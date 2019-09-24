It is very difficult to convince me to open my wallet to buy a cookbook. I have so many volumes on my cookbook shelves and I know my collection is large enough. When I do buy a book, it is because the author intrigues me, the book is beautiful with lovely pictures, the recipes are unique and when I no longer need the book someone in my family will probably want it.
I recently purchased a new cookbook that fulfills all four of those requirements. It is an offering from Joanna Gaines entitled “Magnolia Table.” I have never watched the show, “Fixer Upper” on HGTV, that featured Joanna and her husband, Chip, turning marginal properties into desirable homes. However, as someone who has stood in a checkout line and read a headline or two while waiting to unload the contents of her cart, I have seen the headlines about this family. I was also aware of her line of home accessories in several markets.
I picked up this volume intending to look at it briefly and then put it back on the seller’s shelf. However, I was enchanted by this beautiful book and found multiple recipes I knew I would use. So I gladly purchased it and have enjoyed perusing this lovely offering from Joanna Gaines.
Even if I didn’t find one recipe I wanted to try, the photography is wonderful and worth the purchase. There are photos that reflect the simplicity of the Gaines life in a rural setting, the rustic beauty of their kitchen and home and the beautiful food that Joanna places before her family.
The recipes in this book range from easy recipes for the beginning cook and more difficult for the seasoned cook. These recipes are also family friendly. Most of them are dishes any family with kids would serve over and over again.
For example, Joanna’s Creamy Squash Casserole called for Velveeta cheese. I usually have a loaf of Velveeta in my pantry because I have a son-in-law who loves the stuff. I value its creamy texture in scalloped potatoes, dips and other dishes and use it when I know Aaron will be visiting. However, I rarely find a recipe in a new cookbook that treats this ingredient with respect. I made this recipe with excess zucchini from my very prolific plant. It was something that I assume any mother might serve kids who need their vegetables disguised a bit.
I also made Joanna’s After School Banana Bread. I love my grandmother’s recipe for banana bread, but I happened to have 5 very ripe bananas on my counter when I first read this book and I decided to incorporate them into this version. It was a different texture than grandma’s bread, but very delicious and I will make it again. It’s called after school bread, but I think it makes the perfect coffee cake for any morning gathering including breakfast.
As I ponder gifts for the rapidly upcoming holiday season, I recommend this book for anyone on your list who has asked for a good basic cookbook or a collector who wants to add another beautiful volume to his or her shelf.
Quote of the Week: Whether you picked up this book because you want to try your hand in the kitchen for the first time or because you want to add a few new dishes to the collection of meals you have been serving for years, my hope is that you are inspired beyond the food and the photography to discover ways to make meals that are uniquely yours. No matter what happens, try to enjoy the process. As Chip told me early on; If you mess up, there’s always pizza. — Joanna Gaines