Anyone who knows me knows that I love autumn and every holiday that happens during the months of September, October and November. That includes Halloween. I love to see kids ponder what to be for this annual event, get excited about donning silly or scary costumes, knock on doors of friends and neighbors and gratefully collect candy, candy, candy!
One of my favorite memories is wandering around our neighborhood in good old South Sioux City by the glow of street lights, dressed in our Halloween costumes and greeting all of our neighbors and friends with shouts of “Trick or Treat” and enjoying their generosity.
Until I was 13, I lived in a funeral home which was an interesting place to be on Halloween. There were kids who wouldn’t come near the place because it seemed way too spooky on Halloween. There were also kids who saved it for last and enjoyed it best for the very same reason. Dad was very respectful and never did anything my sisters and I suggested he should do to make it seem really scary. I remember one proposition that we hand out treats from the back of dad’s hearse that was firmly rejected much to our disappointment. What we thought would be fun, he thought would be disrespectful and he was right. He and mother always handed out Hershey candy bars (full-size not fun-size) and sent kids looking for a scary experience away disappointed but he maintained his reputation as a dignified and caring funeral director.
After we moved to another house to accommodate our growing family, we did have fun outfitting our new home with “scary” decorations, but it wasn’t really ever the same for me. I’ve never been able to decide if it was because we weren’t handing out treats at the funeral home or the age I was when we moved, but Halloween wasn’t quite as much fun anymore.
One of the traditions that I always enjoyed and no one does anymore because of safety issues is making homemade treats for trick or treaters. Even when our girls started trick or treating, neighbors still made treats for kids. It just doesn’t happen anymore and I miss it. Several of our South Sioux neighbors made delicious popcorn balls that my sisters and I enjoyed and had to hide because dad enjoyed them too. I am so sorry that our culture has made those treats no longer safe or acceptable. It was very economical and as a famous dough boy once said: “nothing says lovin’ like something from the oven.”
You have free articles remaining.
While it’s no longer appropriate to hand out homemade treats to every child who comes knocking at your front door on Thursday, it might be fun to make some traditional treats for neighbors and close friends who would also enjoy them.
The first idea is super easy, spooky and relatively healthful considering all of the pure sugar treats that make their way into kids’ tummies on Halloween night. These look great piled in a basket and the combination of candy corn and popcorn tastes a lot like a popcorn ball.
Of course, you could just make popcorn balls. To me, it isn’t autumn until I’ve had just one of these treats. There are lots of recipes to make popcorn balls, but I always think of two basic methods. One is to make homemade syrup to coat the corn and the other is to use melted marshmallows and butter to provide the sticky goo needed to form the popcorn into a ball. Peanut butter is often a welcomed addition to add a bit of protein to the mix.
The first of these three popcorn ball recipes uses a candy thermometer so they require a watchful eye. The flavor captures the essence of the popcorn balls of my youth made by a wonderful woman in our neighborhood whose treats were highly valued. The second recipe just requires a watchful eye to make sure the goo comes to a complete boil. The third is a melted marshmallows and butter version which is also delicious and certainly easy!
Quote of the Week: A grandmother pretends she doesn’t know who you are on Halloween. — Erma Bombeck