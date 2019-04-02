I’m willing to bet that many of you have the same experience with a favorite cookbook that I do. My copy of the Better Homes and Gardens New Cookbook (This was a gift in 1973 so the book was new then and isn’t new now!) that was a wedding gift from my Aunt Helen opens very easily to certain pages.
For example, under the Poultry, Fish and Eggs chapter of this book, I use the Chicken A La King recipe on page 252 often. This recipe is a family favorite and one that our oldest daughter asked for on her birthday many times. In fact, several years ago her husband called and asked for this recipe so he and his daughters could surprise Sarah for her birthday with one of her favorite meals.
Several months ago, I opened the cookbook to check for needed ingredients for this recipe before a trip to the store and looked at the rest of page 252. There were 5 other recipes on this page and they were all interesting. I don’t know why I’d never noticed them before and I decided to broaden my horizons and try several of them.
This made me wonder about other treasures I might be overlooking. I decided I needed to check out favorite pages from other books that feature recipes I use often. That exercise was very enlightening.
I found a wonderful recipe that I want to try for a Sweet and White Potato Casserole on page 546 of my copy of The New McCall’s Cookbook. This is another volume is no longer new even though the word is in its title. I turn to page 546 when I want to make New Potatoes with Lemon Butter when the chives come up in the spring. Now I have another recipe for autumn potatoes.
On page 137 of my Betty Crocker Cookbook, where my favorite oatmeal cookie recipe is located, I found a recipe for Brown Sugar Drops that I will make very soon.
So I challenge you to look at the pages in your cookbooks that you turn to often for a specific recipe and see if there are other gems to add to your repertoire.
Here are three of the recipes that appear on page 252 of my copy of the Better Homes and Gardens New Cookbook. All of them are worthy of a spot in your recipe files.
Chicken A La King
1/4 cup butter
1/3 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup chicken broth
1 cup milk
2 cups diced cooked chicken
1 can (4-ounce) sliced mushrooms, drained
1/4 cup chopped pimento stuffed olives
In a saucepan, melt butter and blend in flour and salt. Add broth and milk all at once and cook, stirring constantly, till sauce in thick and bubbly. Add chicken, mushrooms and olives. Heat through and serve over mashed potatoes. Recipe Note: I always double this recipe because we want leftovers and even when I double it, we often don’t have enough.
Chicken Parisian
6 medium chicken breasts
1/2 cup dry white wine
1 can (10.5-ounce) condensed cream of mushroom soup
1 can (4-ounce) sliced mushrooms, drained
Paprika
1 cup dairy sour cream
Hot cooked rice
Place chicken breasts, skin side up, in a baking dish; sprinkle with salt. Blend wine into mushroom soup; add mushrooms and pour over chicken. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 1 to 1 and one-fourth hours or until chicken tests done. Remove chicken to a platter; sprinkle with paprika. Pour sauce into a saucepan; blend in sour cream and heat gently until hot. Serve sauce over chicken and hot cooked rice. Makes 6 servings. Recipe Note: I tried this with cream of chicken soup and really liked it.
Baked Barbecue Chicken
1/4 cup salad oil
One 3-pound broiler-fryer chicken, cut up or 3 pounds chicken parts
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/4 cup chopped celery
1/2 cup catsup
1/3 cup water
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon vinegar
1 tablespoon prepared mustard
Salt and pepper to taste
In a skillet, slowly brown the cut up chicken in the hot oil. Place browned chicken in a baking dish. To the skillet, add onion, celery and sauté until tender. Add catsup, water, lemon juice, brown sugar, Worcestershire, vinegar and mustard. Season with salt and pepper. Simmer for 15 minutes. Skim off any excess fat. Pour sauce over chicken. Bake, uncovered, at 325 degrees for 1 and one-fourth hours or until chicken tests done, basting with sauce 3 to 4 times.Quote of the Week: God gave man work, not to burden him, but to bless him and useful work, willingly, cheerfully, effectively done, has always been the finest expression of the human spirit. — Walter R. Courtenay