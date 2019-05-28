I have always been a fan of Beatrix Potter’s “Tales of Peter Rabbit and His Friends.” My sisters and I actually wore out the copies of these stories that we read when we were children. My girls received a copy in 1983 that is still at home on our children’s bookshelf. However, I don’t believe these charming tales were ever on any of our grandkids’ favorite read-aloud list.
While I enjoy the stories about the Tailor of Gloucester, Squirrel Nutkin, Twinkleberry, Tom Thumb and Hunca Munca, I’ve always been partial to “The Tale of Peter Rabbit.”
Until very recently, I always looked at this story with a sympathetic view of Peter Rabbit. I know Flopsy, Mopsy and Cotton-tail were “good little bunnies” who obeyed their mother and went “down the lane to gather blackberries” and that Peter “who was very naughty, ran right to Mr. McGregor’s garden” but I always thought that Peter’s adventures were really exciting. Even though those adventures ended with a lost coat, wet fur from hiding in a partially filled watering can and an early bedtime with a cup of chamomile tea, Peter survived and he was entertaining.
But this year, my sympathies are totally with Farmer McGregor! The bunny wars in our neighborhood are in full swing. They are determined to eat my kale and I am equally determined to keep them out of my kale so we can eat it.
While they were here over Easter, grandkids Claire and Becker planted kale along the north side of our garage. It was growing beautifully and then I noticed one plant that looked suspiciously smaller than it looked the last time I checked. Then I noticed nibble marks that I figured were made by the neighborhood bunnies.
In years past I would have tried animal repellant or Irish Spring soap sachets, but I have learned that neither of these remedies really work for very long. I asked Gregg to help me fence in the kale. I’m not really a fan of practical fencing. It doesn’t look all that attractive and it makes weeding and harvesting more challenging but I know it is a necessary addition to my kale patch.
The day after we put up the fence, I rounded the corner to put some vegetable trimmings in my compost pile and there was a rabbit eating clover in the grass instead of kale. Mission accomplished! Those rabbits can eat all the clover the want and I won’t complain even a little bit. I will also keep the kale trimmed so it doesn’t grow out of the fence to tempt the little dears to jump the fence.
Here are three reasons that I defend the kale so vigorously. I love all of these recipes and we eat them all summer and fall. The Kale Salad was found on the back of a box of Hy-Vee 150-calorie Penne Rigate. Recipes like this are why I always check the back of boxes to see what is featured.
The second is a soup I like to make year-round but especially when I can pick kale from my garden and then bring it to the kitchen and eat it the same day I harvest it.
The third recipe for kale chips is a bit different from the way I used to make the chips. My first recipe roasted the chips in a 350-degree oven. Then Karla found a recipe that roasted them at a lower temperature for a longer time. That method works so much better giving you a crispier chip with sweeter flavor. You can also add a bit of seasoning from cumin or chili powder if you want a little additional flavor.
Kale Pasta Salad
1 package (12-ounce) Hy-Vee 150-calorie Penne Rigate
1/4 cup olive oil
6 cloves garlic, minced
Salt and pepper to taste
1 bunch kale, finely sliced (about 4 cups)
3 tablespoons pine nuts, toasted
1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, rinse with cold water and add to a large bowl. Set aside. In a large skillet, heat olive oil and garlic over low heat. When garlic is golden, season with salt, pepper, stir and set aside for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes, pour the oil mixture over prepared pasta. Toss to combine and set aside. To the same large skillet, add kale and cook over medium-high heat 5 minutes, or until partially wilted. Add kale and pine nuts to pasta mixture and toss to combine. Cover and refrigerate for a least 2 hours. Top with Parmesan before serving.
Italian Sausage and Kale Soup
1 pound bulk hot Italian sausage
6 cups chopped fresh kale
2 cans (15 and one-half ounces each) great northern beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (28-ounce) crushed tomatoes
4 large carrots, finely chopped (about 3 cups)
1 medium onion, chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
5 cups chicken stock
Grated Parmesan cheese
In a skillet, cook sausage over medium heat for 6 to 8 minutes or until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles, drain. Transfer to a 5-quart slow cooker. Add kale, beans, tomatoes, carrots, onion, garlic, seasonings and stock to slow cooker. Cook, covered, on low for 8 to 10 hours or until vegetables are tender. Top each serving with Parmesan cheese.
Kale Chips
1 large bunch kale
1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil
Pinch of salt
Preheat oven to 225 degrees. Rinse and dry kale and then tear into pieces discarding any large tough stems. Put in a large bowl and coat with oil and toss until leaves are evenly coated. Spread the kale over 2 large baking sheets. Lightly salt. Bake for 15 minutes and then turn the pans and lightly toss kale to ensure even baking. Bake for 5 to 10 minutes more, or until kale is crispy and very slightly brown. Remove from oven and let cool slightly and the chips will get even crispier. Best when fresh out of the oven.
Quote of the Week: First, he ate some lettuces and some French beans; and then he ate some radishes; and then, feeling rather sick, he went to look for some parsley. — From The Tale of Peter Rabbit