I am not one of those people who demands that children or adults eat whatever I put before them. There are too many foods that are polarizing and people have very passionate feelings about them.
Our kids knew from early on that if I served something that they couldn’t abide, there were always peanut butter and jelly sandwiches available to them. They weren’t allowed to make a fuss about dinner and they were always encouraged to try new things, but I didn’t believe in forcing them to eat something they just couldn’t choke down.
My attitude probably stemmed from the fact that I remember sitting at the table for what seemed like forever whenever Brussels sprouts were on the menu when I was a child. I enjoy them now but as a kid, I just couldn’t like them. I made up my mind that I would try not to do that to the girls.
There were times I was frustrated by their eating quirks but I learned that giving them choices seemed to eliminate food wars at the dinner table. There are so many battles that must be fought with kids, I wanted to choose them carefully and I knew that battle was a hard one to win.
I remembered that when I read Don Cunningham’s column this past Saturday. I always look forward to seeing Don’s byline and find his writing-wise and witty. I enjoyed his tribute to all of the fresh produce we have the luxury of consuming this time of year. However, I have to defend the Lima bean that Don so detests. As I said in my opening, I know food is polarizing, but I really enjoy Lima beans. I have no desire to convert Don to a Lima bean lover, I just don’t want his intense dislike of this food to discourage someone else from adding these healthful and inexpensive beans to their diet.
Lima beans are rich in soluble and insoluble fiber. If you need to up your potassium intake, then Lima beans are for you. They also contain calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and iron. These beans are also an inexpensive source of protein.
There are many different varieties of Lima beans that vary in size and color. You can eat them when they are very young (baby Lima beans) or when they are matured and dry. You can find them canned and they are Gregg’s very favorite vegetable in frozen mixed vegetables. He was so disappointed when I once came home with a brand that didn’t have any Lima beans. Now I always make sure Lima beans are on the ingredient list.
Also, remember that Lima beans and butter beans are the same things. Why they are sold as a different bean with a different name is confusing to me but they are the same bean. There are different varieties of Phaseolus lunatus including Fordhook, Dixie, Eastland, Carolina and King of the Garden.
I have three go-to recipes for Lima beans that we enjoy. The first uses dried Lima beans. I found it when I accidentally picked up a bag of Lima beans when I was thought I was buying dry navy beans for bean soup. This simple recipe is a great main dish for vegetarians or for those of you who try to serve a meatless meal every now and then.
The Bean Medley is a recipe I make often during the summer picnic season. It came to me by way of Colleen, Karla’s sister and it has been a family favorite for years. Daughter Rachel craves these beans so I always make them for the 4th of July and any other summer meal when she is here.
The third recipe is for succotash. I became curious about succotash when I watched cartoons as a little one and heard Sylvester James Pussycat, Sr. or Sylvester the Cat say “suffering succotash.” I asked grandma what it was and she said beans and corn which did not sound good to me at the time. In fact, I thought Sylvester was probably talking about suffering when he had to eat succotash. When I started cooking, I had to try it and found the following recipe in my Betty Crocker’s Cookbook. It doesn’t show up on the Lund table often, but I do like its simplicity.
There are many versions of succotash and not all of them use Lima beans. You will find that Vala’s Pumpkin Patch sells a delicious version that uses green beans and no lima beans at all. I’ll stick with my recipe for home use and enjoy Vala’s when they open in September.Lima Beans
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 small onion, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced or sliced
3 cups water
1 cup dry Lima beans
1 cup carrots, chopped
1/2 teaspoon basil
1/2 teaspoon oregano
1 sprig fresh thyme
Salt and Pepper to taste
Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat and sauté the onion until softened. Add garlic and continue cooking until the onions are translucent. In a medium saucepan, bring 3 cups of water to a boil and add the beans, onions and garlic, carrot, additional seasonings and pepper. Bring this mixture to a boil and then reduce heat to low and simmer for approximately 1 hour or until the beans are soft and tender. You will want to cover the pot during this time. When beans are soft, turn off the heat and let beans sit for at least 30 minutes and up to one hour. Remove thyme stem and add salt to taste and adjust seasonings. Recipe Note: My grandmother always told me that adding salt to the cooking water for dry beans will toughen their skins. Therefore, I never add salt to any dry beans I cook until the beans are tender. It may or may not be true but that is what grandma did, so I do too.
Colleen’s Bean Medley
6 slices bacon
1 cup chopped onion
3/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup vinegar
1 can (15-ounce) kidney beans
1 can (15-ounce) Lima beans
1 can (15-ounce) pork and beans
1 can (15-ounce) garbanzo beans
1 tablespoon dry mustard
Drain the liquid from each can of beans. Brown the onion and the bacon and add the brown sugar, vinegar and dry mustard; bring to a boil. Add the canned beans to the bacon mixture. Put in a casserole and bake in a 325-degree oven for one and one-half hours. Recipe Note: I often add a can of black beans to this mixture. I also drain all of the beans except the pork and beans. I like the flavor that the sauce of that bean adds to the mix. I also finish these in my slow cooker which makes them very easy to transport to family dinners.
Succotash
1 package (10-ounce) frozen baby Lima beans or
1 can (15-ounce) canned Lima beans, drained
1 package (10-ounce) frozen whole kernel corn or
1 can (15-ounce) whole kernel corn, drained
1/2 cup half-and-half
2 teaspoons butter
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Cook frozen baby Lima beans and corn according to package directions. Combine beans and corn with remaining ingredients. Heat through stirring occasionally.
Quote of the Week: Phaseolus lunatus will never grace my dinner plate. —
Don Cunningham