My active gardening season ended rather abruptly last Thursday evening with a reported light freeze on the way.
I was on my way home from a visit to Sarah that day. When I left northeast Missouri Thursday morning, it was a balmy 74 degrees. Just a lovely morning with a light cloud cover and occasional light rain. My favorite driving weather by far because there was no sun in my eyes. Halfway home, I experienced wind that played havoc with the 18-wheeler in front of my vehicle staying in his lane and actually made steering my vehicle challenging for a minute or two. I shivered just a bit, checked the temperature reading on the car and it was 52 degrees out. In a short amount of time, I experienced a 22-degree temperature drop. By the time I pulled in our driveway, the temperature was 36 degrees which I knew meant I would have to harvest the fruits of my labor or risk losing a lot of produce.
I knew that while some of my items that handle cold well (herbs and kale and things planted very close to the house) would be fine, others would be nipped if not completely damaged by the cold. So Gregg and I went to work. We harvested 29 beautiful eggplant, several dozen green peppers, dozens upon dozens of jalapenos, tomatoes of varying degrees of ripeness and lots of basil.
I sent pictures of this bounty to several people telling them I wished they were here to put these gifts from the garden to good use. I did hear from some folks who asked what I was going to do with all of that eggplant. I knew there are several eggplant lovers among my friends who would be glad to take a few off of my hands and I have a plethora of recipes that Gregg and I love and I will make in the near future.
Several eggplants will end up in our freezer in the form of eggplant patties. These are one of Gregg’s all-time favorites. You can make the patties and freeze them on a cookie sheet until firm and then package by wrapping tightly. When these frozen patties are freshly sautéed on a cold winter day, it tastes like summer.
I will also make several batches of ratatouille. This vegetable stew is so delicious. I’ve never frozen it before but I might just do that this year. I make this with very spicy Italian venison sausage that we have Bob’s Custom Meats from North Bend make from the results of Gregg’s hunting season. This sausage makes this stew so special and I’m grateful for Bob’s skill every time I use it.
Moussaka is a Greek dish that I also make from eggplant. I first ate this years ago at a Greek restaurant in Omaha and was determined to make the dish at home. I modified several recipes I found and came up with this version that I have made for many years.
Whether you grow your eggplant or buy them from your favorite grocer, I hope you enjoy these dishes at your home.
Wash eggplants thoroughly. Peel and slice into one-inch slices and sprinkle with salt. Let set for 30 minutes on paper toweling to allow the salt to draw the bitter juices out of the eggplant. Slice onions in half and then cut into thin slices. Peel garlic and slice into thin slivers. Cover the bottom of a 3-quart saucepan with olive oil. Heat the oil gently and sauté the onions and garlic until soft. Add fennel seeds and continue to sauté. (By this time, your kitchen will smell amazing and people may just start to congregate to check out the tantalizing aromas.) Add the ground beef and Italian sausage and brown with the onions and garlic until thoroughly cooked. After washing thoroughly, quarter and slice the zucchini and add to the pot. Rinse the salt off of the eggplant and cut into 1-inch cubes. Add to the pot and continue to cook gently. Remove the seeds and core from the green pepper; slice and add to the pot; continue to sauté adding more oil if needed. Wash the tomatoes and roughly chop. Add to the pot with the puree and stir thoroughly. Salt and pepper the dish to your taste. Add several tablespoons of brown sugar to compensate for the acid in the tomatoes. Cover the pot and simmer for approximately one-half hour or until the tomatoes have broken down and the vegetables are tender. Add basil to the pot and continue to simmer. Adjust seasonings and serve over pasta or with a wonderful Italian bread or baguette. Top each serving with several tablespoons of freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Recipe Note: If your zucchini are the big ones that you didn’t think were even there until they were so big it was crazy, peel and seed them. The peel on these more mature squashes is just too tough and the seeds are too mature to break down in your stew. This recipe can be modified to make use of the ingredients you have. Just make sure you have onions, garlic, meat and seasonings and everything else is easily adjusted. I always add a cup of red wine to this dish to make the color rich and deep. It isn’t necessary but it does improve the appearance and taste in my opinion.
Brown ground meat and onions in a large pan until meat is browned and finely crumbled. Drain well. Stir in tomato paste, parsley, salt, pepper and water. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes or so. Peel the eggplants and cut into one-inch slices. If you are concerned about the eggplant being bitter, sprinkle a bit of salt on each side of the slices and let them sit on a paper towel for 30 minutes. Then rinse off the salt and bitter juices and dry with a paper towel. Cut the slices into large cubes. Coat the bottom of another skillet with the olive oil and lightly sauté the eggplant until tender but not overdone. Layer half of the cubes in a 9-inch-by-13-inch-by-2-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with half of the bread crumbs. Add the 1 egg and remaining bread crumbs to the meat mixture and layer half of the meat sauce over the eggplant. Repeat layers with remaining eggplant and meat sauce. Heat the milk in the microwave until just warm to the touch. Melt the butter into a saucepan over low heat. Stir in the flour until smooth. Cook for a bit stirring constantly. Gradually add the warmed milk to the butter mixture cooking over medium heat and stir constantly until the sauce is thick and bubbly. Stir in the salt, pepper and nutmeg. Stir one cup of the sauce into the 2 beaten eggs and then return to the white sauce in the saucepan stirring well. Pour the white sauce over the meat and bake, uncovered, in a 350-degree oven for 45 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese and bake for another 5 minutes.
Quote of the Week: When I was alone, I lived on eggplant, the stove top cook’s strongest ally. I fried it and stewed it, and ate it crisp and sludgy, hot and cold. It was cheap and filling and was delicious in all manner of strange combinations. If any was left over, I ate it cold the next day on bread. —Laurie Colwin