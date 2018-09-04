It’s been a busy summer in the garden and now that September is upon us, the busyness is intensified as we harvest the fruits of our labor and turn them into great meals and preserve them for later use.
Talk to any gardener this year and I bet he or she will tell you it’s been a challenge to get plants to grow from the beginning of the season until now.
Remember our cold early spring and then ridiculously hot late spring. I didn’t put my seedlings into the ground as early as usual because the ground was still too cold. Over the years I’ve learned if you plant them before the ground warms up, their little roots just seem to shrink up and it takes them longer to take off and grow. It takes patience to wait, but I’ve learned to do just that.
Then it got too hot for the little seedlings and the challenge was to keep them wet enough while they established their roots. I watered twice each day and that seemed to get them through the worst of it. I only lost one tomato plant and while I was flummoxed as to what I could have done differently, it didn’t keep me from replacing it and trying again. That plant seems to be thriving now.
I planted more peppers than usual this year, because last year they were a great failure. This year, I have a plethora. I have six bell peppers that are very large and I’m watching their progress carefully so at just the right time Gregg can have his favorite stuffed peppers. I also planted a beautiful purple variety of pepper that has borne lovely lilac-colored peppers. These sliced beauties add gorgeous color and flavor to a salad.
My cucumbers have been done for several weeks, but our neighbor Nina’s patch is keeping the whole neighborhood supplied. It has been an amazing producer.
Our zucchini started out strong and then in late July succumbed to squash beetles. I trimmed all the dead out of it which was over half of the plant, treated it with Sevin and prayed. It is now just starting to bear more fruit. I have three little zucchini growing under its shady leaves.
The eggplant have been tremendous and last week I had so many ripe and ready, I was able to give several away and make Gregg’s favorite eggplant patties to put in the freezer for winter treats. Picking those has encouraged more blossoms and hopefully lots more eggplant.
My tomatoes have been a disappointment which was surprising because Gregg had dug out all of the dirt from that raised bed and replaced it. Everything we planted in that spot over the last few years succumbed to a fungus of some sort. When Gregg asked what I wanted for Mother’s Day, I replied, “New dirt, please!” That was big task and I was grateful.
Well the fungus is gone but the production of my Early Girls and Better Boys has been underwhelming. I have talked to other life-long gardeners who are reporting the same problem.
Thank goodness we are getting our fill of cherry tomatoes and I am so glad I have them. I love to grab several of them while working in the morning for a lovely breakfast and we have plenty to roast for spaghetti sauce.
We did see a bit of Japanese beetle damage but I was able to find a suitable spray after seeking advice from the garden experts at ACE Hardware. (Thank you helpful ACE hardware men and women!) Since we have a spot far away from anyone’s plants we put in one of the beetle traps. We nipped that problem in the bud by attracting them to the compost area not the growing area. By-the-by, Japanese beetles are ugly in large quantities. Yuck!
After the bunnies ate my kale down to almost nothing and nothing seemed to stop them, we fenced the kale patch. I hate doing that because it makes it hard for me to weed, but sometimes you just have to do what you have to do. The kale recovered from its bunny pruning and is just ready to be harvested so Gregg will be seeing kale in lots of dishes.
Along with my tale of gardening adventures, here are two of the recipes I make for healthful end-of-summer meals. If you haven’t taken part in the 2018 gardening challenge, I’m sure you can find lots of fresh produce at area Farmers’ Markets to make these treats in your kitchen.
Eggplant Patties
1 medium eggplant, peeled and diced
1 and one-fourth cups crushed soda crackers
2 eggs
2 tablespoons minced onions
1 clove garlic, minced
1 and one-fourth cups shredded cheese
Steam eggplant until tender in a covered pan with a little water. Drain well. Mash the eggplant just as you would potatoes. Add the other ingredients and mix well. Use about one-half cup to make small patties. Fry in oil until both sides are lightly browned. You can make the patties and freeze on a cookie sheet until firm and then package by wrapping tightly.
Roasted Cherry Tomato Sauce
3 cups cherry tomatoes
1 clove garlic (optional)
One-half cup olive oil
1 tablespoon fresh thyme
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
2 teaspoons packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon coarse salt
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Mix together tomatoes and garlic in a roasting pan. Whisk together vinegar, thyme, sugar and salt. Drizzle over tomatoes. Roast until tomatoes are softened and caramelized. This usually takes an hour. Serve over pasta or Italian bread that has been browned in a bit of olive oil in a non-stick pan. Recipe Note: This is best with fresh Parmesan grated over the top and a glass of red wine. We think it is the perfect meal when the tomatoes were on the vine at 4:00 and on our plates at 6:00!
Quote of the Week: God Almighty first planted a garden. And indeed, it is the purest of human pleasures. — Francis Bacon