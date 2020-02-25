Lund: Daydreaming of the first vine-ripened tomato

You know you are a Nebraskan gardener if as soon as the soil begins to warm up and the hours of daylight grow longer, you find yourself daydreaming about harvesting the first vine-ripened tomato from your garden.

You are also a Nebraska gardener if you know there is a whole lot of work to be done before that daydream becomes reality. During the warmup over the weekend, I spent some time outside looking at the various patches of garden space around my home and garage and planning the best way to attack that spring work. These tasks are something I really look forward to and enjoy.

I have a lot of soil preparation to do including removing leaves that haven’t broken down over the winter, pulling weeds and plants that were left in the soil this autumn and amending the soil with the compost that has been “cooking” in my compost container. Digging the compost out of that container is one of my favorite spring tasks because the smell of this fertile soil is one of the best spring perfumes.

As much as I long for locally grown tomatoes, I know they are probably five months away. So, I am grateful for the canned tomato products on my pantry shelves. Unfortunately, these are not home-canned products because I normally don’t can tomatoes during the summer bounty.