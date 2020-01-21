January is National Slow Cooking Month and that has always puzzled me. While I use my slow cookers all year long, I rely on them during the summer months. I like to put a cooker filled with a family favorite on the low setting and let it simmer in my basement on top of the washing machine. This keeps my oven off during June, July and August. Keeping heat away from the kitchen and main floor is a worthy goal, so I would select a summer month as slow cooker month.
However, I remember when our girls were busy playing basketball in January and February and quite honestly, I’m sure we would have eaten at lot more fast-food restaurants if there wasn’t something in the slow cooker waiting for us at home.
That is one of the reasons for the designation of Slow Cooking Month – to encourage folks to eat at home more often. There are many studies that suggest families who gather around a table and eat dinner together at home are healthier physically and emotionally and forge closer ties than families who don’t.
I do have a lot of slow cookers of different sizes and shapes. I am the owner of eight slow cookers which seems like a lot until I try to decide which one or two to give up. For example, I can’t get rid of the slow cooker I inherited from my mother-in-law. No one else wanted it and I remembered all the good soups she made in it and I added it to my collection. Also, it was a 6-quart version and sometimes I need a really large cooker. I have smaller versions that are perfect for dips and appetizers and a 9-inch-by-13-inch-by-2-inch cooker that is perfect for breakfast casseroles and lasagna. I have a smaller shallow oval cooker that is perfect for Gregg and me and the 4-quart version that I use most often. Honestly, when we have large family suppers or host Thanksgiving, I really do need them all. Since I have room in my warehouse, I’m keeping them.
In honor of National Slow Cooking Month, I searched for several new recipes to try and share. I have three wonderful cookbooks featuring slow cooker recipes and I have a recipe or two from each of them to fix and share during the cold winter months.
The first is from Sandra Lee and is entitled “Semi-Homemade Slow Cooker Recipes.” I forget that you can do cakes in the slow cooker, but reading her book reminded me that you can. This Cocoa Cake is perfect to lure your family to the table for a deluxe before bedtime snack. The aroma of chocolate wafting through the house tells everyone something good is coming.
The folks from the Crock Pot company have a great collection of recipes published by Publications International, LTD called “Busy Family Recipes – Dozens of Ideas for Hearty Weeknight Meals.” The title couldn’t be truer. I bought my special edition from the Kohl’s Cares line of products years ago and have many pages marked so I can find them again. Their recipe for Old-Fashioned Split Pea Soup is a great way to use up that last bit of ham and I love their version of Thai Coconut Chicken and Rice Soup.
“Fix-It and Forget-It Lightly” by Phyllis Pellman Good is a cookbook I refer to often. She has a whole series of “Fix-It and Forget-It” volumes but this one is a favorite because it focuses on healthy, low-fat recipes for the slow-cooker. Ms. Good always features very simple recipes that take very little time to prep. I love fennel and White Bean Fennel Soup is a delicious way to use this vegetable. It also uses spinach for a delightfully flavorful and healthful treat.
So, dust off those slow-cookers, enjoy the aroma of something delicious waiting for you when you get home after a busy day and gather your family to eat dinner (or dessert) together.
Hot Cocoa Cake
Butter-flavor cooking spray
2 cups milk
1 box (18.25-ounce) chocolate cake mix
1 and one-fourth cups water
3 large eggs
One-third cup canola oil
1 box (5-ounce) chocolate cook-and-serve pudding mix
Miniature marshmallows
Chocolate-flavored syrup
^pCoat a 5-quart slow cooker with cooking spray; set aside. In a small saucepan, over high heat, heat milk until almost boiling. Remove from heat; set aside. In a large mixing bowl, combine cake mix, water, eggs and canola oil. Using a handheld electric mixer, beat on medium speed for 2 minutes, occasionally scraping down side of bowl. Transfer batter to prepared slow cooker. Sprinkle pudding mix over cake batter. Slowly pour in hot milk. Cover and cook on low heat setting for 4 hours. (Do not lift lid for first 3 hours of cooking.) Turn off slow cooker. Sprinkle cake with 1 cup of the marshmallows. Cover; let stand for 5 minutes to allow marshmallows to melt slightly. Serve warm by scooping out cake. To with additional marshmallows and chocolate-flavored syrup (optional).
Thai Coconut Chicken and Rice Soup
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces
3 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
1 and one-half cups chopped onions
1 can (4-ounce) sliced mushrooms, drained
2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
2 tablespoons sugar
1 cup cooked rice
1 can (15-ounce) unsweetened coconut milk
You have free articles remaining.
One-half red bell pepper, thinly sliced
3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
2 teaspoons grated fresh lime peel
^pCombine chicken, broth, onions, mushrooms, ginger and sugar in slow cooker. Cover; cook on Low 8 to 9 hours. Stir in rice, coconut milk and bell pepper into soup. Cover; cook 15 minutes. Turn off heat and stir in cilantro and lime peel. Recipe Note: I often make this soup with chicken breasts instead of thighs only because I always have chicken breasts in the freezer and rarely have chicken thighs in the freezer.
Old Fashioned Split Pea Soup
4 quarts chicken broth
2 pounds dried split peas
1 cup chopped ham
One-half cup chopped onion
One-half cup chopped celery
2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons black pepper
^pPlace all ingredients in slow cooker. Stir well to combine. Cover; cook on Low 8 to 10 hours or on High 4 to 6 hours or until peas are soft. Mix with hand mixer or hand blender on low speed until smooth. Recipe Note: I like the texture of the peas so I don’t blend this soup until completely smooth.
White Bean Fennel Soup
1 tablespoon olive or canola oil
1 large onion, chopped
1 small fennel bulb, sliced thin
5 cups fat-free chicken broth
1 can (15-ounce) white kidney or cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (14.5-ounce) diced tomatoes, undrained
1 teaspoon dried thyme
One-fourth teaspoon black pepper
1 bay leaf
3 cups chopped fresh spinach
^pSauté onions and fennel in oil in skillet until brown. Combine onions, fennel, broth, beans, tomatoes, thyme, pepper and bay leaf. Cook on low for several hours, or on high for 1 hour, until fennel and onions are tender. Remove bay leaf. Add spinach about 10 minutes before serving.
Quote of the Week
American’s busy lifestyles often show up in their cooking and eating habits. Over 30 percent of calories are consumed away from home, with more than 40 percent of food dollars spent on food away from home, which is typically higher in calories and fat and lower in calcium, fiber and iron. When families eat together, meals are likely to be more nutritious. Family meals also provide a great time for children and parents to reconnect. January is National Slow Cooking Month and one way to increase meals at home is to use a slow cooker.
Lisa Franzen-Castle, RD, PhD
Nutrition Specialist University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension