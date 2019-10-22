When the temperature turns chilly and the leaves fall from the trees in copious amounts, my menus often include chili. There is something very comforting about a large pot of spicy meat, beans and veggies simmering on the back burner for a post leaf-raking dinner.
I’m sure there are as many versions of this hearty one-pot dish as there are leaves on the ground and I’m always ready to learn to make a new one.
Our family has always enjoyed chili on Halloween. In fact, I often make a big batch in late September or early October and then wait until Halloween to make the second batch of the season. After that, anytime is a good time for chili.
I often made chili when the girls were growing up. When we were all very busy and going different directions for varied activities, it was the perfect dish to have on the back burner or in the slow cooker. Whenever anyone walked through the kitchen and needed sustenance, it was ready. I even felt a bit guilty because it seemed so easy, but they liked it! When I realized how healthy the mixture was with fiber from the beans and lycopene from the cooked tomatoes, I knew I was feeding them the best of foods – simple, delicious and healthful.
I made a very simple chili when the girls were growing up, just ground meat with very finely chopped onion, a packet or two of Hy-Vee chili seasoning mix, beans and tomato juice. At that point they didn’t like large pieces of onion, tomato chunks or vegetables in their soup. Every now and then I would make the version Gregg liked and added a can of corn, green beans and peas. The girls weren’t always happy when they saw those vegetables in their chili.
As they grew up, things changed. We all like chili of all varieties now with all sorts of additional vegetables including jalapenos to jazz it up. If we have jalapenos from the garden, many of them end up in that Halloween pot. I’m not sure I can get it too hot for Gregg’s taste, but I keep trying.
Here are several versions of chili that will find their way to our table in the fall and winter months. The 2-meat chili can be made with ground beef and any smoked sausage, but the venison version is the one I like to send to deer camp with Gregg when he hunts. It just inspires the hunters to bring home more venison to make it again.
Dr. Pepper is my favorite soda and while I don’t drink it often, cooking with it is delightful. The sweetness of the pop mitigates the acid of the tomatoes in this soup and gives it a wonderfully smooth flavor with just a touch of heat. The cocoa powder may seem strange, but it does add a certain something that is missing if you leave it out.
Whether you make your tried and true chili or want to experiment with another recipe, make some chili soon. Your family will thank you for it.
Hot Stuff Chili
One onion, chopped
Three-fourths cup chopped jalapenos
1 pound ground beef
1 can (8-ounce) tomato sauce
1 can (15-ounce) diced tomatoes
1 teaspoon vinegar
1 can (15-ounce) light red beans, rinsed and drained
1 teaspoon salt
Chili powder, to taste
Cook onion, peppers and beef until meat is browned. Drain off all grease. Add tomato sauce, vinegar, tomatoes; cook on low heat five minutes. Add kidney beans and salt. Heat. Stir in as much chili powder as desired.
2 Meat and
3 Bean Chili
1 pound ground venison
1 cup water
1 envelope dry onion soup mix
1 can (15-ounce) beef broth
1 can (32-ounce) pork and beans
1 can (16-ounce) butter beans
1 can (16-ounce) kidney beans
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1 can (8-ounce) tomato sauce
1 pound smoked venison sausage, cut into bite-sized pieces
Cook ground venison in the water until no longer pink. Add dry soup mix, broth, beans, brown sugar, mustard, tomato sauce and sausage. Heat until hot and steamy.
Dr. Pepper Chili
2 pounds lean ground beef
3/4 teaspoon salt
1 envelope dry onion soup mix
1 can (15-ounce) beef broth
1 1/2 tablespoons chili powder
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 teaspoons unsweetened cocoa powder
1 can chili beans
1 can kidney beans
1 can black beans
1 can (6-ounce) tomato paste
1 can (8-ounce) tomato sauce
1 cup Dr. Pepper (not diet)
1 can (28-ounce) diced tomatoes
Brown ground beef and salt in a large soup kettle. Add onion soup mix and broth to browned, drained ground beef; stir and let simmer for 5 minutes. Add chili powder, cumin, pepper, cocoa, beans, tomato paste, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce and Dr. Pepper to cooked beef mixture. Simmer for 10 minutes. If you want a thinner chili, add more Dr. Pepper.
Quote of the Week: Next to jazz music, there is nothing that lifts the spirit and strengthens the soul more than a good bowl of chili. — Harry James