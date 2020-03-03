Lund: Library additions from two trusted sources

I have a large collection of cookbooks and I am in the process of cleaning off the shelves that hold them. If I don’t get around to hosting a garage sale this summer, I will be donating them to next year’s library sale after letting my daughters and grandkids see if there are any volumes they want to add to their collections.
That doesn’t mean I’m not interested in adding volumes to replace some of my soon-to-be discarded books. While it doesn’t happen often, I do buy what I consider to be exceptional new releases.
My favorite local cookbook store for newly published volumes surprises some of my family and friends. It’s Menards and whenever they feature an 11% across the board rebate, I check out their cookbooks. They have a small but great selection and I do occasionally pick up a new volume from their shelves. I always look because I’m interested in books that address new styles of cooking, update procedures for making old favorites using new tools and shortcuts, and are from trusted sources.
Over the past several months, I added two books from Menards to my shelves and I am really glad I did. Each one is from a trusted source and features recipes I don’t have in another book and I know I will use often.
One of the volumes is from Better Homes and Gardens. The first cookbook in my collection was a gift from my Aunt Helen when I was 12 and it was published by Better Homes and Gardens. It was their Junior cookbook. Aunt Helen also gave me another version from this iconic cookbook publisher when I was a newlywed. Those favorite cookbooks will be joined by a 2017 offering “Better Homes and Gardens 13 x 9 The Pan That Can.”
This book features 150 wonderful recipes using this iconic pan that is a staple in most kitchens. I have included a recipe for a one-pan meal featuring miniature meat loaves and vegetables. This complete meal is fast and easy to prepare and the clean up is a breeze since the pan is lined with foil. The adult cocktail cubes are a great way to start or end a party. Since they can be prepared well in advance, they are perfect for entertaining.
The second volume I added just a month or so ago is from Better Crocker. This is entitled “Betty Crocker Cookbook – Everything you need to know to cook from scratch.” The title is not an exaggeration. If you will be looking for a graduation or wedding shower gift, this is a great primer for anyone who wants to learn to cook and cook well.
This is a softbound volume with a spiral spine that lies flat when cooking. The pages are stain-resistant which is another plus. The content is top rate with very complete sections on ingredients and equipment every well-stocked pantry and kitchen should contain, how to keep your kitchen cooking areas clean to prevent cross-contamination and recipes for old favorites and new offerings.
One of my favorite cuisines is Thai and I have been looking for recipes to add to my rotation of home-cooked varieties. Their selections in this category were the reason I purchased this volume. Other Asian-based cuisines are also featured with very easily prepared dishes. I am sharing two of my favorite new recipes as samples of the wonderful meals you can make with the offerings from this book.
Thai-Style
Coconut Chicken
Better Crocker Cookbook
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-size pieces
1 teaspoon grated lime peel
1 teaspoon grated gingerroot
1 clove garlic, finely chopped
2 serrano chilies or 1 jalapeno chili, seeded, finely chopped
One-fourth cup finely chopped fresh cilantro
1 can (14-ounce) coconut milk (not cream of coconut)
1 teaspoon packed brown sugar
One-half teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 cup fresh sugar snap peas
1 medium green bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 medium tomato, seeded, chopped (three-fourths cup)
1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil leaves
Hot cooked jasmine rice
^pIn a nonstick wok or 12-inch skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken, cook 2 to 3 minutes, stirring constantly, until chicken is no longer pink in center. Add lime peel, gingerroot, garlic, chilies and cilantro; cook and stir 1 minute. Pour coconut milk over chicken. Stir in brown sugar, salt, soy sauce, peas and bell pepper. Reduce heat to medium. Simmer, uncovered, 3 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are crisp-tender. Stir in tomato. Spoon into shallow serving bowls; top with basil. Serve with rice.
Indian Lentils and Rice
Better Crocker Cookbook
8 medium green onions, chopped (one-half cup)
1 tablespoon finely chopped gingerroot
One-eighth teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
3 cans (14 ounces each) vegetable broth
1 and one-half cups lentils (12 ounces)
1 teaspoon ground turmeric
One-half teaspoon salt
1 large tomato, chopped (1 cup)
One-fourth cup shredded coconut
2 tablespoons chopped fresh or 2 teaspoons dried mint leaves
3 cups hot cooked rice
1 and one-half cups plain fat-free yogurt
^pSpray 3-quart saucepan with cooking spray. Add onions, gingerroot, pepper flakes and garlic; cook over medium heat 3 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until onions are tender. Stir in 5 cups of the broth, the lentils, turmeric and salt. Heat to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer 25 to 30 minutes, adding remaining one-fourth cup broth if needed, until lentils are tender. Stir in tomato, coconut and mint. Serve over rice; top with yogurt.
Mini Meat Loaves with Potatoes and Beans
13 X 9 The Pan that Can
1 egg, lightly beaten
3 tablespoons fine dry bread crumbs
One-fourth cup shredded carrot
1 tablespoon finely chopped onion
1 tablespoon ketchup
1 teaspoon yellow mustard
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 clove garlic, minced
1 pound extra-lean ground beef
One-fourth cup ketchup
2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon yellow mustard
8 ounces fingerling potatoes
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 teaspoon dried thyme
One-fourth teaspoon salt
One-fourth teaspoon black pepper
8 ounces fresh green beans, trimmed
^pPreheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan with foil. In a bowl, stir together the first eight ingredients (through garlic). Add beef; mix well. Divide into four equal portions and shape into small round loaves. Arrange in one half of the pan. In a bowl, stir together the one-fourth cup ketchup, the brown sugar and 1 teaspoon mustard. Spread over meat loaves. In another bowl combine the next five ingredients (through pepper), toss to coat. Arrange in the opposite half of pan. Bake, uncovered, 40 to 45 minutes or until meat loaves are done (160 internal degrees) and vegetables are tender, adding green beans to the potato mixture after 20 minutes. Recipe Note: I didn’t have fingerling potatoes when I made this so I cut 3 russets in fourths and coated them with the oil and seasonings. This worked well and I didn’t have to make a trip to the store.
Peach Sunrise
Cocktail Cubes
13 X 9 The Pan that Can
3 packages (3 ounces each) orange-flavor gelatin
1 and one-half cups boiling water
1 and one-half cups cranberry juice
Three-fourths cup vodka
6 tablespoons peach schnapps
Nonstick cooking spray
^pIn a bowl, stir together gelatin and boiling water until completely dissolved. Add cranberry juice, vodka and schnapps. Lightly coat a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Pour gelatin mixture into dish. Chill about 3 hours or until firm. Cut into 1-inch squares. Serve in cocktail glasses.
Quote of the Week: No matter what your cooking experience, this is the only cookbook you’ll need. Whether you’re preparing your first turkey dinner, experimenting with global cuisines like Beef Pho or relaxing with friends over cold-brew iced coffee, you’ll find delicious recipes for every occasion, as well as answers to all your cooking questions, in this fully updated edition. — Introduction to “Betty Crocker – Everything you need to know to cook from scratch!”
Ellen Lund of Fremont is a freelance food columnist.