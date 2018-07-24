It has been hot and that means it’s time to take some of our cooking chores outside. Gregg and I make sure we have plenty of charcoal for those weekend grilling sessions.
During the last and very successful John C. Fremont Days, I had a conversation with Mrs. John C. Fremont herself (a.k.a. Susan Allen) as we waited for the announcement of the winners of the 2018 SPAM Cook-Off. Mrs. Fremont suggested that I do a column about grilling because it is just too hot to heat up kitchens during a typical Nebraska summer.
When Mrs. John C. Fremont in full mid-19th century costume, in 90 degree weather during our annual celebration in honor of her husband asks you to write a column with grilling suggestions, you are inclined to do so.
So Jessie Benton Fremont this column is for you and I hope you find a recipe that tempts you to try it. You might want to give the lemonade chicken a try. Its lemony marinade is a change of pace from typical grilling flavor profiles. The shrimp and salmon are both cooked in foil packets that make grilling and clean up so very easy. The foil packets keep these dishes moist and that’s why I often use this method of grilling.
The onion recipe is tender and delicious. It is a great accompaniment to any of the recipes you’ll find here or your favorite grilled burger or steak.
Grilled Lemonade Chicken
3 pounds bone-in chicken breasts, thighs, legs (you can use a mix of pieces or all one type)
1 can (6 ounces) frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed
1/3 cup soy sauce
1 teaspoon seasoned salt
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
In a small bowl combine thawed lemonade concentrate, soy sauce, seasoned salt and garlic powder. Stir mixture to blend well. Reserve half of mixture. Put chicken pieces in a large freezer bag and pour one-half lemonade mixture over pieces. Toss to coat well and let set in refrigerator for 30 minutes. Place chicken, bone side down, over a preheated medium hot grill. (Discard used marinade.) Grill about 25 minutes. Turn, bone side up and grill until done, 15 to 20 minutes more or until a thermometer inserted into the meat registers 165 degrees. Be sure to brush with reserved lemonade mixture during the last 15 minutes of the grilling time.
Grilled Onions in Foil
4 large Vidalia onions
4 sprigs fresh thyme
Salt and pepper
4 tablespoons olive oil
4 teaspoons white wine
Preheat your grill. Peel onions, leaving root end intact. Cut a thin slice from the top of each and then carefully slice each onion into quarters, cutting no further than one-half inch from the bottom. Place each onion on a double thickness of heavy-duty foil. Place 1 sprig of thyme on each onion. Season with salt and pepper and drizzle 1 tablespoon of oil and 1 teaspoon wine on each onion. Wrap each onion and seal the foil. Grill onions, covered, over indirect medium heat until tender, 35 to 40 minutes. Recipe Note: These are the perfect accompaniment to any grilled meat or a great meatless meal all by themselves. I prefer them with a slice of buttered rye bread and a cold glass of tomato juice. If you don’t keep white wine around the house for cooking, just use water to give you a bit of moisture to steam your onion.
Foiled Shrimp
2 pounds fresh shrimp, shelled and deveined
6 tablespoons butter
1/2 teaspoon parsley
1 clove garlic
1/2 teaspoon salt
Thaw shrimp, if frozen. In saucepan, melt butter, stir in parsley, garlic, salt and pepper. Cool slightly. Add shrimp and stir to coat. Divide shrimp mixture equally among six 12-inch-by-18-inch pieces of heavy-duty foil. Fold foil around shrimp, sealing the edges well. Grill shrimp about 5 minutes. Turn and grill until done for another 5 minutes. Serve in foil packages, if desired. Makes 6 servings. Recipe Note: The timing of these recipes is very tricky because the temperature of your grill and coals can vary widely. These cooking times are suggestions so use your best judgment!
Grilled Salmon Packets
4 salmon fillets
1/2 cup chives
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon ground ginger
Place each salmon fillet on a heavy duty square of foil. Sprinkle each fillet with chives. Mix soy sauce, garlic, sesame oil and ginger. Pour evenly over each fillet. Seal edges of packets thoroughly. Put the packets on a preheated grill and cook until the fish flakes. This should take 20 minutes.
Quote of the Week: Cooking well doesn’t mean cooking fancy. — Julia Child