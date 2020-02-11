Lund: Love is in the air

I’ve been enjoying the Valentine’s Day books that find their way to my end tables during the days before this holiday. I have read a sonnet of two from “Thy Sweet Love Remembered” which is a Hallmark book that was a gift to me while in high school from my book-giving Aunt Helen. This is a collection of the poems and sonnets of Shakespeare. I believe it was published at the same time Romeo and Juliet was made into a movie directed by Franco Zeffirelli. She knew I loved this classic and spent hours listening to the recordings of the music and dialogue and figured this book of poems would be a great gift for my birthday. She was right.

My next favorite selection demonstrates how varied my reading tastes are. Sandra Boynton, who is one of my favorite authors to read when I need a laugh, has written her whimsical take on romance entitled “Consider Love – Its Moods and Many Ways.” Ms. Boynton’s words are sweet and whimsical but what makes this book so special are her illustrations. On the book jacket, Ms. Boynton says that “from the sentimental to the soulful, this book explores, in absolutely no depth whatsoever (yet with a number of lively and perhaps profound illustrations), the many and curious modes of love. Also, it rhymes.” For example, one page illustrates “Love extravagant” with a male elephant giving a female elephant an entire apple tree uprooted from the ground, while “love…well, cheap” features a male gorilla presenting his lady love with a banana peel. If you are in need a Valentine gift for someone of any age, you should check this volume out. It is still available on Amazon in hardback which I recommend because this will be read over and over again. In fact, I’m thinking of getting a new copy because my first edition from 2002 is showing a lot of wear.