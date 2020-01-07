Yesterday marked the end of the Christmas season on our church calendar with the celebration of Epiphany. If we lived in a country where the Orthodox Church is dominant, we would be celebrating Christmas today. That is because of a very interesting quirk in the official calendars that each respective church uses.
The Eastern Orthodox church uses the Julian calendar and we use the Georgian calendar. There is a 13-day gap in the dates on those calendars. While some Orthodox churches in the west have adopted the Georgian calendar, churches in Russia and the Middle East still use the Julian calendar. Hence, they celebrate Christmas on January 7.
I start putting my Christmas decorations away after January 7, but the process is a slow one. I don’t feel any pressure to have everything put away until February 2 or Candlemas day. There are some European countries that don’t put away Nativity sets until this date. Since I observe any tradition that allows me to extend this season, I’m a particular fan of this one.
As I allow the Christmas season to slowly fade, I also like cleaning off my desk and making sure any obligations from the past year that have been neglected are fulfilled early in January. I have two things I promised readers of this page that I would tend to and I am doing that today.
Several weeks ago, I listened to a telephone message from my friend, Sally, who asked me to see if any readers of this column had any recipes from the old Aurora’s Café. In the late 70s or early 80s, Aurora’s was located in the building that Andy’s on First later occupied. I fondly remember Aurora’s delicious food as it was a family favorite and we ate there often. My mother was a fan of Aurora’s delightful crispy fried flour tacos and we all thought her burritos and cheese dip were fantastic. If any of you have clones of these recipes, let me know by contacting me via email at elund5251@msn.com. I will be happy to share them with Sally and you.
The other person I promised a recipe to is my friend, Janet. We were discussing how expensive it is to buy lemon curd and how easy it is to make. She asked me for my recipe and every time I saw her, I didn’t have the printed copy in my purse and when I had it in my purse, I didn’t see her. I know she reads this so Janet this one is for you with my apologies for being so late getting it to you.
It is actually the perfect time to talk about lemons and other citrus fruits because this is their peak season. For the next few weeks, our market shelves will be filled with lemons, limes, grapefruits and oranges at top quality and at a very reasonable price.
The curd recipe I am going to share with you is one of the best ways to enjoy those citrus gems. You can use limes or grapefruit instead of lemons in the curd. I do recommend a bit less grapefruit or lime zest because they can be more bitter than the lemon.
Lemon, lime or grapefruit curd makes a great topping or frosting for an angel food, white or yellow cake, a perfect accompaniment to scones and tea and is also great stirred into your favorite yogurt.
Gregg reminded me of another great use of limes when he requested key lime pie for his birthday. I had plenty of limes in my fruit basket, but I still bought of a bottle of key lime juice because I wanted to conduct an experiment.
I squeezed the juice out of all the Persian limes I had and compared the taste to the key lime juice. The key lime juice was definitely more acidic and stronger-tasting. For Gregg’s pie, I used half Persian lime juice and half key lime juice. It was a delicious little pie and once again, I was amazed at how much great flavor it contained for so little effort.
This is also the time of the year I purchase fresh grapefruit. I love to eat these fresh for breakfast and I love to juice them. The juice is perfect for one of my favorite cocktails—a Salty Dog. I love the combination of sweet pink grapefruit juice and gin. It is so simple and Gregg and I will enjoy these at least once this winter.
Lemon Curd
4 large egg yolks
2/3 cup sugar
1 tablespoon lemon zest (from 1 lemon)
You have free articles remaining.
1/3 cup fresh lemon juice (approximately 3 lemons)
Pinch of salt
6 tablespoons room temperature butter cut into 10 little cubes
Fill the bottom pot of your double boiler with 2 inches of water. Place on high heat and once the water comes to a boil, reduce the heat to a simmer. Place egg yolks, sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice and salt into the top part of the double boiler; whisk until completely blended then continue to whisk while the curd cooks. Whisk constantly to prevent the egg yolks from curdling. When the mixture becomes thick, remove the pan from the heat and stir in the butter pieces into the curd. The butter will melt from the residual heat. Pour curd into a jar or small bowl and place a piece of plastic wrap directly on the curd so a skin does not form. When the curd is cool, the plastic can be removed. Refrigerate the curd for up to ten days. Recipe Note: It is possible to do this without the double boiler but the mixture scorches very easily so I don’t recommend it.
Key Lime Pie
1 can (14-ounce) sweetened condensed milk
4 egg yolks
3 ounces key lime juice
Mix milk and egg yolks at low speed. Slowly add key lime juice mixing until well blended. Pour into a 9-inch graham cracker crust and bake for 20 minutes at 350 degrees. When cool, top with freshly whipped cream and chill.
Salty Dogs
1/2 cup freshly squeezed grapefruit juice
1 1/2 ounces gin
Salt
Pour juice and gin over ice in a cocktail shaker. Shake until well blended. Strain into a salt-rimmed, ice-filled high ball glass. Recipe Note: Don’t even bother with this unless you use freshly squeezed grapefruit juice. I learned that after a very disappointing drink. To salt the glass, just moisten the rim with a bit of the juice and then dip in a shallow bowl of salt.
Quote of the Week: Life handed me lemons, so I made lemonade, lemon cake, lemon drops and I even used the rinds to make lemon art. So, the joke in on you, life, ha, ha! — Emilyann Allen