Lund: The time has come for this project to end

I find it hard to believe that I have been writing this column for 25 years. It was in late 1995 that Tammy Real-Mckeighan asked me if I would like to write a cooking column for the paper as an occasional special feature. Not long after that the Tribune decided to publish a lifestyle page and Tammy asked if I would do a weekly column for the food section.
I was a bit hesitant to take on a weekly deadline, but I love to cook and I love to write so I said yes. Twenty-five years later I have met over 1,000 deadlines and I have had a great time doing it.
It is bittersweet for me to tell you that you are reading the last Daily Bread. It is time to end this project and the weekly deadlines so Gregg and I can travel a bit and enjoy retirement. I also have other writing projects calling me and I know I will not be able to work on them if I continue to do this.
You don’t write 25 years of columns without having a lot of people to thank. First, I need to thank Tammy! Daily Bread happened because she thought I could do it. I have written under many editors, but Tammy has always been there and cheered me on. Not only has she been a great support to me, she inspires me every time I read Spiritual Spinach – her weekly offering on top of all the other local news she reports and local personalities she introduces to us. I will always cherish her friendship and continue reading everything that she writes.
One of my best friends, Karla, has been part of so many columns. She and I have had so many fun food quests whether at restaurants, cooking at home or the State Fair. We are both food adventurers and we share recipes constantly and inspire some of each other’s best meals. We have enjoyed shopping at off-the-beaten-path food stores and constantly asking the question, “What do you think we could do with this?” We’ve driven to countless outlets trying to snag every bottle of Apothic Dark the first year it was on the market and before it became part of the Apothic label regular line. If you think hoarding toilet tissue is a problem, you weren’t part of this adventure. I think we found five cases of this delicious wine before we were done and they are long gone! We’ve searched high and low for our favorite teas, pickled sauerkraut (Where have you gone?) and miscellaneous things we wanted to try. I don’t anticipate any of those adventures ending, I just won’t write about them. I’ll just enjoy them.
Because of Karla, I am part of a great group of ladies who form the very loosely organized monthly birthday club called Bacchus. I solemnly promised to not write about them when I joined this group and for the most part, I kept that promise. It is always nice to have friends in your corner who feed you delicious meals every month in exchange for the one time a year you feed them. Thanks to all of you for all of your inspiration and positive comments.
My friend, Jean, is a fellow cookbook lover. She is always on the lookout for cookbooks to share with me and every time she finds a great volume it ends up on my shelf with a sticky note labeling it as Jean’s book. There is a huge bag of these treasures waiting to go back to her shelves. She has also been the source of the spring rhubarb and fall apples that I’ve written about during the appropriate time of year. She’s been on the receiving end of some of my garden produce and herbs as well and we both share recipes that make good use of our bounty.
My sisters, Jayne, Beth and Joan are all excellent cooks and I have learned so much from all of them over the years. Our family celebrations are replete with wonderful conversation, laughter, games and delicious food. So many of the best recipes in my box are dishes they have brought to our famous Becker feasts. Now the next generation has gotten into the act and we have a newly expanded repertoire of deliciousness to share and new people to share it with every year. Thanks for making all of our celebrations so delicious and fun and may they continue for many, many years.
My girls, Sarah, Leah and Rachel are the reason I took cooking so seriously. I wanted to keep them well-nourished, but I also wanted them to enjoy the process of becoming nourished. It was and is my greatest joy to see them gathered around our table enjoying a great meal and family time. To see them continue these traditions and use recipes that they enjoyed growing up has been wonderful. They have also introduced me to new recipes that they have found as they cook for their loved ones and I am grateful.
You have free articles remaining.
Sarah and Leah and their daughters, Cadence, Gabby and Claire have spent the last 6 months in New Zealand and I can’t wait for them to come home so they can teach me about the foods of New Zealand. I also look forward to fixing them a lot of delicious meals, since I haven’t cooked for them since October. I’m so grateful they’ve had this experience and grateful they will be home soon.
Rachel took her food preparation to the ultimate level. She loved to mess around in the kitchen as a very little girl, started out as a line cook at Andy’s on First at a ridiculously young age, studied to be a chef at Metropolitan Community College, got her Bachelors in Food Science at UNL and went on to obtain her Masters and became a Registered Dietician. During her doctoral studies at UNL, she worked as a dietician at our local Hy-Vee. During that time, she and I worked on a series of joint articles that included her take on an issue as a dietician and my two cents on recipes to support whatever nutritional point she was emphasizing. It was so much fun working on food issues that we both found fascinating. Now as she teaches at the Metropolitan University of Denver, I find our conversations around global and local food issues intriguing and I never cease learning from her experiences. I am grateful we have come full circle where the daughter has become the teacher to the mom.
I couldn’t do what I do without Gregg. He is a joy to cook for and my greatest supporter. Over the years, he has eaten some culinary doozies that have lived in infamy. We still laugh about liver loaf, green tomato pie and toad-in-the-hole. I am grateful that he is willing to give almost anything a try even if he isn’t sure he will like it. I promise to keep cooking for him as long as he enjoys my efforts.
Last but not least, I need to thank the readers of this column. You have been loyal and it has been a pleasure getting to know you. So many of you have shared favorite family recipes that have become favorites of mine. There are those of you I speak to in the aisles of my favorite grocery store and I hope I see you often. If you have my number, still feel free to call with your questions. We family cooks need to stick together. I am grateful you have let me suggest recipes to nourish and feed you and yours.
I struggled to think of a final recipe to share with you. Gregg suggested that since this column is called Daily Bread, it should be a bread recipe. He’s right! Now more than ever, we need easy bread to make especially if we are out of bread but still have flour and yeast in our pantry. This no-knead bread takes a bit of time but we might have plenty of that commodity for a while. I can’t think of a better way to comfort those we love than the aroma of freshly-baked bread in our homes.
No-Knead Bread3 cups flour
One-fourth teaspoon instant yeast
One-half tablespoon salt
1 and one-half to 1 and three-fourths cups water
The day before baking, combine the flour, yeast and salt in a large bowl and stir until they’re well combined. Stir in the water until a shaggy, sticky ball of dough forms and there is no dry flour left on the bottom of the bowl. Cover the bowl loosely with plastic wrap and let sit at room temperature for 12 to 18 hours. When you are ready to bake, sprinkle a bit of flour on the top of the dough and scrape it out of the bowl. It will be bubbly. With wet hands, shape the dough into a ball and place on a piece of parchment paper and cover with plastic wrap. Let the dough rise again for 30 minutes. While the dough is rising, preheat the oven to 425-degrees. Place a 4 to 5-quart heavy cast iron Dutch oven inside the oven as it heats and make sure it is fully heated. Once the bread has risen and the Dutch oven is hot, carefully remove the Dutch oven from the oven (this thing will be hot, hot, hot!). Remove the plastic wrap from the dough and grab the parchment edges and place the dough and parchment in the pan making sure the parchment covers the bottom of the hot pan. Bake, covered, (be careful the lid is hot – keep the pot holders close at hand) for 30 minutes. Remove the cover and bake another 10 to 15 minutes. Take out of the oven, cool a bit and remove from pan by lifting the parchment paper and bread out of the Dutch oven. Cool completely on a cooling rack.
Quote of the Week: God bless us everyone!
Ellen Lund of Fremont is a freelance food columnist.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.