I always have a package (or two or three or four) of chicken breasts in my freezer.
Over the last month or so, I have had good reason to replenish my supply because there have been several sales that have featured skinless, boneless chicken breasts under $1.50 per pound.
That is a remarkable price for a lean, versatile and healthful source of protein.
As a result of my replenished stock of chicken breasts, I’ve been reviewing my recipe files for various ways to use them. I have plenty of choices to enjoy these purchases.
In my cooking past, I wasn’t a fan of boneless chicken breasts because I overcooked them. I was so worried about giving my family a safe, salmonella-free product, I served them a dry, unpleasant product that no one really enjoyed.
That changed when I found the proper way to cook these breasts.
My improvement is due to the remarkable work of America’s Test Kitchen.
Their Master Recipe for Sautéed Chicken Breasts or Cutlets from “The Cook’s Illustrated How-To-Cook Library; An illustrated step-by-step guide to foolproof cooking” by the Editors of Cook’s Illustrated with Illustrations by John Burgoyne.
This remarkable multi-volume set gives cooking instructions for everything from soup to nuts. I was collecting individual volumes from library sales, garage sales and second-hand shops until I realized I could buy a complete set for my Kindle that was very reasonably priced and wouldn’t take up most of my pantry bookshelf. I purchased this several years ago and it is my go-to source for all basic cooking information.
The experts at American Test Kitchen define a boneless, skinless chicken breast as a cutlet so either term is acceptable.
I offer their basic instructions along with the Lemon-Caper/Piccata Sauce to serve over them.
Since Gregg and I used to love the Chicken Piccata at Andy’s On First, this recipe has been a welcomed addition to my chicken repertoire.
If you prefer to turn your oven on and bake your chicken cutlets, the chefs at American Test Kitchen have a recipe for that as well.
Here are their instructions for baking cutlets topped with tomatoes and herbs.
This recipe also includes instructions to brine those breasts. This process does improve the end product, but it can be skipped if you just don’t have the time. I prefer to brine the breasts for roasting and grilling. I find both the flavor and texture of the meat greatly improved.
Sautéed Chicken Cutlets
4 boneless skinless chicken cutlets fat trimmed, rinsed and thoroughly dried
Salt and ground black pepper
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
Preheat oven to 200 degrees. Place a plate in oven for keeping cooked cutlets warm while making sauce. Sprinkle both sides of cutlets with salt and pepper to taste. Measure flour onto a plate or pie tin.
Working with one cutlet at a time, dredge in flour. Pick up cutlet and shake to remove excess flour. Heat a heavy-bottom 12-inch skillet over high heat until hot, about four minutes. Add oil and heat briefly until it shimmers. Lay cutlets in skillet. Adjust heat to medium-high (fat should sizzle but not smoke) and sauté cutlets, not moving them until browned on one side, about four minutes. Turn cutlets with tongs (a fork will pierce meat), cook on other side until meat feels firm when pressed and clotted juices begin to emerge around breast, three to four minutes. Remove pan from heat and transfer cutlets to warm oven.
Lemon-Caper Sauce
2 large lemons
2 tablespoons minced shallot or 1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 cup chicken stock or canned low-sodium broth
2 tablespoons drained small capers
2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley leaves
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 3 pieces, softened
Cut one lemon in half from pole to pole. Trim flesh ends from one half of lemon and then cut crosswise into very thin slices; set slices aside. Juice remaining lemon half along with whole lemon to obtain one-fourth cup juice; reserve separately. Without discarding fat from the chicken cutlets sauté pan, set pan over medium heat. Add shallot or garlic to empty pan and sauté until fragrant, about 30 seconds for shallots or 10 seconds far garlic. Add stock and lemon slices, increase heat to high and scrape skillet bottom with wooden spoon or spatula to loosen browned bits. Simmer until liquid reduces to about one-third cup, about four minutes. Add any accumulated juices from chicken, lemon juice and capers and simmer until sauce reduces again to one-third cup, about one minute. Remove pan from heat and swirl in parsley and butter until butter melts and thickens sauce. Spoon sauce over chicken and serve immediately.
Baked Chicken Cutlets with Tomatoes and Herbs
3/4 cup kosher salt or 6 tablespoons table salt
3/4 cup sugar
4 boneless, skinless chicken cutlets, fat trimmed, rinsed and thoroughly dried
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley leaves
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
2 medium garlic cloves, minced very fine
Salt and ground black pepper
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
2 cups cored and chopped fresh plum tomatoes (about 6 tomatoes) or drained, chopped canned tomatoes
In a gallon-sized, zipper-lock plastic bag, dissolve salt and sugar in 1 quart of water. Add chicken and seal bag, pressing out as much air as possible; refrigerate until fully seasoned, about 45 minutes. Remove from brine, rinse well and dry thoroughly with paper towels. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Combine parsley, cayenne, garlic, pepper and salt (omit salt if chicken was brined) in small bowl. Rub chicken all over with herb mixture. Combine oil, oregano, tomatoes and salt and pepper to taste in medium bowl. Spoon half of tomato mixture into a 13-inch-by-9-inch roasting dish. Place chicken on top and cover with remaining tomato mixture. Roast until chicken is cooked through, 15 to 20 minutes, basting once or twice with pan juices. To test for doneness, cut into thickest part of one breast with a small knife. If there is any hint of pink, return chicken to oven until done. Serve immediately. Recipe Note: I used cherry tomatoes from my garden last time I made this dish. I washed and halved them and the sauce was delicious.
Quote of the Week
Knowing the best way to produce tender stew meat; knowing the best techniques for preheating a skillet or seeding a tomato; knowing whether Dutch processed cocoa is better than natural in a particular recipe – years and years of test kitchen work all contributed to this unique collection. Each chapter contains a definitive repertoire of recipes, only the ones you really want and need, recipes tested and developed here at America’s Test Kitchen.”—Christopher Kimball, Founder and Editor, Cook’s Illustrated