-to recipes are so easy the only thing you need to do is remember to thaw a pork or beef roast or a turkey breast. Place the thawed meat in the crock pot and walk away and do what you need to for 8 to 12 hours while the meat cooks on low. I often add a can of chicken broth to the turkey or an envelope of onion soup mix and a cup of red wine to the beef roast and a can of cranberry sauce to the pork roast with a cup of orange juice or water. That’s it. Easy peasy! I know there are very many of you who are going to say “I’ve been doing this for years” but I’m devoting space for these slow cooker ideas for new cooks who may be reading this.
Goulash
Cook two cups of any shape pasta according to package directions. Drain and add one jar of your favorite spaghetti sauce and 1 pound of browned hamburger. Top with shredded mozzarella cheese. Recipe Note: If you want to streamline meal prep even more, brown a 3- or 5-pound roll of ground beef and freeze in 2 to 3 cup quantities.
Fast Pizza
Keep premade pizza crust on hand – either refrigerated or already baked. Top with a can of drained pasta-ready tomatoes, browned ground beef and shredded mozzarella cheese. Bake according to package directions. (My family loves mushrooms and olives on this dish.)
Reuben Casserole
Layer drained sauerkraut, thin slices of corned beef from the deli and sliced or shredded Swiss cheese in a baking dish. Cover with foil. Bake in a 350-degree oven until hot and steamy. Serve with black rye bread and garlicky dill pickles.
Baked Fish with Lemon and Thyme
Sprinkle any fish fillet, fresh or frozen, with dried thyme and top with thinly sliced lemons. Bake until the fillet flakes easily. The lemon slices keep the fish moist and flavorful. Of course, it’s faster when the fish is thawed, but I’ve done it with frozen fillets and they turned out just fine.
Honey Mustard Baked Chicken
Brush a cut up fryer or your favorite chicken parts with a mixture of 2 tablespoons each mustard and honey. Bake in a 350-degree oven until done. I line the baking pan with foil and the cleanup is easy too!
Spicy Seafood Pasta
Simmer one 14-ounce can of pasta-ready tomatoes with one-fourth teaspoon crushed red pepper. Add 12 ounces of scallops or shrimp cooking until seafood is done. Serve over angel hair pasta with freshly grated Parmesan cheese. This is great with garlic bread and a simple tossed salad.
Frozen Pear Salad
Keep a 16-ounce can of pears in the freezer. When you’re desperate for something to serve as a salad, open both ends of the can and push the frozen pears onto a cutting board. Using a sharp knife, slice pieces that are about an inch thick. Serve on a lettuce leaf. If you happen to have some fruit jelly in the house, melt a little to drizzle on the top. Raspberry jam is great. (My Aunt Helen used to serve this salad when she had company and was spending a lot of time cooking an elaborate main dish. We didn’t care how easy this was, we just liked it.)
Greek Salad
Wash and tear a bunch of lettuce into bite-sized pieces. If you’re really pressed for time, open a bag of prewashed and cut salad greens. Add one can drained garbanzo beans, one can drained olives, thinly sliced sweet onion and toss with any cucumber ranch dressing. Top with chunks of feta cheese. I serve this with pita bread that I toast in my cast iron skillet after brushing with olive oil. Recipe Note: I usually use Romaine but since that is unavailable right now, I just did this with a red leaf lettuce and it was fine.
Quote of the Week: I shall attend to my little errands of love early, this year, so that the brief days before Christmas may be unhampered and clear of the fever of hurry. The breathless rushing that I have known in the past shall not possess me. I shall be calm in my soul and ready at last for Christmas. — Grace Noll Crowell