Several years ago, Karla and I had a discussion about blue or green garlic. She had made a dish with garlic (we both make lots of dishes with lots of garlic) and the garlic turned blue. Knowing that I love an opportunity to play food sleuth, she asked me if I would figure out what was the deal with perfectly lovely white garlic turning blue/green.
I had forgotten all about this until she asked if I had ever written about the blue/green garlic phenomenon. I did a check and realized I had not ever shared what I had learned with you. So here are the facts of garlic turning blue/green in some dishes.
First of all, while this phenomenon doesn’t take place often, it isn’t exactly rare. It happens when garlic is freshly harvested and not quite mature or aged. So it would make sense that if you happen to buy garlic that is newly picked from a farmers’ market, it might be more likely to turn blue or green.
This happens due to a chemical reaction. Garlic gets its strong odor from a form of sulfur called alliin. Garlic also has an enzyme called alliinase. When you mince, crush or slice the garlic, the alliin and the alliinase combine and form allicin. This process gives garlic it’s distinctive taste and aroma. When you combine these chemicals and enzymes in vinegar, water that has trace minerals or cook them in copper, aluminum, iron or tin, they will turn blue, green, bright teal or aquamarine. Beautiful but a bit disconcerting if you aren’t aware of the possibility of this chemical reaction.
There are no worries if this happens to you. The blue/green color is perfectly safe. In fact, some cultures highly regard this color and pickled green or blue garlic is highly prized! So if it happens to you, enjoy the show.
There are ways to avoid this completely. If you use distilled water for pickling, you will avoid the minerals in tap water that may cause the reaction. Also use iodine-free salt and stainless-steel cookware and you shouldn’t see any greening of your garlic. It is also suggested that you store your garlic in a dark place in a well-ventilated container.
I have a special terra cotta garlic jar that I keep in my dark pantry (Well, it’s dark when I keep the door shut!) and my garlic lasts for a very long time. This jar was a housewarming gift from my Aunt Helen in 1978 when we moved into our home. It’s practical and sentimental!
I suggest you eat garlic whether its white, blue or green. It is so good for you. It is said to improve heart health, immunity, allergies and digestion. It has anti-inflammatory properties and also fights fungal infections. I’ve read that you can use garlic oil on nails that have fungal issues.
I have two recipes that use lots of garlic that I make often. One is for Chicken with 40 Garlic Cloves. It sounds like too much garlic but it works. I like to make this when the weather gets cooler and I want the warmth of the oven in the kitchen and an amazing aroma filling the house. One cautionary note – I tried a slow cooker recipe for this and I never will again. Long slow cooking of that much garlic seems to alter the taste in an unpleasant way. I also made this dish with 32 cloves of garlic when I was a bit short and it worked just fine!
The second is a vegetarian pasta dish that uses broccoli, garlic and olive oil as a sauce. It is one of my favorites and I make it if one of us feels like we are getting a cold. I don’t know if it makes any difference, but it makes me feel like I’m doing something to help.
Quote of the Week: You can never have enough garlic. With enough garlic, you can eat the New York Times. — Morley Safer