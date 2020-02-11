Lund: Love is in the air

Friday is Valentine’s Day and love is in the air.
I’ve been enjoying the Valentine’s Day books that find their way to my end tables during the days before this holiday. I have read a sonnet of two from “Thy Sweet Love Remembered” which is a Hallmark book that was a gift to me while in high school from my book-giving Aunt Helen. This is a collection of the poems and sonnets of Shakespeare. I believe it was published at the same time Romeo and Juliet was made into a movie directed by Franco Zeffirelli. She knew I loved this classic and spent hours listening to the recordings of the music and dialogue and figured this book of poems would be a great gift for my birthday. She was right.
My next favorite selection demonstrates how varied my reading tastes are. Sandra Boynton, who is one of my favorite authors to read when I need a laugh, has written her whimsical take on romance entitled “Consider Love – Its Moods and Many Ways.” Ms. Boynton’s words are sweet and whimsical but what makes this book so special are her illustrations. On the book jacket, Ms. Boynton says that “from the sentimental to the soulful, this book explores, in absolutely no depth whatsoever (yet with a number of lively and perhaps profound illustrations), the many and curious modes of love. Also, it rhymes.” For example, one page illustrates “Love extravagant” with a male elephant giving a female elephant an entire apple tree uprooted from the ground, while “love…well, cheap” features a male gorilla presenting his lady love with a banana peel. If you are in need a Valentine gift for someone of any age, you should check this volume out. It is still available on Amazon in hardback which I recommend because this will be read over and over again. In fact, I’m thinking of getting a new copy because my first edition from 2002 is showing a lot of wear.
I look forward to the years when Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday. It is a great reason to take three entire days to celebrate the gift of love in your life. I will make Gregg a special meal sometime during the weekend and he will probably take me out to eat. That means a Valentine’s Day that embraces the best of both celebratory options for dinner.
I try to make Gregg a heart-healthy meal to celebrate Valentine’s Day because I want him around to celebrate many more of every holiday. Since we are making a concerted effort to eat more seafood especially salmon, I think one of these recipes will find its way to our plates to celebrate! The first was a dish we tried several years ago and really liked. The flavor of the lime with the sweetness of the honey is a real winner. It’s also very easy.
The second recipe is from the 2012 edition of “The Best of America’s Test Kitchen” and is a brilliant way to cook salmon. The pomegranate glaze is perfect for Valentine’s weekend dinner. I usually have pomegranate juice in the refrigerator this time of year so this ingredient is not a problem. Pomegranate juice is available in almost every grocery store and is delicious to drink so you won’t have to worry about the leftovers.
When it comes to dessert, Valentine’s Day is classically linked with chocolate. It is very easy to rationalize using chocolate to cap off a heart-healthy meal because chocolate is rich in flavanols. These antioxidants are believed to lower blood pressure by keeping your blood vessels flexible resulting in improved blood flow.
While I am not making similar health claims for the butter and sugar in the following recipe for flourless chocolate cake, I will claim it is delicious. I use very dark chocolate and like it best made with an extra dark 85% cacao chocolate. I top it with a few fresh raspberries and a sprinkle of powdered sugar for a wonderfully simple Valentine treat.
Honey-and-Lime Baked Salmon
Juice and zest of 2 limes
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
1 teaspoon finely grated ginger
One-half teaspoon red pepper flakes
One-half cup teriyaki sauce
One-half cup canola oil
2 pounds salmon, cut into 4 pieces
^pPreheat oven to 400-degrees. Stir together all ingredients except salmon in a large glass or stainless steel bowl to make marinade. Reserve one-third cup and set aside. Place salmon pieces in marinade and marinate 30 to 45 minutes in the refrigerator, turning several times. Remove salmon from marinade and discard used marinade. Place salmon skin side down on a foil-lined baking sheet or glass baking sheet. Bake on the middle rack of an oven for 20 minutes, basting occasionally with reserved marinade.
Glazed Salmon Fillets
1 teaspoon packed light brown sugar
One-half teaspoon kosher salt
One-fourth teaspoon cornstarch
4 (6-to 8-ounce) center cut skin-on salmon fillets
1 teaspoon vegetable oil
Pomegranate-Balsamic Glaze (recipe follows)
^pAdjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 300 degrees. Combine sugar, salt and cornstarch in a bowl. Pat salmon dry with paper towels and season with pepper. Sprinkle brown sugar mixture evenly over flesh side of salmon, rubbing to distribute. Heat oil in 12-inch oven safe nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until just smoking. Place salmon flesh side down, in skillet and cook until well browned, about 1 minute. Using tongs, carefully flip salmon and cook on skin side for 1 minute. Remove skillet from heat and spoon glaze evenly over salmon fillets. Transfer skillet to oven and cook until fillets are still translucent when checked with tip of paring knife and register 125 degrees (medium-rare), 7 to 10 minutes. Transfer fillets to platter or individual plates and serve. Recipe Note: I usually fix two fillets but find the brown sugar mixture shouldn’t be halved. In fact, if I was doing 4 fillets, I might double the recipe. Since it takes me 2 minutes for the initial browning, I found 7 minutes in the oven was perfect to reach 125 degrees.
Pomegranate-Balsamic Glaze
2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar
3 tablespoons pomegranate juice
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard
1 teaspoon cornstarch
Pinch cayenne pepper
^pWhisk all ingredients together in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; simmer until thickened, about 1 minute. Remove from heat and cover to keep warm.
Flourless Chocolate Cake
1 pound dark chocolate, coarsely chopped
1 cup unsalted butter (don’t substitute anything else)
One-fourth cup chocolate liqueur
2 teaspoons vanilla
8 eggs
1 cup sugar
^pPreheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly coat a 9-inch springform pan with non-stick pan spray. Combine the chopped chocolate, butter and coffee liqueur in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on a medium setting until chocolate and butter are melted. When the chocolate and butter are melted and you have stirred them until combined and thoroughly smooth, stir in the vanilla. Beat eggs with 1 cup sugar until light and fluffy. Gradually add the eggs to chocolate and butter mixture. Pour batter evenly into springform pan. Bake for approximately one hour or until center is set. Cool for one hour and then remove the springform ring. Store in the refrigerator until serving. Top with a few raspberries, strawberries or whipped cream. Recipe Note: I often use coffee instead of the chocolate liqueur for a hint of mocha. Either way this is delicious. I also have used dark chocolate chips that have made their way to the market. These save time because you don’t have to chop the chocolate which can be a messy job. I have also used a combination of chocolates to make that up the necessary pound. If you have a few semisweet chips left, you can combine them with darker chocolate to use them up.
Quote of the Week: We’re all a little weird. And life is a little weird. And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall into mutually satisfying weirdness — and call it love — true love. — Robert Fulghum
Ellen Lund of Fremont is a freelance food columnist.