Thanksgiving is my favorite autumn holiday.
It encapsulates all I love about life – gratitude that expresses itself in worship, cooking with family in the kitchen, sitting around a table with loved ones and an acknowledgment that we are part of something so much bigger than ourselves.
Our Thanksgiving celebration has its roots in harvest celebrations from around the world. It is a common recognition that daily food and well-being are gifts from God no matter how we understand him.
I acknowledge that as a citizen of this great country, I am blessed beyond measure. I was the recipient of this gift from people whose genetic code I carry and who in some cases I can’t even name. My ancestors immigrated to this country from different places, for different reasons and I owe them a great debt.
My great, great, great, great grandfather Jost Wilhelm Becker emigrated from Germany in the late 1700s and settled in Wisconsin. My grandmother, Virginia Barton was born in New York state and I haven’t yet solved the mystery on when that side of the family came from Great Britain or Germany and why. My great-grandparents Ignatius and Barbara Renner emigrated from Germany and settled in the West Point area. My grandfather, Wade Broome was from a Scotch/English family who settled in North Carolina. I have never met any of these people, because they were dead when I was born and yet they are responsible in a great part for the Thanksgiving I am able to celebrate here and today. If part of their desire to immigrate was to provide a better life for their offspring, I wish I could say “thank you” to each of them. I am the beneficiary of their vision and courage.
My father, mother and grandmother were the adults in the household that raised and nourished me in so many important ways. They taught me many lessons about commitment, discipline, work ethic and the importance of family. They also taught me the importance of gratitude and celebration.
Growing up in a funeral home meant that our little family was often exposed to situations that could lead anyone to doubt God’s provision and goodness. If dad and mom ever had those doubts, I never saw it. I saw faithful people who knew God was the answer to sad times even when you didn’t understand why they happened.
We spent hours especially during the cold of winter around our kitchen table discussing so many things. The little television that was in our kitchen enabled us to watch the news of the day together. We watched the Huntley/Brinkley Report or Walter Cronkite depending on dad or mom’s mood and we discussed it. I learned so much listening to them and you have no idea how much I would love to hear their opinions on today’s political environment. I am sure we would have a lively discussion with all sorts of different opinions.
Thanksgiving was a formal gathering around the dining room table that mom purchased when I was very young. She gradually purchased beautiful linens, silverware and dishes and loved setting a pretty table. While many folks we knew only used those good things for company, mom used them for our little family. That effort spoke volumes to me about showing the people in your family that they are important and worthy of the good things in your cupboard. I have never forgotten that lesson and when I inherited so many of her beautiful things, I was determined to use them in the same way.
Cooking Thanksgiving dinner is an opportunity to show the people you love that they are worth the effort. Whether you gather around a formal table or eat your dinner off paper plates to save time and labor, gathering around a table with gratitude is the important thing. Enjoying each other and learning from each other is part of what makes a family strong. Telling the stories of those who came before is important to make sure that the legacy is carried on the succeeding generation.
I do realize that this is difficult for many families. My mother and father’s immediate families were filled with dysfunction and grief. But the two people I was blessed to call my parents, overcame challenging situations in their nuclear families and created a loving and nurturing home for my sisters and me. They never forgot to be grateful for what God had allowed them to achieve and celebrated His goodness every day but especially at Thanksgiving.
Whether your Thanksgiving is spent with family large or small or at a community Thanksgiving with neighbors and strangers who come together for food and fellowship, it is the perfect time to acknowledge the gifts that we have been given.
Some of the things I’m most thankful for are the recipes that we have every Thanksgiving. The first is the traditional dressing/stuffing that my grandmother made when I was growing up. She learned to make it from her mother and I feel safe in assuming that Great Grandmother Barbara learned to make it in Germany from her mother. As a newly married wife, I was determined to make it just like she did. I share it with you knowing full well that you probably have a family recipe for dressing that must be on your table for this holiday.
The other recipe is for a leftover casserole that uses turkey and dressing. This was the favorite post-Thanksgiving recipe of my husband’s family.
Both of these recipes were given to me by people who no longer sit around my table but I am so glad that they did and we remember them with gratitude whenever we gather. It is my fondest wish that you have a wonderful day with those for whom you are most grateful.
Grandmother’s Stuffing
Gizzards, heart and liver from the selected bird
You have free articles remaining.
1 pound pork sausage
1 pound ground beef
2 onions
6 stalks celery
Salt and pepper, to taste
Dried sage
Turkey stock, chicken stock or chicken broth
Butter
15 cups cubed dried bread
^pFinely grind gizzards, heart and liver and one onion. (I do this in the food processor until it is very finely ground.) Put in a large pot with pork sausage and beef. Season with salt and pepper. Brown until meat is no longer pink and is broken up into very fine pieces. Chop onions and celery into a very small dice. Add to the meat mixture and cook until the vegetables are very well done. Adjust seasoning adding more salt and pepper if needed. Add a touch of dried sage. Put the bread in a very large bowl (I have a huge commercial size stainless steel bowl I use for this every year.) Melt one stick of butter into 8 cups stock or broth. Pour over bread and meat and mix until every bit of bread is well moistened. This will take adding additional stock – just continue to add until the dressing is completely saturated with stock. Chill completely. Stuff bird just before roasting. (Do not do this step the night before. It is a recipe for a nasty case of food poisoning.) Any additional stuffing may be baked in a crock pot adding turkey juices as the bird cooks to keep it moist and delicious.
Marie’s Leftover Turkey Dressing Pie
Leftover dressing
Leftover turkey
Leftover gravy
^pPat leftover dressing into a greased casserole or pie pan like a crust. Fill the cavity with turkey pieces cut into bite-sized pieces. Cover the turkey with gravy. Heat in a 350-degree oven until hot and steamy. Serve with leftover cranberry sauce.
Grace of the Week
Heavenly Father, we thank you for the food before us. We acknowledge that it is from your hand. We thank you for those who preceded us around our families’ tables and we thank you for those who are here today. May we teach them the lessons from the past so they can successfully pass our traditions and love for You to those who will follow us. Amen.