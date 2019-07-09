Company is coming! This weekend our fair city will host the annual John C. Fremont Days celebration. Our neighborhood is sprucing up to greet visitors as they roll into town on their way to the various festival sites.
I enjoy this yearly event and look forward to it with great anticipation. I love the excitement at all the festival sites and enjoy checking out old favorites and seeing what’s new.
This year I want to spend more time at Clemmons Park to experience all of the historical camps. The advance publicity intrigues me because it reads like a journey through history. Where else will you find Union and Confederate Camps, Buck Skinner and Trader Camps, a working blacksmith, a Native American Camp complete with a teepee, a Cowboy Camp, WWII Camp, Medieval and Renaissance Society displays all in one place?
I enjoy eating at the various food vendors around town and look forward to sharing fair food with family and friends. I hope to enjoy my annual Greek salad from one of my favorite food trucks and then head to the Pie Parlor sponsored by First United Methodist Church across from John C. Fremont Park. The members of this congregation know how to make pies and my family always enjoys their efforts.
Even though I enjoy fair food, I don’t feel prepared for the festival unless I have snacks chilling in the frig for anyone who may stop by or cool refreshing beverages for sipping at the end of a long day.
I recently spent some time going through my recipe files and decided on the following treats to make for the upcoming weekend. Corny Bean Salsa is a tasty way to get some veggies into fair-food-weary folks. This dip can be made ahead and it just gets better as it sits in the refrigerator. We serve it with corn or pita chips.
If you are looking for a dessert dip, the following Margarita Cream Cheese Dip fits the bill. It is a lovely combination of cream cheese, limeade concentrate, orange juice and whipped cream. I like to serve it with vanilla wafers, graham crackers or my personal favorite, strawberries.
The recipe for Peachies has been in my recipe file since the first year of our marriage. I always enjoy its icy freshness while sitting on the porch after a long hot day. If you want to serve it to all ages, just omit the vodka. It still tastes amazing.
My friend Jean introduced me to the Lime in de Coconut Punch and it is a good one. It is a refreshing and calming drink for the end of a summer day. It is very tropical and I love drinking it outside while enjoying the beauty of my blooming hibiscus. Spear the pineapple garnish with a fancy little umbrella pick for a festive touch.
Corny Bean Salsa
2 cans (15 ounces each) whole kernel corn, well drained
2 cans (15 ounces each) black beans, rinsed and well drained
2 cups chopped tomatoes
1 sweet yellow onion, chopped
4 jalapeno peppers, seeded and chopped
1/4 cup lime juice
1/2 teaspoon salt
Cilantro, to taste (optional)
Salt, to taste
^pCombine all drained and chopped vegetables and add seasonings; let chill. Serve with your favorite chips or crackers.
Recipe Note:^p I have often substituted a 15-ounce can of drained, fire-roasted tomatoes when I didn’t have tomatoes ripe in the garden. While nothing beats the flavor of fresh tomatoes in this salsa, the fire-roasted tomatoes taste just fine.
Margarita Dip
1 package (8-ounce) cream cheese
1 can (6-ounce) limeade concentrate
1/4 cup whipping cream
2 tablespoons orange juice
Using a handheld mixer, beat all ingredients well and chill.
Peachies
1 can (29-ounce) peaches
1 can (6-ounce) orange juice concentrate
1 can (6-ounce) lemonade concentrate
6 ounces vodka
Lemon-lime soda
^pPuree peaches in a blender. Add the rest of the ingredients and freeze. When ready to serve scoop into glass and top with your favorite lemon-lime soda.
Lime in de Coconut Punch
1/2 cup lime juice (fresh squeezed is best)
1 can (15-ounce) cream of coconut
1 1/2 cups spiced rum
1 cup pineapple juice
Small pineapple wedges (garnish)
^pCombine all ingredients except pineapple wedges in a large pitcher. Let set for at least two hours in the refrigerator before serving over ice with pineapple wedges as a garnish.
Quote of the Week: All in all, it was a never-to-be-forgotten summer – one of those summers which come seldom into any life, but leave a rich heritage of beautiful memories in the their going – one of those summers, which, in a fortunate combination of delightful weather, delightful friends and delightful doings, come as near to perfection as anything can come in this world. — Lucy Maud Montgomery