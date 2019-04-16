Later this week many of us will hard-cook eggs in the shell even if we don’t prepare eggs that way any other time of the year. The tradition of colored hard-cooked eggs is synonymous with Easter!
That’s because the egg is an ancient symbol of new life. This symbolism is reflected in the roasted eggs used during the springtime Jewish holiday, Passover. Passover commemorates the rescue of the Jewish nation from slavery in Egypt. God sent 10 plagues to the Egyptian nation because their stubborn ruler refused to let God’s people leave to worship in the desert. During the final plague, the firstborn of the Egyptians died as the angel of death was sent to the slaveholders, but “passed over” the firstborn of the Israeli nation and finally, Pharaoh allowed God’s people to pack up and leave. God commanded the nation to remember their deliverance in a meal. It was that meal that Jesus was eating with his disciples on the night before his death.
According to “The Complete Book of Jewish Observance” by Leo Trepp, a roasted egg appears on the Passover table to represent all of the offerings presented at the Temple by pilgrims traveling to Jerusalem. It may also stand for spring, “as the egg, in its shell, can produce new life, invisible to the outside until the shell breaks and the chick emerges, so does the earth shelter the germinating plants that pierce its surface in the spring.”
Christian tradition furthers the explanation using the egg as a symbol of Christ’s body sealed in the tomb until Easter morning.
So whichever tradition you adhere to, you are likely to be hard cooking eggs in the spring.
One of my favorite books is by Peg Bracken of “I Hate to Cook” fame. Peg is one of my favorite authors because she claimed in the titles of her books that she hated cooking and housekeeping even though her writings suggested that she was very good at both. I think most of us can relate because no matter how much you like to cook and keep a lovely home, there are days when you just don’t want to and Peg’s books make me laugh during those times.
Peg’s “The I Hate to Cook Almanack” is just filled with pithy writings for every season. Yes, I know that almanack is correctly spelled without the ‘k’ but this is how Ms. Bracken spells it. I’m not changing it even though my spell check is not happy with me right now.
I have always found her April take on “hard-cooked eggery” amusing. I share it with you in hopes that you too.
Peg Bracken’s Hard-cooked Eggery
1. Wash not thine egg before cooking time.
2. Let not the water boil for it will toughen the egg therein.
3. A pinprick through the rounded end preventeth cracking.
4. The hard-to-peel egg spoileth the morning. But the egg started in cold water that simmered ten minutes and was peeled hot brighteneth the day.
5. A handy crayon to mark the hard-cooked from the raw preventeth profanity. Mark them ‘T’ for ‘tis cooked and ‘T’ for taint cooked.
6. Water in which the egg hath cooked doth revitalize green-growing house plants.
Obviously, items 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6 make sense and item 5 is a silly head scratcher.
My frustrations with hard egg cookery ended when I purchased an Egg Perfect Color Changing Egg Timer by Norpro. This little egg-shaped hardened plastic timer sits in the pan with the eggs and changes color as the eggs cook! There are lines on the device that show when the eggs are soft, medium or hard. The “timer” senses heat instead of time. It automatically accounts for the number of eggs, the amount of water and even the altitude at which the eggs are being cooked. I don’t pretend to know how but it works and this allows you to have perfectly cooked soft or hard-cooked eggs every time.
This little gadget really is a game changer for the hard-cooked egg preparation impaired. That was me before I had the timer. I was often frustrated with a green rim around what should have been a nice yellow yolk. I also sometimes experienced tough eggs because I was so worried I would undercook them that I overcooked them. I now can cook several eggs for Gregg to enjoy for a breakfast or cook a dozen or more for egg dyeing purposes and they are perfect.
What to do with the eggs we dye and have on hand after Easter? Here are my favorite hard-cooked egg recipes for your post-holiday pleasure.
Quote of the Week: Our Lord has written the promise of the resurrection, not in books alone, but in every leaf in springtime. — Martin Luther