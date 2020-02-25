Lund: Daydreaming of the first vine-ripened tomato

You know you are a Nebraskan gardener if as soon as the soil begins to warm up and the hours of daylight grow longer, you find yourself daydreaming about harvesting the first vine-ripened tomato from your garden.
You are also a Nebraska gardener if you know there is a whole lot of work to be done before that daydream becomes reality. During the warmup over the weekend, I spent some time outside looking at the various patches of garden space around my home and garage and planning the best way to attack that spring work. These tasks are something I really look forward to and enjoy.
I have a lot of soil preparation to do including removing leaves that haven’t broken down over the winter, pulling weeds and plants that were left in the soil this autumn and amending the soil with the compost that has been “cooking” in my compost container. Digging the compost out of that container is one of my favorite spring tasks because the smell of this fertile soil is one of the best spring perfumes.
As much as I long for locally grown tomatoes, I know they are probably five months away. So, I am grateful for the canned tomato products on my pantry shelves. Unfortunately, these are not home-canned products because I normally don’t can tomatoes during the summer bounty.
There are several reasons I don’t. First of all, I don’t grow many more tomatoes than I can use as I pick them. By the time we share a bit of the bounty and eat them fresh ourselves, they get used in good order. If I do have a few too many for daily use, I freeze them. I simply dice them and freeze in a pint bag. I can keep adding a tomato or two as necessary until the bag is full. These bags of diced tomatoes are great in chili or pasta sauces for the first part of the winter. Since I never seem to have enough tomatoes to can several quarts of tomatoes at a time, this method works for me.
However, these tomatoes are usually gone very early in the winter and then I am grateful for the commercially canned tomato products available. There are seven basic canned tomato products on my shelf right now and I use them all winter long.
Here are the products I use to keep us in tomato dishes during the cold months.
- Whole tomatoes – I keep several cans of peeled, whole tomatoes that are packed in their own juices on hand. These are the best quality tomatoes because less than perfect tomatoes are turned into a puree and diced tomatoes. You can slice or chop these tomatoes to use in any way you want. I make sure the whole tomatoes I buy don’t have calcium chloride because this additive keeps canned fruits and vegetables from breaking down. I want these tomatoes to dissolve into great sauces and soups.
- Diced tomatoes – These tomatoes often do have calcium chloride and that’s great because I use them in chili and soup when I want them to keep their shape. I also love the fire-roasted diced tomatoes and the varieties that are flavored with garlic, onion and chilis.
- Stewed tomatoes – These tomatoes are whole or sliced and stewed with other ingredients including garlic, peppers, onions, celery, basil and oregano. I like heating these and tossing them with a bit of macaroni and Parmesan cheese for a fast and easy lunch.
- Crushed tomatoes – These cans contain pulverized tomatoes. Their texture is between diced tomatoes and tomato sauce. When you open a can, you will see little pieces of tomato surrounded by thick tomato sauce.
- Tomato sauce – This sauce is smooth and thick. I use this product for topping meatballs or cabbage rolls.
- Tomato puree – This product is made from crushed tomatoes that have been cooked and strained. This product is not as thick as tomato paste but still adds a lot of great texture to many sauces.
- Tomato paste – This product is super thick and I like it when I want to add a tomato flavor without adding moisture. I often freeze any leftover paste in tablespoon-sized dollops so none of this product ever goes to waste.
Here are several of my favorite recipes using these versatile tomato products for delicious recipes to feed your family when the garden is at rest.
Italian Sausage Macaroni Soup
1 pound sweet Italian Sausage
2 cups frozen mixed vegetables
1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained
1 can (14 ounce) beef broth
One-fourth teaspoon pepper
One-half cup uncooked elbow macaroni
In a large saucepan, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink: drain. Stir in the vegetables, tomatoes, broth and pepper. Bring to a boil; add macaroni. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes or until the macaroni and vegetables are tender. Recipe Note: Gregg prefers this soup made with hot Italian sausage while I prefer the sweeter version. Either makes a delicious soup so I make it with whatever I have in the freezer.
You have free articles remaining.
Ground Meat Casserole
2 pounds ground meat (turkey, pork, beef or venison in any combination)
4 pounds potatoes, scrubbed and sliced
1 large onion, sliced
1 teaspoon salt
One-half teaspoon pepper
1 cube beef bouillon
1 cup boiling water
1 can (28-ounce) diced tomatoes, undrained
In a large Dutch oven, layer half of the meat, potatoes and onion. Sprinkle with half of the salt and pepper. Repeat layers. Dissolve bouillon in water; pour over all. Top with tomatoes. Cover and cook over medium heat for about 1 hour or until the potatoes are tender. Recipe Note: I sometimes put this in the oven on low heat (300 to 325 degrees) for the entire afternoon. I love how it makes the house smell.
Chicken with Tomatoes and Olives
4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
Salt and pepper
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 can (14.5 ounce) diced tomatoes
Greek or ripe olives, sliced
3 tablespoons capers, drained
Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. In a large ovenproof skillet, cook the chicken in oil over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes until golden brown. Add tomatoes, olives and capers. Bake uncovered in a 450-degree oven for 15 minutes or until a meat thermometer reads 175 degrees.
Quote of the Week: A world without tomatoes is like a string quartet without violins. — Laurie Colwin
Ellen Lund of Fremont is a freelance food columnist.