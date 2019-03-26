Spring is finally here and we need the hope of spring more than we have in a long time. As our community deals with the aftermath of last week’s disaster, grass turning green and trees budding will hopefully reassure us that things will get better.
I always dislike the transition from winter to spring. It is dirty and bleak and this year that is even truer. One of my favorite harbingers of spring that make the transition easier was very late this season. It seemed to take forever but my crocuses are finally blooming. These little plants are snuggled close to the house in our planter and they most often blossom in February, but not this year. They waited until last week and I have never been quite so glad to see those little lavender flowers.
Crocus blooming always inspires me to clean the house from top to bottom and spring cleaning has taken on new meaning and importance this year. One of the ways we can help those who are cleaning up muck and mire is to provide a home cooked meal that is nourishing to both body and soul.
Since casseroles can be easily made ahead of time and baked just before delivery, they are ideal to share. Normally, I am not a fan of disposable containers but if you are providing meals in this situation, I think foil pans are fantastic. They don’t have to be returned which is one less thing for everyone to worry about.
Some of my favorite casserole recipes use pantry and freezer staples. They are easily put together and are complete one-dish meals with the protein, carbohydrates and vegetables needed to make a nourishing repast.
The following recipes have been in my recipe file since I was a very young wife and mother. Try them for your family and anyone who needs the comfort a home cooked meal can bring.
Chicken and Rice Bake
2 pounds of chicken breasts, skinned
1 can (10.75 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup
1 envelope dry onion soup mix
1 cup milk
1 can (4 ounces) mushroom stems and pieces
1 cup instant rice
1 package (10 ounces) frozen mixed vegetables, thawed
In a bowl, stir together the soup, soup mix, milk and undrained mushrooms. Reserve one-half cup of this mixture and set aside. Stir uncooked rice and thawed vegetables into remaining soup mixture. Turn rice mixture into a 2-quart baking dish; arrange chicken breasts over top and pour reserved soup mixture over all. Sprinkle with dried parsley if desired. Cover tightly with foil and refrigerate. 1 and one-half hours before dinner, pop this dish into a 350-degree oven and bake until rice is tender.
Pork and Lentil Bake
1 pound boneless pork tenderloin, cut into cubes
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 cups thinly sliced carrots
1 1/2cups chopped onion
1 cup sliced celery
1 cup dried lentils
1 chicken bouillon cube, crushed
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 bay leaves
1 teaspoon dried oregano, crushed
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
3 cups hot water
In a large skillet, brown pork cubes in hot oil, drain off fat. Stir in carrots, onion, celery, lentils, bouillon cube, garlic, bay leaves, oregano, salt and pepper. Turn mixture into a 2 quart casserole. Refrigerate. Just before baking pour 3 cups of hot water over mixture. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 2 hours or until meat and veggies are tender. Add more water while cooking, if necessary
Cheesy Salmon and Spinach Pie
1 single pie crust, homemade or commercial
2 packages (10 ounces each) frozen, chopped spinach
2 beaten eggs
1 can (10.75 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup
1/4 cup flour
1 tablespoon prepared horseradish
1 can (15 ounces) red sockeye salmon
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
Place pastry in a 10-inch pie plate. Prick bottom and sides well with a fork. Bake in a 450-degree oven for 10 minutes or until lightly browned. Cook spinach according to package directions omitting salt. Drain well, pressing out excess water. Combine eggs, chicken soup, flour, and horseradish. Stir in drained spinach. Spread salmon in baked pastry shell; spoon spinach mixture over. Refrigerate. 1 hour before dinner, preheat oven to 350 degrees and bake pie, uncovered, for 45 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese and bake for 10 minutes longer or until cheese is melted and pie is bubbly. Recipe note: There are cooks who use canned salmon with the skin and bones. There are others who insist on removing every tidbit of skin and bones from their cooking. This recipe works either way so follow your preferred method.
While you’re baking any one of these casseroles, throw this fast and easy dessert together to bake at the same time. It is delicious warm from the oven.
Triple Chocolate Brownie Pie
2 eggs
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup butter, melted
1/2 cup whole wheat flour
1/3 cup cocoa powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup dark chocolate chips
1/2 cup chopped walnuts (optional)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8-inch pie plate. In a small mixer bowl, beat eggs; blend in sugar and butter. In a separate bowl, stir together flour, cocoa and salt; add to egg mixture, beating until blended. Stir in chocolate chips, nuts and vanilla. Spread batter into prepared plate. Bake 35 minutes or until set (pie will not test done in the center). Cool completely; cut into wedges. Serve with ice cream.
Quote of the Week: Love people and cook them good food! — Anonymous