I’ve been thinking about maple syrup a lot lately and it has to do with the number of maple tree seedlings I have removed from every single garden plot we tend. Since the only maple tree in our yard is seedless, I know these maple tree fruits have flown in on a breeze from another tree not our own. Whether you call them helicopters, whirlybirds or maple keys, there were so many of them this year that gutters were clogged and trash cans were filled to the brim. In fact, I read that one tree can release hundreds of thousands of seeds at one time and this year’s crop convinced me that is most certainly true.
It’s almost as if Mother Nature felt guilty for being not so pleasant this Winter/Spring and decided she would gift us with maple trees galore to make up for her earlier-in-the-year bad mood. I’m pulling up little trees that might be a lovely gift if they weren’t taking root in a very tight spot by the house or trying to grow beside my tomatoes, cucumbers and eggplant. I know I’ve pulled up dozens of little seedlings that are weeds because they are growing where they don’t belong.
I wonder what would happen if we who tend the gardens and lawns of Fremont didn’t remove all of those little maple seedlings and just let them grow. Is it possible that in 40 years or so we would be able to compete with Vermont and Canada for the designation of maple syrup capitol of the world?
I checked a few sources to find out what it takes to become a maple syrup producing area. The weather plays a part of course, but the main resource is a lot of mature trees. Even if we let all of this year’s seedlings start to grow, it would take decades before we could harvest enough sap to be a viable source of syrup.
Is it even possible to raise maple trees for syrup in the heartland of the country? The answer to that is a resounding yes! While doing a bit of research, I found a family-owned business in Garnavillo, Iowa called Great River Maple. When the Dan and Dorinda Potter family needed a very expensive well repair, they considered how they could pay for it. They knew they had an asset of mature maple trees on their farm. They talked to a forester about harvesting the lumber but hated to cut down such beautiful old trees. They started tapping 800 trees for sap instead and involved the entire family in this process. Since the Potters are tapping trees that their family members tapped in the late 1800s, these trees have been around for a very long time. They appreciate the care that their grandparents took of the land and trees and are determined to do the same so this business can sustain their children and grandchildren as well.
A trip to Garnavillo to see Great River Maple is now on my bucket list. I subscribed to their e-bulletins so I can hear about any events that they sponsor. It’s a bit of a drive taking 6 hours but it will make a great weekend outing, hopefully, next spring during tapping season.
Great River Maple has a wonderful website with a large selection of recipes using their products. The following recipe for Maple Brussels Sprouts is going to be made in my kitchen as soon as I can get to the market and buy the sprouts. I will be using a different brand of syrup until I can get to Great River Maple. That will have to do until I can travel east.
The recipe for Maple Long Johns is time-consuming but most of it is spent waiting for the dough to rise which gives you time to get other things done. You can also make the dough in the evening and then put it in the refrigerator overnight and then let it warm and rise in the morning.
The Maple Toddy is a twist on the Lund favorite cold season beverage, Honey Lemon Hot Toddy. The mix would be a wonderful get-well gift for any friend or relative who is under the weather with a cold or flu.
Maple Brussels Sprouts
4 tablespoons oil, divided, plus more for drizzling
2 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed, halved lengthwise
Salt and pepper to taste
1/4 cup Great River Maple syrup
2 tablespoons butter, softened
2 tablespoons parsley, chopped
1 1/2 tablespoons fresh chives, thinly sliced
Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Working in 2 batches and adding 2 more tablespoons oil between batches, cook one-half of the Brussels sprouts, cut side down in a single layer in the skillet until deep golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Season sprouts with salt and pepper and toss; cook until tender, 3 to 4 minutes longer. Transfer to a large bowl. Repeat with other half of sprouts. Remove skillet from heat; add maple syrup, butter and herbs to pan. Once butter has melted, add Brussels sprouts to skillet and toss to coat. Transfer sprouts mixture to a large serving platter and drizzle lightly with oil.
Maple Long Johns
1 tablespoon active dry yeast
1/3 cup sugar, divided
1 cup warm water
1/2 cup whole milk
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 1/2 cups flour
Oil
Icing
3 cups powdered sugar
2 tablespoons heavy cream
2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
In a stand mixer, dissolve yeast in warm water with 1 teaspoon of the sugar and allow to sit for 5 minutes until bubbly. Add the rest of the sugar, salt and whole milk and mix until well combined. Add flour gradually and mix with the dough hook until the mixture comes together as a smooth dough. Place in a greased bowl and cover with a damp tea towel and let set in a warm place to until it rises to be doubled in size. This should take about 2 hours. On a lightly floured board or counter, roll the dough into a 10-inch-by-12-inch rectangle. Cut into 10 bars. Put on a clean cookie sheet and cover to let rise for a second time (about 1 hour). In the meantime, whisk syrup, vanilla and cream together and add powdered sugar until it forms a smooth thick icing. Heat 3 inches of oil in a heavy skillet to 350 degrees. Gently place 2 bars at a time in the oil and fry on each side for a little less than a minute until golden and then flip and repeat on the other side. Use a slotted spoon to carefully place on paper towels for a moment to drain any excess oil. Dip bars in glaze while still warm, let set and then dip again. Place them on a wire cooling rack to cool and let the icing set up.
Maple Toddy
1 cup whiskey
1 cup maple syrup
3/4 cup lemon juice
Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan. Simmer over low heat until flavors are blended. Add a shot or two of this mixture to your evening tea or apple cider for a warm soothing drink that will calm the worst cough and soothe any cold sufferers’ symptoms.
Quote of the Week: I always have a good quality extra virgin olive oil. A cheap quality oil will end up cheapening your dishes. And I love sweetening my dishes with maple syrup. It has a bit of a bitter kick at the end that works wonderfully in savory dishes. — Nadia Giosia