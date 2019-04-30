The spring celebration season is in full swing. There are those among us who are preparing for graduations, confirmations, first communions, showers and weddings. Whenever these celebrations take place there are decisions that need to be made concerning food for guests.
Salads are often served with sandwiches large or small at these festivities. Over the years I have collected quite a few recipes for delicious salads that have graced tables at parties I have been privileged to attend.
The salads served at these celebrations need to be able to be made ahead of time so the host and hostess can pay attention to last minute details. There are always so many things that need attention just before guests show up. All of these make-ahead salads can be tucked away in the refrigerator until it is time to set them on the
buffet table.
The delicious fruit ambrosia was served my niece’s graduation and I loved it. She got the recipe from her friend whose name I cannot remember but on my recipe card, it is called Carly’s Friend’s Ambrosia. It is so incredibly easy and stores well. The sour cream and cream cheese add just the right amount of tanginess to offset the sweetness of the marshmallows and coconut.
Myla’s Cabbage Salad has been in my file since the late 1970s. Myla was a good friend when I first moved to Fremont. Our husbands worked together, our kids were close to the same age and we often got together for dinner. We have missed them since they moved to North Dakota many years ago. I am reminded of Myla every time I see this recipe card when I’m looking for a great salad to serve to family or friends. I often make it after St. Patrick’s Day when cabbage is plentiful and inexpensive.
I enjoyed Cindy’s Spring Pea Salad at one of her son’s graduation parties. Those parties took place more years ago than I care to admit. Cindy is a great cook and all the salad recipe cards in her handwriting are treasured. This one is one of the best!
The last salad is from my late mother-in-law, Marie. She was a big fan of Pet Evaporated Milk and used it often. I always have a can on hand so I can make this salad because it is one of Gregg’s favorites.
Carly’s Friend’s Ambrosia
2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese
1 container (16-ounce) sour cream
1 bag (16-ounce) mini marshmallows
1 bag (7-ounce) coconut
6 ounces sliced almonds
2 cans (15 ounces each) fruit cocktail
Cream the cream cheese and sour cream until well blended. Drain the cans of fruit cocktail reserving juice. Add the reserved juice to the cream cheese and sour cream mixture and blend. Add marshmallows, coconut and fruit. Stir and chill in the refrigerator. Add almonds just before serving.
Myla’s Cabbage Salad Deluxe
1 (3-ounce) package of lime gelatin
1 cup boiling water
1 cup miniature marshmallows
2/3 cup pineapple juice
1 cup drained crushed pineapple
1 cup mayonnaise
1 and one-half cups finely shredded cabbage
1 cup cream, whipped
Walnuts (optional)
Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Add marshmallows and stir until melted. Add the pineapple juice, pineapple, mayonnaise and cabbage. Let chill until it starts to thicken. Fold in whipped cream and walnuts, if using. Refrigerate until firm before serving.
Cindy’s Spring Pea Salad
1 package (10 ounces) frozen peas
1 cup diced celery
1 cup cauliflower, cut into small pieces
1 cup chopped cashews or sunflower seeds
1/2cup crisp cooked bacon
1/2 cup sour cream
1 cup prepared Hidden Valley dressing mix
Rinse peas in hot water and drain. Combine vegetables, nuts and bacon with sour cream. Pour dressing over and toss gently. Chill. Recipe Note: Cindy used one-half cashews and one-half sunflower seeds. I do the same.
Marie’s Pet Milk Salad
2 packages lime or lemon gelatin
2 cups boiling water
1 large can Pet Evaporated milk
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup cottage cheese
1 can crushed pineapple, juice and all
1 cup chopped celery
Dissolve gelatin in hot water. Add remaining ingredients. Pour into a 2 quart bowl or pan. Chill until set.
Quote of the Week: The most beautiful things are not associated with money; they are memories and moments. If you don’t celebrate those, they can pass you by. — Alik Wek