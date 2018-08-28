I have been thinking a lot about nonfluorescing chlorophyll catabolites lately.
Before you quit reading this article thinking I’ve finally gone over some kind of crazy cliff, let me explain.
Several weeks ago, I cleaned out our refrigerator and was appalled at the amount of fresh fruit and vegetables I had neglected to use and had to throw out. Even though I turned these non-edibles into great soil for my garden in my composter, I still felt guilty.
In my defense, Gregg and I were very busy and I just lost track of what was in the refrigerator and there were several evenings when I just didn’t feel like firing up the stove or the grill because it was so hot and we decided to let someone else do the cooking.
But my goal when I buy fruits and vegetables is to get all of the healthful nutrients they contain into us and when I fail I hate it for many reasons. First, it’s just wasteful and I was raised by people who didn’t condone waste. Secondly, good food is expensive and I wouldn’t throw dollar bills into the compost pile so why should I throw away what I spend those dollars to buy? Thirdly, there are children in third world nations who are starving.
When I was a child I constantly heard about starving children in various countries who would love to eat what I just couldn’t choke down. Like most kids I would have gladly sent my Brussels sprouts to anyone who needed or wanted them. The first time I repeated that argument as a parent, I realized I had become my grandmother and mother in many ways and I also understood what they were trying to tell me. I was one blessed little girl who didn’t ever want for anything she needed and who never went to bed with an empty stomach. I needed to appreciate those vegetables and learn to like them. I did and I am now a member of the I-love-vegetables team and it kills me to throw them out.
I did a bit of research and found out that I am not alone in having to throw out produce. There are estimates from government sources that suggest as a nation we waste 23% of the fruit that we buy and 25% of the vegetables. Those numbers made me feel a bit better because I know I’ve haven’t wasted that much of what I procure, but that national percentage is an appalling amount of waste and made me vow to do even better.
That brings me back to nonfluorescing chlorophyll catabolites. Sometimes when I look at a piece of produce that I know is a bit past its prime, I feel guilty if I toss it and guilty if I try to sneak it into a recipe. What I’ve learned about nonfluorescing chlorophyll catabolites changed that for me.
These substances found in overripe produce are a result of chlorophyll break down. Chlorophyll biosynthesis is responsible for the beautiful colors we experience in the autumn and in trying to understand all of the underlying processes in this phenomenon, scientists from the University of Innsbruck in Austria have made some amazing discoveries. One of the most positive is that these chlorophyll catabolites very likely have a positive benefit to our health as they contain useful antioxidants. Initial studies have suggested a positive health effect in mammals.
I’m not talking about using produce that has obviously gone far down the road to decay and displays signs of rot by smell or taste tests. I’m talking about limp lettuce or celery, bruised or wrinkled apples and spotty bananas and fruit. Don’t throw them out – use them. They supply nutrients that are found only in produce that is overripe by many people’s standards.
I don’t own a juicer but I am thinking of investing in one so I can capture some of the antioxidants in less than perfect produce. I have turned overripe berries and bananas into delicious smoothies for breakfast and soup is one of the best ways to use less than fresh vegetables to great advantage.
The following recipes are ones that I’ve made in the last several weeks to use less than perfect items in my refrigerator. I found the buttermilk smoothie recipe at www.lowfatcooking.about.com. I’ve omitted the mango and used pineapple with the frozen banana for another version of a tropical treat. I love the tang of the buttermilk and since that is another product that I seem to have a hard time using up in a timely manner, this recipe is a great one for me.
The following soup takes very little time so it is even appropriate for a hot summer day. It’s a great way to use long-in-the-tooth romaine lettuce and I have done it with other greens as well.
Low Fat Strawberry-Mango Buttermilk Smoothie
1 large, ripe mango
1 pound ripe strawberries
1 small ripe banana, preferably frozen
1 cup low fat buttermilk
1 container (6-ounce) fat-free vanilla yogurt
2 tablespoons honey (optional)
Chop mango, strawberries and frozen banana, and place in blender. Add buttermilk, vanilla yogurt and honey. Blend until smooth. Recipe Note: This makes four servings so I have chopped all the fruit and frozen half of it for breakfast another morning.
Italian Green Soup
12 ounces Italian sausage, cut into one-half-inch pieces
1 tablespoon olive oil
4 cups chicken broth
2 cups water
1 can (16-ounce) white beans
1 bunch romaine lettuce, chopped
Brown sausage in oil. Drain fat and add chicken broth, water, beans and chopped lettuce. Simmer until lettuce is tender. Recipe Note: Gregg prefers this soup with hot Italian sausage while I prefer mild. Either one is delicious.
Quote of the Week: The appearance of the green plant pigments in spring and their disappearance in the autumnal foliage of deciduous trees and in ripening fruit belong to the most colorful and fascinating natural phenomena. It is estimated that more than 100 million tons of chlorophyll are biosynthesized and degraded every year on the earth. However, only within the last two decades has chlorophyll breakdown in plants begun to yield some of its mysteries. — Bernhard Krautler