I am very happy to report that both the chives and tarragon in my garden are sprouting, green and ready to be snipped for the first taste of fresh herbs. While the rest of the garden is brown and bleak, the little corner next to my back door is green and growing.
I am so ready for the taste of herbal freshness on my plate. I came in from surveying the growth and did a search for old recipe favorites using these two harbingers of spring. I was also reminded of the facts of chives and tarragon and why I look forward to them so much.
Chives are the gentle and ladylike member of the Allium family that also includes onions, scallions, leeks and garlic. Chives impart a delicate onion flavor that doesn’t overwhelm the senses like their more pungent relatives do. I have never cried while snipping chives into a dish.
Tarragon is a lovely herb with a light anise flavor that is very distinctive. It is often associated with French cuisine. It adds a delicate flavor to many dishes and I started growing it after enjoying it in a seafood sauce at a restaurant and tasting a fantastic potato salad seasoned with tarragon. I am also a fan of tarragon vinegar and several years ago started making my own when the tarragon needed to be trimmed. I’m out of last year’s batch and will need to make more this summer.
I am sharing several of my favorite recipes for you to enjoy if you have tarragon and chives in your garden or access to a market that carries them.
The first for scrambled eggs and chives is the very first dish I make when the chives are tall enough to harvest. I know most of you have scrambled eggs down to a fine art in your kitchens, but sometimes a little recipe rehash is fun. For example, the combination of butter and olive oil in this version adds a different flavor that is really delicious and I only seem to do it when the chives are up. I have no idea why because it should be the way I do them all the time.
The second is for a salmon dish with a tarragon sauce. This sauce calls for a shallot and I rarely keep them in the house and I don’t always have time to get to the market to buy one. Since their flavor is more delicate and subtle than a white, yellow or red onion, I use a sweet onion instead. I just measure one-eighth cup of chopped sweet onion and that substitution gives a flavor that doesn’t overwhelm the tarragon and chives.
This dish also calls for dry white wine in the poaching liquid. While I prefer making it with the wine, you can use 5 cups of water with a few lemon slices and peppercorns if you don’t have white wine in the house.
I am also including a wonderful butter sauce that features chives and parsley. I love this sauce over any seafood fillet whether you poach, broil, grill or pan fry it. The recipe makes a generous amount and if you are cooking for one or two you will have leftovers. It is possible to store the remainder in the refrigerator to heat up later but don’t try to store it for more than a week or so as the herbs degrade in the butter over that time. The leftover butter sauce is lovely tossed with hot drained boiled potatoes or noodles as a side dish. I like to add a bit of lemon zest to the mix and it intensifies the lemon flavor which I love.
Scrambled Eggs with Chives
2 large eggs per serving
A splash of milk, half and half or cream
Pinch of salt
Dash of pepper
Pat of butter per serving
A drizzle of olive oil per serving
Chives, very thinly sliced
Beat the eggs, milk, salt and pepper together until the whites and yolks are blended. Put butter and olive oil in pan and set over high heat. When the butter has melted and is no longer foaming but not yet brown, pour the eggs into the pan. Reduce heat and gently stir the eggs to spread them over the bottom of the pan until they are completely cooked. Sprinkle with chives and serve.
Poached Salmon with Tarragon Sauce
For Sauce:
1/2 cup fresh tarragon leaves, chopped
1/3 cup chopped fresh chives
1 shallot, chopped
3/4 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley stems removed
1/3 cup white wine vinegar
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
For fish:
2 1/2 cups dry white wine
2 1/2 cups water
6 salmon fillets
2 cups fresh or frozen peas, steamed or cooked according to package directions
In a food processor, puree tarragon, chives, shallot and parsley with vinegar and mustard. Season with salt and pepper. In a deep 10-inch pan, bring wine and water to a simmer, covered. Cut salmon into 6 servings and season with salt and pepper. Submerge salmon, skin sides down, in the simmering liquid and poach at a bare simmer, covered, 8 minutes, or until cooked through. Transfer salmon to a platter that has been coated with the tarragon sauce. Lightly coat with remaining tarragon sauce and garnish with peas.
Butter and Chive Sauce
1 cup butter
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon paprika
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1/4 cup chopped parsley
3 tablespoons chopped chives
In a small saucepan, heat the butter, lemon juice, salt, paprika and pepper. Do not let the butter brown. Add the parsley and chives and serve.
Quote of the Week: Spring will come and so will happiness. Hold on. Life will get warmer. — Anita Krizzan