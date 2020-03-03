Lund: Library additions from two trusted sources

I have a large collection of cookbooks and I am in the process of cleaning off the shelves that hold them. If I don’t get around to hosting a garage sale this summer, I will be donating them to next year’s library sale after letting my daughters and grandkids see if there are any volumes they want to add to their collections.

That doesn’t mean I’m not interested in adding volumes to replace some of my soon-to-be discarded books. While it doesn’t happen often, I do buy what I consider to be exceptional new releases.

My favorite local cookbook store for newly published volumes surprises some of my family and friends. It’s Menards and whenever they feature an 11% across the board rebate, I check out their cookbooks. They have a small but great selection and I do occasionally pick up a new volume from their shelves. I always look because I’m interested in books that address new styles of cooking, update procedures for making old favorites using new tools and shortcuts, and are from trusted sources.

Over the past several months, I added two books from Menards to my shelves and I am really glad I did. Each one is from a trusted source and features recipes I don’t have in another book and I know I will use often.