This time of year our temperatures gradually transform from the heat of summer to the coolness of fall. I can’t wait to see the trees change into their new wardrobes, mums of every color bloom throughout our fair city and feel the coolness of a beautiful autumn afternoon. I appreciate this beauty because I’m tired of excessive heat. I also realize that all these delightful days are numbered. I hate to say it but winter will be here before we know it!
During this lovely time of the year, our Jewish friends and neighbors celebrate the High Holy Days that began last week with Rosh Hashanah. These 10 days will culminate this evening at sunset with the beginning of Yom Kippur which lasts until nightfall tomorrow. Yom Kippur means Day of Atonement and those taking part in this commemoration will fast, pray and recognize God’s perfection in comparison to their own imperfect lives.
The Jewish people first observed this day of self-denial when commanded to do so by God as recorded in Leviticus 16:29: “You shall afflict yourself and shall do no work …for on this day atonement shall be made for you to cleanse you.” The affliction included fasting from food, drink, bathing and anointing. Some of the Israelites wore sackcloth and ashes as a sign of mourning over the sins they had committed.
According to Faye Levy, author of “1000 Jewish Recipes” which is my go-to book for information about all things Jewish, the meal just before the fast begins is designed to minimize discomfort during the fast. Care is taken to serve foods that are not spicy or highly salted to avoid excessive thirst. She offers a recipe for Old Fashioned Roasted Chicken that is perfect for the meal before the fast. This is a basic recipe that everyone should have in their files. It is wonderful as is or with the spices or herbs of your choice added to the oil rub.
Since my lemon verbena is ready to be used during this time, I love to make Ms. Levy’s chicken with this herb for a lovely lemon flavor without squeezing one bit of juice. If you have lemon balm instead of lemon verbena in your garden, you can use it just as successfully.
It is very important that the meal be finished before the setting of the sun because after sunset and for the entire next day, observant Jewish people fast and spend the day in synagogue praying, confessing their sins both corporately and individually, singing songs of God’s goodness and listening to readings from the Torah.
At the end of this day of repentance and after night fall or 25 hours after the beginning of the fast, people gather with family and friends to eat and drink. It is customary to break the fast with a taste of something sweet. While they break this fast late in the day, a coffeecake often eaten for morning breakfast is tradition in many families according to Ms. Levy. This recipe for coffee cake from Ms. Levy’s collection would be very appropriate for a fast-breaking meal.
Old-Fashioned Roasted Chicken
1 chicken (3 to 4 pound)
One-fourth teaspoon salt (optional)
One-fourth teaspoon ground pepper
One-half teaspoon paprika
2 to 3 teaspoons vegetable oil
One-half cup chicken stock or broth
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Trim excess fat around chicken cavity; remove giblets. Mix salt, if using, pepper, paprika and oil in a bowl. Rub chicken all over with oil and spice mixture. Set chicken in roasting pan. Roast chicken 30 minutes. Add stock to pan. Roast another 45 minutes to 1 hour, basting chicken occasionally with pan juices. To check whether chicken is done, insert a skewer into thickest part of thigh; juices that run from chicken should be clear. If juices are pink, continue roasting chicken a few more minutes and check again. Transfer chicken to a carving board or platter. Carve chicken and serve hot. If you like, serve with pan juices and roasted red potatoes. Recipe Note: When I use lemon verbena in this recipe, I omit the paprika, finely chop a half dozen or so leaves from my plant and rub those onto the bird with the oil.
Old-Fashioned Coffeecake
1 and one-half teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 cup plus 3 tablespoons sugar
1 and three-fourths cups flour
1 and one-half teaspoons baking powder
One-half teaspoon baking soda
Three-fourths cup sour cream
Three-fourths cup plain yogurt, regular, low-fat or nonfat
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
One-half cup unsalted butter
3 large eggs
Position rack in center of oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Generously grease a 9-and-one-half-inch-by-4-inch Bundt pan or fluted tube pan, taking care to butter tube and each fluted section. Mix cinnamon with 3 tablespoons sugar in a small bowl. Sift flour, baking powder and baking soda into a medium bowl. In another bowl, mix sour cream, yogurt and vanilla. Cream butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer until light. Add 1 cup sugar and beat until smooth and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one by one. At low speed, stir in flour mixture alternately with sour cream mixture, each in 2 portions. Pour slightly less than one-half the batter into prepared pan. Sprinkle with one-half the cinnamon sugar. Gently spoon dollops of batter over mixture, using just enough to cover it. Sprinkle with remaining cinnamon sugar. Gently add remaining batter in dollops over it. Spread gently to cover mixture. Bake about 55 minutes or until a cake tester inserted in cake’s center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a rack 10 minutes. Run a thin-bladed flexible knife around tube but not around sides of pan. Invert cake onto a rack and cool completely. Serve at room temperature.
Quote of the Week: Blessed are you, Lord God. You are he who has kept us in life, has sustained us and has permitted us to reach this moment. — A Jewish Blessing