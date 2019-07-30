Last week I shared the recipe that helped me cook chicken breasts that are moist and delicious using the technique from “The Cook’s Illustrated How-To-Cook Library; An illustrated step-by-step guide to foolproof cooking” by the Editors of Cook’s Illustrated with Illustrations by John Burgoyne. This week’s column demonstrates other ways to fix these very reasonably priced, lean and healthful cuts from your favorite meat counter.
I have had great success using my slow cooker to make mealtime hassle-free especially in the heat of summer. During the last two weeks as the temperatures rose, I plugged the slow cooker into a basement outlet and let the laundry room heat up while the kitchen stayed cool.
There are two recipes that often find their way into my summer menu that use chicken breasts and a slow cooker. We enjoy them frequently especially when I know the day is going to be busy.
The first is for a Tex-Mex Chicken using cut-up boneless chicken breasts. This recipe is so easy and versatile and I have used this flavorful blend in many ways. It makes a great filling for tacos. I put it on the table with crisp and soft shells and let everyone choose their favorite. I also put out shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, chopped onions and olives and let everyone build their own meal.
The meat also makes a great burrito filling or a delicious hearty topping for nachos with all the trimmings. I have also served this mixture over rice. It is wonderful any way you choose to use it.
Butter Chicken is another slow cooker recipe that has great flavor. It is an Indian dish which is one of my favorite cuisines.
Several years ago, I looked for a recipe for this dish after I sampled it at an Indian restaurant. As I read recipes for Butter Chicken, I was surprised that some of the recipes I found didn’t have butter in them. I realized that the name also comes from the tender and buttery texture of the chicken and the silkiness of the sauce. In this recipe, cream plays a part in that delicious sauce and it is the precursor of butter. You might want to experiment with the amount of curry and garam masala in this recipe until you determine how much of these spices you enjoy. I like a lot of spiciness, so I really amped up the amount of curry. I serve Butter Chicken over rice and top it with lots of chopped cilantro.
The final recipe for Roasted Cherry Chicken with Brussels Sprouts is from the February 2019 issue of Good Housekeeping. It caught my eye right away because I love cherries and Brussels sprouts.
This dish needs a nice hot oven, so you might want to wait for cooler weather to try it. Since I won the bunny wars and have kale galore, I did make this several weeks ago and it was worth heating up the kitchen. The chicken and cherry combination is perfect with the sprouts. The Parmesan cheese makes a crispy and flavorful addition to the sprouts that Gregg and I both loved. It takes a bit of effort and juggling pans in and out of the oven, but the results made it worthwhile. The sprouts and kale are a great side dish for a great grilled steak as well.
Tex-Mex Chicken Mix
4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces
1 packet taco seasoning mix
1 can (15-ounce) corn
1 can (15-ounce) black beans
1 can (10-ounce) Ro*tel tomatoes
1 package (8-ounce) cream cheese
Place chicken breasts into a 4-quart slow cooker that has been sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Sprinkle with seasoning mix. Drain the corn and black beans and put in a crockpot over the chicken. Add the Ro*tel tomatoes. Cut the cream cheese into eight 1-ounce segments and put on the top. Pop on the lid and let cook for 6 hours.
Butter Chicken
1 can (15-ounce) pureed tomatoes
1/2 cup chicken stock
1 tablespoon curry powder
2 teaspoons garam masala
1 teaspoon ground turmeric
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon ground ginger
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces
1 onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 cup heavy cream
2 tablespoons lime juice
2 teaspoon brown sugar
Cilantro, chopped
Rice
Mix chicken stock, tomatoes, curry powder, garam masala, turmeric, ginger, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Spray 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Put the chicken in the bottom and then add onion and garlic. Pour the chicken stock mixture over the chicken and onion. Cover and cook on low heat for 4 to 6 hours. Stir in the heavy cream, lime juice and brown sugar. Adjust seasonings. Serve over rice and top with cilantro.
Roasted Cherry Chicken with Parmesan Brussels Sprouts
1 tablespoon oil
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1/4 cup dried cherries
1/2 cup water
2 tablespoons olive oil
20 brussels sprouts, halved
1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper
8 tablespoons Parmesan cheese
1 1/2 cups kale
2 teaspoons olive oil
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large oven-proof skillet on medium-high. Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper and cook until golden brown 6 to 8 minutes. Flip and cook one minute more. Add dried cherries and water to the skillet and transfer to the oven to roast for 6 to 7 minutes. While searing chicken, line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and coat with 2 tablespoons of oil. Add Brussels Sprouts and make sure they are coated with oil ultimately placing them cut side down. Roast for 8 minutes. Drop 8 tablespoon-sized clumps of Parmesan cheese in open spaces between the Brussels Sprouts and return to oven for another 4 minutes. Massage 1 and one-half cups of washed and torn kale with 2 teaspoons of olive oil and add to the sprouts and roast for another 4 minutes. Serve the greens and cheese with the chicken breasts.
Quote of the Week: I believe that summer is our time, a time for the people, and that no politician should be allowed to speak to us during the summer. They can start talking again after Labor Day. --
Lewis Black