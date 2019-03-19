This column is entirely different than the column I planned on writing this week. Since tomorrow is the feast of Purim for our Jewish friends, I was going to tell the story of Queen Esther and her quest to use her status as queen to King Xerxes to save her people. There are traditional foods that Jewish cooks prepare and serve to observe this day.
Then the waters came! All of us who live in the great state of Nebraska and other Midwestern locations are no strangers to flooding. Floods happen frequently but it is rare that so many of our waterways are over their banks at the same time.
My first experience with flooding happened in 1952 when I was 6 weeks old. My mother often told me the tale of escaping by train with me in her arms to a friendly farm family in Iowa. This welcoming couple along with many other families took in flood refugees when the Mighty Missouri flooded South Sioux City.
My father stayed behind to man the boats and rescue folks stranded in high waters. His experience as a medic in WWII prepared him well to stay calm and render excellent care to those in need.
Because of this experience, he also knew exactly what areas of his home town were most susceptible to flooding. For the rest of his life, he would alert his family when purchasing property as to the site’s potential for flooding.
My second flooding experience happened here in Fremont in 1978. We were living in the Northwest section of town when we were evacuated in case a wave of water from snowmelt and rain came from the west. Gregg sent me with our 2-year old and 5-month old to mom and dad’s where he had checked and knew we would be safer and he stayed behind. I threw the clothes hamper and the dirty diapers in the trunk of the car and headed north.
We were gone for a week and there was a lot of damage to clean up although our community was spared the worst. That incident was nothing compared to the extent of this year’s flooding.
So here we are again and even if our homes have been spared, every one of us knows someone who has been impacted by this nasty, fast-moving, muddy mess. When this water dissipates the cleanup will start and we will need to help others clear up the mess and work to restore normalcy.
For those of us who take to our stoves to feed those who are undergoing stressful times, it has been difficult to not do that. But Red Cross sponsored shelters have rules to ensure the food they provide is safe. Since they can’t inspect all of our kitchens to make sure we are sticklers for food safety, they have to restrict prepared food donations to kitchens they know meet food safety standards. Thanks go to employees of Hy-Vee who have done an excellent job providing meals for those who needed shelter and other stores, shops and restaurants that have stepped up to the plate in countless other ways.
As clean up begins, I’m sure there will be a way for those of us who understand the importance of feeding people as they work and recover to do just that. Even with rules and regulations, families who are dry can help families who are dealing with this mess to eat nutritious and comforting food.
So even if you can’t donate your favorite comfort foods to the shelters now, we will find ways to feed people as they make the homes of our beloved town, area and state safe and sound again.
Here are two recipes for foods that can feed a hungry, hard-working crew during the clean up that is in our community’s future.
Quote of the Week: Do what you can to show you care about other people and you will make our world a better place. — Rosalynn Carter