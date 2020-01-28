I usually don’t have a clue who is playing the Super Bowl until the week before the big event. Then I know because you have to work really hard not to know. The teams who are playing are on every cable channel, featured in every newspaper and on the cover of sports magazines on sale at the check-out counter.
This year was a little bit different for me. While I’m not an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan, I am a fan of any team in the Midwest who is doing well enough to be considered for a Super Bowl spot. As the season continued and the Chiefs did really well, I started paying attention. I was so happy as they won their division and then the league championship. All of sudden I cared about the Super Bowl game, not just the commercials and the half-time show.
I have become a fan of Chiefs’ coach, Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes and I hope they are victorious. Waiting 50 years to get back to the Super Bowl should be enough to motivate any team to win. Don’t get me wrong – if quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and coach Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers win, I will be sad for Kansas City but not devastated. I save devastation for the Cornhuskers.
The cuisine of Kansas City is very barbecue oriented, so I decided that I will make ribs for our half time meal. I know this may sound sacrilegious to die-hard barbecue fans, but I don’t want to worry about grilling them in the cold and I consider the 40s cold. So, I looked for a recipe that could give me Kansas City barbecue flavor in my oven.
Thanks to the Neelys of the Food Network, I have the option to do Kansas City barbecue ribs on the grill or in the oven. Thank you, Pat and Gina Neely! You may be from Tennessee but this recipe for Kansas City barbecue Ribs will make this fan of the Chiefs happy.
I will most likely make my barbecue sauce earlier in the week so my Sunday preparations are reduced. I also find the flavor of most homemade sauces improve with a bit of time. I will also use a foil pan to roast those ribs. I want to watch the game not wash a sticky roasting pan.
I wondered what to serve with these ribs when Gregg reminded me of Stephenson’s Apple Farm and their delicious offerings. When Gregg and I took the girls to Kansas City for short vacations,
we always looked forward to a trip to Stephenson’s Apple Farm for a delicious meal before we headed home. We enjoyed their chicken and side dishes and the girls gobbled up lots of their delicious apple fritters.
While the restaurant has been closed for years, I still associate this place with good Kansas City eating. I got out my copy of their cookbook last week and will try to make two iconic recipes from their offerings. The apple fritters are delicious and must be a part of our celebration. Their green rice casserole was my personal favorite (The kids were not fans!) and I think the perfect accompaniment to ribs.
So, as you watch the Super Bowl, maybe the following menu is just what you need to celebrate the Chiefs.
Kansas City Spare Ribs
2 slabs pork spare ribs, 3 pounds each
Dry Rub
2 cups brown sugar
One-half cup dry mustard
1 tablespoon cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon onion powder
1 tablespoon salt
2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
Kansas City barbecue Sauce
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 small onion, finely diced
3 cups water
1 cup (12-ounces) tomato paste
One-half cup brown sugar
Two-thirds cup apple cider vinegar
One-fourth cup molasses
One-half teaspoon cayenne pepper
One-fourth teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Remove the thin white membrane off of the bone-side of the ribs. Mix together the brown sugar, dry mustard, cayenne, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Massage the rub into the ribs and let sit for 1 hour or up to overnight. If cooking on the grill, place the ribs meat-side down next to medium-hot coals that are about 225 degrees. The indirect heat will cook them slower, making them tender. Allow to cook for 1 hour. Then turn ribs every half hour and baste with the Kansas City barbecue Sauce. Cook until the ribs are tender, about 3 to 4 hours. If cooking indoors, place in a roasting pan with a rack. Slather the ribs with the Kansas City barbecue Sauce and tent a piece of aluminum foil over them. In a preheated 350-degree oven, place the ribs, basting with the sauce every 30 minutes and removing the foil for the last 30 minutes and cooking until fork tender about 2 and one-half to 3 hours. For the Kansas City barbecue Sauce: In a small saucepot on medium-high heat, heat the oil and add the onion, cooking until translucent. Mix the remaining ingredients in a large bowl. Add to saucepan and let simmer for 30 to 45 minutes. Use to baste the ribs.
^p
Green Rice Casserole
3 cups cooked rice
1 bunch flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped
One-half cup grated Cheddar cheese
One-fourth cup finely chopped onion
3 tablespoons finely chopped green pepper
1 small clove garlic, minced
1 can (12-ounce) evaporated milk
2 eggs, beaten
One-third cup vegetable oil
Salt to taste
One-half lemon, juice and zest
^p
Mix rice, parsley, cheese, onion, green pepper and garlic in a greased casserole. Mix milk, beaten eggs, oil, seasonings and lemon juice and zest together and stir into rice mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes or until the consistency of soft custard.
^p
Fresh Apple Fritters
Stephenson Apple Farms
1 cup milk
1 egg, beaten
4 tablespoons butter
One-half cup sugar
One-half teaspoon salt
1 orange, zest and juice
1 cup finely chopped apples
3 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon vanilla
Oil for deep frying
^p
Beat egg. In a mixing bowl combine the milk, egg and melted butter. Add the orange juice, zest, chopped apples (skins can be left on if you prefer) and vanilla. Sift together the flour, salt and baking powder. Stir into milk mixture with a spoon until blended. Do not overmix. Preheat oil in a skillet to 350 degrees. Drop a bit of dough off the end of a tablespoon into hot oil. Fry to a golden brown. Turn as they brown. Remove when golden brown to a paper towel. Allow to cool until able to handle. Toss with powdered sugar.
Quote of the Week: GO CHIEFS! — Chief fans everywhere.