I am not a Facebook or Pinterest girl. I have a Facebook page only to keep track of some of my church’s and grandkids’ school activities. So, if I have ever ignored a friend request from you, I hope you have not been offended. I probably didn’t even see it because for the most part, I stay off the site.
Part of the reason that I don’t visit Facebook or Pinterest is my tendency to focus on computer screen content and waste way too much time scrolling and exploring when I have lists as long as my forearm of things to do. It’s a recognition of my ability to get lost in cyberspace and spend hours distracted instead of engaged in my real life. I know many people have a very healthy relationship with Facebook and Pinterest, I’m just not one of them. I suppose in this age of cyber communication and entertainment that makes me an outlier.
That being said I do use the internet in many ways. I have signed up for and enjoy emails from many food and health sites and I look forward to seeing what ends up in my mailbox on any given day.
Early last week I received an email from Just A Pinch Recipes. This email subscription service explores the web so I don’t have to and gathers information on various food topics that they then send to their subscribers. If the subject doesn’t interest me, I don’t open the email. Last week’s email was opened immediately upon seeing that the subject title was “23 Recipes Bursting with Basil.” Since I just planted several basil plants because it is one of my favorite herbs, I was interested in seeing if they offered any new insights into using these flavorful leaves.
That email gave me three recipes that are in my make-it-soon folder waiting for the time when my basil is ready for harvest. The first of the three recipes that caught my eye was also a great use for cherry tomatoes. Last year we had so many cherry tomatoes I had a hard time keeping up with their harvest and use. The Fresh Tomato Basil Pasta will certainly be helpful with making sure that harvest is well used.
One of the features of the recipes from Just A Pinch is that they sometimes list the estimated price for the ingredients for a recipe and they did just that for this pasta recipe. The two most expensive ingredients were the basil at $2.49 and the tomatoes at $3.98. Since the total cost of the dish was $8.69 and I won’t buy either the basil or the tomatoes, the cost of this dish will be $2.22! That is economical eating at its best.
The second recipe I can’t wait to try is Blackberry Ricotta Pizza. I’m planning on waiting until the mulberries are ripe and ready and using them in this pizza instead of blackberries. Instead of baking the pizza in the oven, I will use the grill for a delicious crisp and grill-charred crust.
The third recipe I saved to use is the 15-Minute Thai Basil Chicken. I have fallen for Thai food over the last several years and am constantly trying to look for recipes to make this newly favorite cuisine. This one caught my eye immediately because of the 15-minute prep time and it uses Thai basil that I also planted this year. I am hoping it becomes a “go to” for a quick and delicious dinner.Fresh Tomato Basil Pasta with Ricotta
12 ounces pasta
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 cloves garlic
2 pints grape tomatoes
1 tablespoon butter
1/2 cup fresh basil, loosely packed
1/2 cup whole milk ricotta
Salt and pepper
Bring a large pot of water to a boil for the pasta. Once boiling, add the pasta and continue to boil until the pasta is tender. Reserve about one cup of the starchy pasta water, then drain the pasta in a colander. While the pasta is cooking, slice the grape tomatoes in half and slice or roughly chop the basil. Mince the garlic. Add the olive oil to a large skillet and place it over medium heat. Once hot, add the garlic and sauté for just one minute to take the raw edge off the garlic. Add the grape tomatoes and a pinch of salt to the skillet. Stir to combine, then place a lid on the skillet and let the tomatoes simmer for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Let the tomatoes simmer just until they begin to break down and they have released their juices. The tomatoes should just be beginning to lose their shape and their skins should appear a bit wrinkled. Turn the heat off and add the butter, most of the basil (save some for garnish) and some freshly cracked pepper. Stir until the butter is melted, then taste and adjust the salt and pepper as needed. You want it to be slightly on the salty side as the saltiness will diminish once it is combined with the pasta. Add the cooked and drained pasta and stir to coat the pasta in the tomato sauce. Add a splash or two of the reserved pasta water if the mixture appears dry. Top the pasta with dollops of ricotta, a little more pepper and any reserved basil. Blackberry Ricotta Pizza
1 14 to 16-inch unbaked pizza crust
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 small package blackberries, divided
(Or 1 cup mulberries)
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1 cup ricotta cheese
10 large basil leaves sliced into strips
Preheat a 14 to16-inch pizza stone in an oven at 500 degrees. Rub the olive oil over the pizza crust. Smash half of the blackberries and spread out over the crust. Top with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Scatter remaining blackberries over the pizza. Place spoonfuls of ricotta randomly over the pizza. Bake on the pizza stone for 10 to 15 minutes, until cheese starts to brown. Scatter basil leaves over the pizza during the last few minutes of baking. Remove from oven and slice into 8 large slices.
15-Minute Thai Basil Chicken
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
3 tablespoons oyster sauce
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons fish sauce
3 tablespoons sugar
1 red bell pepper, chopped
8 ounces green beans
1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, coarsely chopped
4 sliced shallots
4 cloves garlic, minced
4 minced Thai chilies, or to taste
1 cup very thinly sliced fresh Thai basil leaves
Jasmine rice, to serve
Heat the oil in a wok or heavy, high-walled skillet over high heat. As the wok is heating up, whisk together the oyster sauce, soy sauce, fish sauce and sugar until well-combined. Set aside. Add the bell pepper and green beans to the hot pan. Stir-fry for one minute. Add in the chicken and stir-fry, breaking apart as you go, until beginning to brown, about 2 minutes. Stir in the shallots, garlic and Thai chilies. Cook until fragrant, about 1 more minute. Then pour in the prepared sauce. Continue to cook until the sauce begins to glaze onto the meat, about 1 to 2 more minutes. Stir in the Thai basil leaves and cook until the chicken is completely cooked through, the basil is wilted, and the liquid has mostly evaporated. Serve warm with rice. Recipe Note: I will use finely sliced small sweet onion instead of the shallots. They can be expensive and I don’t keep them on hand. A sweet onion is a substitute when I don’t want to make a trip to the market.
Quote of the Week: Basil is one of those ingredients that you have to add with your heart, much like garlic. There’s just something magical about that burst of basil you get, it makes our taste buds go wild! We absolutely love going out to our garden, picking some fresh basil and cooking with it. — The Kitchen Crew at Just a Pinch