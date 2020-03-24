Lund: The time has come for this project to end

Last but not least, I need to thank the readers of this column. You have been loyal and it has been a pleasure getting to know you. So many of you have shared favorite family recipes that have become favorites of mine. There are those of you I speak to in the aisles of my favorite grocery store and I hope I see you often. If you have my number, still feel free to call with your questions. We family cooks need to stick together. I am grateful you have let me suggest recipes to nourish and feed you and yours.

I struggled to think of a final recipe to share with you. Gregg suggested that since this column is called Daily Bread, it should be a bread recipe. He’s right! Now more than ever, we need easy bread to make especially if we are out of bread but still have flour and yeast in our pantry. This no-knead bread takes a bit of time but we might have plenty of that commodity for a while. I can’t think of a better way to comfort those we love than the aroma of freshly-baked bread in our homes.

No-Knead Bread3 cups flour

One-fourth teaspoon instant yeast

One-half tablespoon salt

1 and one-half to 1 and three-fourths cups water