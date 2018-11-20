One of my favorite stores to browse is the Estate Dispersal Store on Yager Road. I often find a treasure or two when I shop their monthly sale.
Last year I found a fun piece that I am using this year as a cutting board for our Thanksgiving turkey. It is a very large wooden board that will easily hold a 24-pound bird. It’s called Grandma’s Original Turkey Board and has etchings with all sorts of information about turkey.
Grandma has some interesting rules for turkey preparation. Some of them are right on target and some of them I will never use. Here is Grandma’s turkey talk:
- Send grandpa hunting. (I’ll just hunt the aisles of my favorite store!)
- You need three-fourths of a pound of turkey per person.
- Don’t cook dressing inside the bird
- Don’t forget to remove neck/giblets and other stuff from both body cavities.
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
- Lightly rub turkey with melted butter, a pinch of salt and a dash of pepper.
- Place turkey, breast side up, in a pan.
- Cover turkey with aluminum foil and remove last hour to brown.
- Roast until a thermometer reads 175 degrees.
- Allow turkey to rest 15 to 20 minutes before carving. Allow Grandma to rest 3 to 4 hours after serving. Both old birds have had a hard day!
This grandma’s advice is a bit different than what the anonymous Grandma of the Board says. Here’s my advice on cooking turkey the Lund way!
Since this is Tuesday and we are 48 hours from the big event, your turkey should already be thawing in your refrigerator. If it isn’t, you can use an alternative thawing method called quick thaw. Quick thaw only means that it takes less time than the gradual thaw, but it still is time-consuming and you have to be close by while you are doing it. The folks at Butterball confirmed the process I use. I place the frozen turkey in its original packaging in a deep sink or container and then cover it with cold tap water. I can’t stress enough how important it is to change the water frequently. As the folks at Butterball recommend, I change the water every thirty minutes. It will take about 30 minutes per pound to thaw, so for a 20-pound turkey you need about 10 hours.
Here is how I roast our yearly bird. Thanksgiving Eve I take the bird out of its packaging and remove the giblets. Most birds now have conveniently put the giblets in a plastic package. In fact, the folks from Butterball have developed a package that is “cook proof.” If you forget to take it out of the neck cavity and roast it in the bird, it won’t affect the taste of your bird one little bit.
Then I drain the collected juices from the bird and dry it off using paper towels that I immediately discard. I cover it with a pristine kitchen towel, put it on a clean tray and back in the refrigerator it goes. Despite the fact that I grew up watching my grandmother do it, I never ever stuff the turkey the night before. It is a recipe for a food poisoning disaster. While I won’t give up actually stuffing the bird, I do it just before popping the bird in the oven.
Very early the next morning (how early depends on the size of the bird and the time of our dinner), I stuff the bird with my grandmother’s recipe for stuffing that I made the night before and then Mr. Bird is ready for the oven.
I also use a huge lidded enameled roaster to roast our birds. I have to take one of the racks out of my oven to accommodate the thing, but it will hold a 24-pound bird comfortably. I know a traditional roasting method uses a rack and doesn’t cover the bird, but the times I’ve done that I have been sorely disappointed. My covered roaster in a 375-degree oven results in a moist, well-done bird that is too tender to carve properly. That’s how my family likes turkey. We really don’t have a beautiful bird that we take to the table. Instead, we all gather around the oven for the traditional on-the-hour bastings. That’s our opportunity to take in the aroma of roasting turkey and marvel at how moist and lovely the bird is.
To be safe the temperature for the bird and stuffing should reach 165-degrees. Ours is far hotter than that. Last year the stuffing registered over 200-degrees just before we took it out of the oven and that was just fine with me. Using a covered roaster means you can hit higher temperatures and still eat a moist and tender bird. The only thing that is not quite as tasty is the skin – it doesn’t get as crispy. That is not a big deal for our family. We aren’t that interested in crispy skin; we want a moist and well-done bird.
The stuffing I use is my grandmother’s recipe. She never wrote it down and I make it from heart remembering everything she did from grinding the giblets with the onions and chopping lots of celery. Several years ago I wrote down everything I do to make it so I can hand it down to the girls.
Stuffing or dressing can be very polarizing. Everybody loves their family’s traditional stuffing the best. Some folks love giblets and some can’t stand them. Some folks like heavy sage while others just like a touch. There is cornbread dressing, wild rice dressing or dried white bread dressing. There are those who add dried fruit and those who look aghast at the thought of fruit touching their stuffing. Some wouldn’t think of stuffing the bird but bake their dressing on the side. Therefore, I offer this recipe of my grandmother’s realizing that it may not be your favorite at all. However, if you are looking for a delicious meaty stuffing, I recommend it highly.
Quote of the Week: The unthankful heart discovers no mercies but let the thankful heart sweep through the day and as the magnet finds the iron, so it will find, in every hour, some heavenly blessings. — Henry Ward Beecher