I love reading my favorite Christmas books and have many volumes that find their way to bed and chairside tables throughout our house during the Christmas season. I have favorite passages marked and when I’m decorating for Christmas, I have a hard time because as I pick up an old favorite to move it from a shelf to a tempting spot by a light and a chair, I just have to read a page or two. That means when I’m supposed to be working, I am reading instead.
One of my favorite passages from A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens is the description of the Cratchit family Christmas Day dinner. The family’s attitude toward a very small goose and modest trimmings to go with the bird demonstrate rare but wonderful gratitude to be sharing a lovely Christmas meal with dear ones no matter how meager the offering may be.
Mrs. Cratchit’s fear of her Christmas pudding not being perfect reminds me of my own thought processes when pondering how something I want to be flawless might be ruined.
“Suppose it should not be done enough! Suppose it should break in turning out! Suppose somebody should have got over the wall of the back-yard and stolen it, while they were merry with the goose; a supposition at which the two young Cratchits became livid! All sorts of horrors were supposed.”
Several months ago, I found a pudding pan at the Estate Dispersal Sale and I snapped it up. It holds 4-cups of batter and has a tight-fitting lid so you can steam your pudding (otherwise known as a very moist cake) without the water entering the mold.
I was determined to make a figgy pudding just like the carolers in the classic song “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” demand as they sing their way through the streets of town. I looked for recipes online and in the English cookbooks that I own, but I couldn’t find just the right recipe. I was getting a bit discouraged until I remembered that my treasured volume of The Joy of Cooking that I inherited from my mother was on my shelf. Surely this comprehensive collection of recipes would help me out.
To my delight, I found a whole chapter on Puddings and Desserts, 12 recipes for steamed puddings and in particular, a Steamed Fig Pudding. So last week, I made a steamed figgy pudding and it was an experience I will repeat.
The general steaming instructions for all the pudding recipes were easy to follow:
“Place the pudding mixture in a well-greased pudding mold. Fill the mold two-thirds full. Place the receptacle in a steamer over boiling water or place it on a rack in a kettle of boiling water. Keep the water boiling and do not jar the kettle. Do not permit the water to diminish to any great extent. Add boiling water so that more than one-half of the mold is immersed all the time. This will ensure a light, well-cooked pudding. This is the ideal way to prepare steamed puddings.”
I decided I would use the kettle that I use to cook pasta. It has a steamer insert that held the pudding mold just above the bottom of the pan and was deep enough to hold the mold and still allow the lid to fit tightly. As soon as I knew I had all my equipment lined up, I made the batter using the following recipe.
The recipe itself is very simple and other than the suet, I had everything I needed on my pantry and refrigerator shelves. I substituted butter for the suet and I was set.
There are a few things that I was able to do so much more easily than Mrs. Cratchit. I was able to grind the figs in my food processor. Since they were quite sticky, I could only do a few at a time but I can’t even imagine getting those sticky things though a hand grinder without making a huge mess.
I used soft bread crumbs that I processed in my blender. I didn’t use dry crumbs because I don’t think there is enough liquid in the batter to make a moist pudding using the dry version.
I grated a fresh nutmeg for my pudding. Even though the recipe said “ground nutmeg may be substituted, but it is done at your peril,” I would have used ground if I didn’t have a whole nutmeg on my shelf. A teaspoon of ground would be just fine.
Steaming the pudding was time consuming and I couldn’t walk away from the kitchen for any length of time. It was necessary to add boiling water to the kettle often to keep the water level where it needed to be. I kept water in my electric tea kettle hot so I could add it as necessary without lowering the temperature of the boiling water in my steaming pot.
I did fret a bit because the pudding pan had a very tight lid that couldn’t be removed to see how the pudding was cooking. I kept track of the time and after four hours turned the heat off and waited for the water to cool a bit. Out came the mold and when I took the lid off, I could see a nicely cooked pudding. But would it turn out of the pan whole or would it break apart? After cooling it a bit more and running a knife around the edge of my pan, I am happy to report I had an intact figgy pudding cooling on my counter.
After several hours of cooling, I drizzled a bit of brandy over the cake, covered it with cheesecloth and took it to the basement to absorb the lovely brandy and age a bit. We will have this pudding for tea sometime during the 12 Days of Christmas. I will serve it with Brandy Sauce drizzled over it and a sprig of holly cut fresh from my holly bush just like Mrs. Cratchit.
Steamed Fig Pudding
1 cup suet (I used butter instead)
1 cup sugar
3 egg yolks
1 cup slightly warmed milk
3 tablespoons brandy
1 pound dried figs
1 nutmeg
1 ½ cups bread crumbs
2 teaspoons baking powder
3 egg whites
¹⁄8 teaspoon salt
^pBeat butter until soft. Add the sugar gradually and mix with butter until light and fluffy. Add the egg yolks. Stir in milk and brandy. Grind 1 pound figs until finely chopped. Add to mixture. Grate nutmeg and add to mixture. Combine the bread crumbs and baking powder and add to the butter mixture. Whip egg whites and salt until stiff and then fold into the batter. Pour the batter into a well-greased mold. Steam the pudding for 4 hours.
Brandy Sauce
¹/³ cup butter
1 cup confectioner’s sugar
3 tablespoons brandy
2 egg yolks
One-half cup cream
^pBeat butter until soft in the top of a double boiler. Add the sugar and beat until creamy. Beat in the brandy and then the egg yolks. Add the cream. Cook this mixture over boiling water until it is hot and slightly thickened. Serve immediately over pudding.
Quote of the Week: Oh, what a wonderful pudding! Bob Cratchit said, and calmly too, that he regarded it as the greatest success achieved by Mrs. Cratchit since their marriage. Mrs. Cratchit said that now the weight was off her mind, she would confess she had had her doubts about the quantity of flour. Everybody had something to say about it, but nobody said or thought it was at all a small pudding for a large family. It would have been flat heresy to do so. Any Cratchit would have blushed to hint at such a thing. — A Christmas Carol