When I was an elementary school student more years ago than I care to admit, Saint Patrick’s Day was a very big deal in our community.
I attended a parochial school that was led by Monsignor Quinn. Monsignor Quinn was the quintessential Irish priest. If you can picture Father Fitzgibbon in the movie “Going My Way,” you have it just about right. He seemed quite elderly to me when I attended school under his leadership, but age is relative and he might have been younger than I am now. I do know he was wise and caring and a wonderful leader of our church family.
Since he was proudly Irish and certainly a fan of Saint Patrick, our school prepared for the feast day with Christmas-like fervor. From the first of March until the 16th, we feverishly prepared to honor St. Patrick and Monsignor. We traced shamrocks on green construction paper, cut them out and fastened them on every bulletin board in the building.
We also practiced Irish ballads that we sang during a program with Monsignor Quinn as the honored guest. It was during that program my 4th-grade year that I sang my very first solo. I memorized the words to the old Irish classic song “Molly Malone” and proudly but nervously sang for my classmates and Monsignor.
I can still sing the lyrics to “Molly Malone” by heart but I was an adult before I understood what they meant. For those of you who aren’t familiar with these lyrics, here are the words to the first verse:
“In Dublin’s fair city,
Where the girls are so pretty
Twas there where I met her,
Sweet Mollie Malone,
She wheeled her wheel barrel,
Through streets broad and narrow,
Singing cockles and mussels,
Alive, alive oh.”
I didn’t have any knowledge of what cockles and mussels were so I didn’t realize that Molly was a fish monger who sold her wares on the streets of Dublin. I don’t know how I ever would have known that cockles and mussels were food. I didn’t ever see a cockle or mussel in a grocery store or on a menu at any restaurant my family frequented.
I now know that cockles and mussels are related to clams and oysters. Cockles are a shellfish with a heart-shaped, lightly-colored ridged shell. Mussels are also bi-valve mollusks with a blue-black shell. I still haven’t sampled cockles, but I certainly have enjoyed mussels many times.
In fact, if mussels are on the menu as an appetizer, I often pair them with a salad for a complete meal. They are delicious.
I can now find them at my favorite seafood counter and I love to make mussels at home. I also understand why Mollie Malone advertised her mussels as “alive, alive, oh.”
It is very important for mussels to be alive when you prepare them. Therefore, I never buy mussels until the day I’m going to enjoy them. I always leave them in their netted packaging and take them home in a plastic wrapper with holes punched in the bag so the mussels can get oxygen. Once home, I take them out of the plastic bag and store them in the refrigerator.
You prepare mussels by making sure they are alive. You know they are alive because their shell is very tightly closed. I scrub my mussels using a brush under cool water while making sure the shell is closed. If they are just a little open you can give them a tap on your sink. If they close as a result of the tap, it’s okay to continue to prepare them. If they remain open, discard them. I also remove the stringy beard, the hairy stuff on the underside of the shell. I have a tweezer that I use to pull the beard off the mussel. They are then ready to steam.
My favorite recipe for mussels is from “The Unofficial Downton Abbey Cookbook” by Emily Ansara Baines. This recipe does take a bit of prep work, but it is worth it. The wine and gin may seem excessive but the resulting broth is simply glorious. Be sure to serve it with a crusty baguette to soak up those delightful briny juices. I recommend this for your St. Patrick’s Day meal especially if you are not a fan of corned beef and cabbage.
The Countess of Grantham’s Mussels en Sauce
1/2 cup light Bacardi rum
1 cup dry white wine
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 large onions, peeled and sliced into rings
2 stalks celery, chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
8 cups mussels, cleaned and debearded
2 bay leaves
2 sprigs fresh thyme
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
1/2 cup heavy cream
Thyme for garnish
In a small bowl, mix together rum and wine and set aside. Melt butter over medium-low heat in a large saucepan. Add onions, celery, garlic, and cayenne pepper. Stir occasionally until the onions are transparent. Place mussels in the pan and stir. Once the mussels begin to release their juice, pour the wine-rum mixture over them. Stir in bay leaves and thyme and then add kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Cook for an additional 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Once the mussels have opened, add 2 large tablespoons of the cream into the sauce. Pour mussels and sauce into bowls and then add another tablespoon of cream and thyme for garnish. Be sure to discard any mussels that did not open during the cooking process.
Quote of the Week: St. Patrick’s Day is an enchanted time – a day to begin transforming winter’s dreams into summer magic. — Adrienne Cook