I love Mother’s Day. When I was a little girl I loved the opportunity to tell my mom how much I appreciated her. That often involved a handmade card that was made in school during my elementary years. The teachers who knew my grandmother lived with us always encouraged me to make a card for her as well.
As I got older it was fun to actually shop for mom and grandma. Since my mother was a lover of books, it was pretty easy to find a volume or two that she wanted to read. Since her death, many of those volumes now reside on my shelves where they remind me of her love of reading.
When my sisters and I became mothers ourselves, the fun of Mother’s Day increased but got a bit more complicated. We still wanted to honor mom but we wanted a celebration for us too. That is where Mother’s Day got a bit knotty. We didn’t want to spend the entire day cooking so we tried breakfast out. After a year or two of waiting in long lines for brunches with restless kids in tow, we decided we would cook for all of us and looked for ways to make it easier.
Since mom had four daughters, we could make a great breakfast without any one of us taking on a huge task. That is when we started collecting recipes for stratas – layers of eggs and bread and vegetables that could be made the day before and easily baked and transported. If we added fruit and cinnamon rolls we had everything we needed for a fantastic homemade brunch.
Mom’s been gone for a dozen years now but I still look for great egg casseroles for celebrations. The principle is still the same – moms don’t want to spend the day dedicated to them, cooking for their families. So assemble any of these three casseroles the day before and add fresh spring berries and have a feast.
Aunt Ginny’s Egg Casserole and her Praline French Toast Strata are both recipes from Karla’s delightful aunt who lives in Wisconsin. The Egg Casserole is great if you are serving folks who are gluten intolerant. The Praline French Toast is really yummy and if you choose to make this one, you don’t need a sweet roll at all.
The Blueberry French Toast with Blueberry Sauce is also delicious. My sister, Jayne found this recipe and it was one of the Becker girls’ favorites. I still make this even though I use aronia berries for both the casserole and the sauce. Since Gregg loves aronia berries, I have used it for Father’s Day.
Aunt Ginny’s Egg Casserole
1/4 cup butter
18 eggs
1 cup sour cream
1 package (8-ounce) cream cheese, cubed and softened
1 cup milk
2 teaspoons salt
1/20 teaspoon garlic salt
Green peppers
Green onions
Chives
Melt butter in a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan. Mix eggs, sour cream, cream cheese, milk and seasonings using a hand held mixer. Add seasonings. Top with peppers, green onions, chives or whatever veggies you like. Recipe Note: Don’t worry if there are flecks of cream cheese that are not incorporated into the eggs and milk. They give a delightful texture to the casserole.
Aunt Ginny’s Praline Topped French Toast Strata
1 loaf French bread
8 large eggs
2 cups half-and-half
1 cup milk
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Dash salt
Praline topping, recipe follows
Maple syrup
Slice bread into 20 slices, 1-inch thick. Arrange slices in a generously buttered 9-inch-by-13-inch flat baking dish in 2 rows, overlapping the slices. In a large bowl, combine the eggs, half-and-half, milk, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt and beat with a rotary beater or whisk until blended but not too frothy. Pour mixture over the bread slices, making sure they are all covered evenly with the milk egg mixture. Spoon some of the mixture in between the slices. Cover with foil and refrigerate overnight. The next day, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread praline topping evenly over the bread and bake for 40 minutes, until puffed and lightly brown. Serve with maple syrup.
Praline Topping
1/2 pound butter (2 sticks)
1 cup packed light brown sugar
1 cup chopped pecans
2 tablespoons light corn syrup
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and blend well. This makes enough for one pan of strata.
Blueberry French Toast Strata
12 slices day-old Texas toast, cut into 1-inch cubes
2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, cubed
1 cup frozen blueberries, thawed
12 eggs
2 cups milk
1/2 cup sugar
1/3 cup honey
Cinnamon to taste
Nutmeg to taste
Sauce
2 cups sugar
4 tablespoons cornstarch
2 cups cold water
2 cups frozen blueberries, thawed
2 tablespoons butter
Spread half of bread cubes in the bottom of a greased 9-inch-by-13-inch-by-2-inch baking dish. Arrange cream cheese cubes evenly over the bread and sprinkle with blueberries. Top with remaining bread cubes. In a medium bowl, beat eggs, milk, sugar, honey, cinnamon and nutmeg with a whisk until well blended. Pour evenly over bread. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake, covered, for 45 minutes then remove cover and continue baking for an additional 25 to 30 minutes. Make the sauce while the French toast is baking. Place sugar, cornstarch and water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Boil for 3 minutes. Add blueberries and butter. Reduce heat to low and simmer 10 minutes. Serve over French toast.
Quote of the Week: I loved raising my kids. I loved the process, the dirt of it, the tears of it, the frustration of it, Christmas, Easter, birthdays, growth charts, and pediatrician appointments. I loved all of it. — Jane Elliot