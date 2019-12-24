Christmas Eve is my favorite night of the year. I am positive I am not the only person who makes that statement without a single reservation.
I have received some of my favorite gifts on Christmas Eve. Some of them were wrapped and under the tree. However, many more of them were experiences, conversations and special times that have become precious memories as time has passed.
When I was a little girl, Christmas Eve was a very exciting time. My little sister, Jayne, and I used to come up with the most elaborate schemes to sneak down to our living room to see what Santa had left us and maybe even catch him in the act of unloading his bag of presents. We would lay in the bed we shared and whisper our secret plans. Most of the time, we fell asleep long before Santa made his appearance. I do remember one year, waking up early together, tiptoeing through the dark hallway to the steps and oh-so-quietly making our way down the stairway. We might have made it to the tree if it hadn’t been for the noisy stair that creaked when one of us stepped on it. Then we heard dad’s stern voice ordering us back to bed.
I smile whenever I think of Jayne and all of our Christmases and I am so glad my parents gave me the gift of sisters. I am blessed to have three wonderful siblings.
When I was finally old enough to drive, I remember several Christmas Eves when I would ask Jayne, Beth and Joan if they wanted to go see the Christmas lights. Mom and Grandma thought that was a great idea as they were always busy with last-minute preparations.
There were so many people in South Sioux City that decorated their homes and it was fun to drive from block to block and see the efforts of our friends and neighbors. We would sing Christmas songs that we had learned in school or on the radio and made great memories.
After our sight-seeing, we would head back home for our traditional Christmas Eve dinner of oyster stew and grandma’s delicious banana bread or rolls. We usually had a great time around our dinner table. The food was always good and the conversation interesting but on Christmas Eve we were silly and giggling as little girls are apt to be on an exciting day. We definitely gave each other the gift of fun. We still have a lot of fun whenever we are together.
As I grew older, I loved to go with my dad to the candlelight service at his church. The service always started at 11:00 and was at least an hour-long so the congregation was in church at the stroke of midnight to welcome Christmas Day. As we entered, the church was always dimly lit by the light of the Christmas trees that adorned each side of the altar and candles. I loved the quiet expectation of that time before the service began.
We always listened to the choir sing O Holy Night to begin the service and ended with the congregation singing Silent Night as every attendee held a lit candle. The glow of all of those candles as I sang in harmony with my dad’s slightly off-key bass was the highlight of my Christmas Eve during those years.
After one of those services, the snow was gently falling as dad and I made our way to the car. It seemed as if someone had cued the snow to start falling when the congregation was dismissed with the blessing. It was the perfect Christmas Eve setting and I am grateful I got to share it with someone I loved so dearly. Dad made the point of telling me to never forget that the service we had just attended commemorating the birth of our Savior was the real meaning of Christmas and to never forget it. My dad gave me many gifts during my life but that service and those words are the gifts that mean the most to me 50 years later. They didn’t cost a thing but time and thoughtfulness.
So, as I go through this day and make preparations for our celebration, I will remember that the gifts that last the longest are not wrapped under the tree. The gifts of time, laughter and memories are the most unforgettable and meaningful.
Grandma’s Oyster Stew means Christmas Eve to me so I share her recipe with you as a memory from my past. Our family loves Spinach Dip with a big round loaf of Rye Bread and it has become a Christmas Eve tradition as we celebrate Christmas present. We will enjoy it tonight as we make memories to last a lifetime.
Quote of the Week: This night has run like a long golden thread through the tapestry of all our lives and often it has not seemed long enough. — John Cole