This is the first year that Gregg and I harvested a reasonable crop from the apple trees that we planted in 2013. They were little trees and it took until this year for them to produce more than a half of dozen or so apples. My friend, Jean, also gave me a gift of a bushel of apples from her neighborhood tree and I was grateful to have apples to make wonderful treats.
I haven’t always been patient as we waited for our little apple trees to thrive and produce and it made me wonder about settlers who planted seedlings. They waited a very long time for the seeds to grow into seedlings and then become trees. Then they had to wait for the fruit to set, grow and ripen. It wasn’t like they could drive to their local grocery store and buy apples to see them through until their trees bore fruit.
That made me more curious about John Chapman otherwise known as Johnny Appleseed. John Chapman planted and tended thousands of apple trees in Ohio and that state celebrates his accomplishments.
According to Wikipedia, Mr. Chapman didn’t actually plant orchards but established tree nurseries. He built fences to protect the seedlings from livestock and wild animals and left the trees in the care of men who sold the trees for a share of the profit.
No one actually knows when John Chapman received the nickname Johnny Appleseed but in 1806 when he arrived in Jefferson County, Ohio after canoeing down the Ohio River carrying a load of apple seeds, it was reported that Johnny Appleseed had arrived.
Not only was John Chapman a planter of apple seeds, he was a fervent Christian man who was willing to plant the gospel in the hearts of people he met as he planted trees in the soil.
As I researched this fascinating man’s life, I found out that some of my preconceived notions were definitely not based in reality. According to Wikipedia, Johnny Appleseed didn’t wander around Ohio giving away apple seedlings and seeds. He was a businessman who charged a fee for a seedling. If settlers couldn’t pay, it is said that he would “accept cornmeal, old clothes or a promise to pay in the future” and he probably gave trees to very needy families. Johnny’s profits were used to further the gospel and to help the poor rather than make his own life comfortable. He lived simply as he helped others.
The following recipes are ways to use the many different varieties of apples on our grocery shelves. Who knows – maybe some of them were grown on descendants of the trees that Johnny Appleseed planted.
Fried Apples
8 medium apples, cored and chopped
1/4 cup butter
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg
^pMelt butter in a heavy skillet over medium-low heat. Add apples, brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Sauté for 15 to 20 minutes or until apples are tender.
Chunky Cinnamon Applesauce
8 medium tart apples, peeled and quartered
1 cup water
1/2 cup sugar (or to taste)
1/4 cup red-hot candies
Place apples and water in a 5-quart saucepan. Cover and cook over medium-low heat for 20 minutes or until tender. Mash the apples. Add sugar and candies. Cook, uncovered, until sugar and candies are dissolved. Remove from the heat; cool. Refrigerate until serving. Recipe Note^p: The amount of sugar needed in all of these recipes depends on the sweetness of the apples you use which depends on the variety.
Crocked Apples and Topping
8 apples, peeled, cored and sliced
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon allspice
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
3/4 cup milk
2 tablespoons butter, softened
3/4 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 1/2 cup biscuit baking mix, divided
1/3 cup brown sugar
3 tablespoons chilled butter
^pSpray your crock pot with cooking spray. Put prepared apple slices and spices in the crock pot and toss until blended. Mix together your milk, butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla and one-half cup of the biscuit mix. Put spoonfuls of the batter over the apples. In a small bowl, cut the chilled butter into the remaining biscuit mix and brown sugar until crumbly. Sprinkle over batter. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 7 hours.
Apple Cider Sundaes
1 1/2 cups cider
1/3 cup sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1/2 teaspoon lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 1/2 cups finely chopped peeled tart apples
Vanilla ice cream
^pIn a saucepan, combine cider, sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice and cinnamon; stir until smooth. Add apples. Bring to a boil; boil and stir for until apples are tender. Remove from heat; cool slightly. Serve over ice cream.
Quote of the Week: His deeds will live in the fragrance of the apple blossoms he loved so well, and the story of his life, however crudely narrated, will be a perpetual proof that true heroism, pure benevolence, noble virtues, and deeds that deserve immortality may be found under meanest apparel and far from gilded halls and towering spires. — Harper’s Magazine 1871