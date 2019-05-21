A mint julep is just about the most refreshing summer drink you can have. I love getting out the julep cups that were a gift from daughter Sarah several Christmases ago and filling them with ice, Bourbon and mint. There is something so relaxing about sitting on a porch in a rocker with a lovely cold-to-the-touch glass of something minty fresh to sip while you rock and forget your troubles.
Mint juleps do pack quite an alcoholic punch so they aren’t anything we make often. That means I have leftover Bourbon that must be put to good use.
Several years ago, I attended an Evans Williams tasting event sponsored by our local Hy-Vee. It was hosted by a very knowledgeable guy whose name I cannot remember, but I learned a lot about the process of making Bourbon. We tasted different whiskeys at different stages of aging and it was fascinating. I also learned that all Bourbons are whiskey but not all whiskeys are Bourbon.
It is believed that distilling Bourbon was brought to Kentucky by 18th century Scot immigrants to our country. Leon Howlett has the most reasonable explanation of why whiskey made in that area of the nation became known as Bourbon. He says that after the American Revolutionary War, pioneers pushed west of the Allegheny Mountains and founded huge counties. One of those was the county of Bourbon that was founded in 1785. Eventually, that county was divided into many smaller entities but the entire area was still called Old Bourbon. There was a large port on the Ohio River in Maysville, Kentucky that producers used to ship their whiskey and Old Bourbon was marked on the barrels to show from what port that whiskey had shipped. Hence, the whiskey made in this area of the country became known as Bourbon.
Federal Standards of Identity for Distilled Spirits state that Bourbon made for U.S. consumption must be:
- Made in the United States
- Made from at least 51% corn
- Aged in new, charred oak containers
- Distilled to no more than 160 proof (80% alcohol)
- Bottled at 80 proof (40% alcohol by volume)
That is enough about the facts of Bourbon. Here are some wonderful recipes for this distinctly American product.
The first is for a mint julep. This recipe is my favorite version because the mint flavor is in the syrup and you don’t have a muddle mint and sugar in the glass. It is neat and clean to made and drink. You can also see why I wait until my mint is growing profusely because 1 and one-half cups of chopped mint is a lot of mint. I can’t imagine where in our markets you could find that much mint reasonably priced.
For grilled steak aficionados, the following recipe is amazing. The marinade tenderizes the meat and the sauce made from boiling the marinade afterward is quite tasty. This recipe is from “Cooking with Bourbon” from the Evan Williams company.
The sweet buttery Bourbon Sauce is also from “Cooking with Bourbon.” It takes a bit of patience and a double boiler, but if you make the effort you will be rewarded with the perfect sauce. It makes a simple bread pudding, pound cake or ice cream an elegant and hard-to-forget dessert.
Mint Julep
2 to 4 tablespoons Kentucky Bourbon
1 tablespoon mint syrup (recipe follows)
Garnish: fresh mint sprig long enough to tickle the nose while drinking
Combine Bourbon and mint syrup; pour over a glass filled to the brim with crushed ice. Garnish, if desired, with fresh mint sprigs.
Mint Syrup
1 1/2 cups coarsely chopped fresh mint
2 cups of sugar
2 cups of water
Combine all ingredients in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Cook, stirring constantly, until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat; cover and cool completely. Pour mixture through a wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; cover and chill thoroughly. Yield: 3 cups.
Charred Oak Steak
1 1/2 pounds London broil or sirloin cut two-inches thick
1 cup Evan Williams Bourbon
1 cup maple syrup
1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
1/8 cup wine vinegar
1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
1/3 cup mustard
1 tablespoon mustard seeds (optional)
1 tablespoon onion powder
1 tablespoon garlic powder
Mix together all ingredients except the meat and pour over the meat. Allow to marinate for 2 to 4 hours. Drain the meat, setting aside the marinade. On a hot grill, cook steak about 12 to 15 minutes for medium-rare to rare. Increase time for medium or medium well. Over medium heat, heat the marinade for about 8 to 10 minutes. Meanwhile, slice the meat thinly, cutting across the grain and arrange on a platter. Pour the heated marinade over the meat before serving. Recipe Note: I usually don’t recommend saving any marinade to serve with any meat. This one is an exception because the ingredients are expensive and I can’t see making a separate batch for serving. I do make sure it comes to a gentle boil before serving it over the meat.
Evan Williams Bourbon Sauce
1 cup sugar
1 stick butter
1 cup half-and-half
4 egg yolks beaten lightly
1 pinch salt
1/2 cup Evan Williams Bourbon
Heat water in a double boiler. Combine butter and sugar using a whisk as it melts cooking over hot water. Once melted, add half-and-half and stir until incorporated. Add egg yolks and salt and stir until thick and hot. Add Bourbon. Stir until blended.
Quote of the Week: I have never in my life seen a Kentuckian who didn’t have a gun, a pack of cards and a jug of whiskey. — Andrew Jackson