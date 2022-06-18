New downtown ice cream shop

Berta Quintero loves being a business owner.

When she and co-owner Micaela Ticum opened Reinita’s Ice Cream Shop at 130 N. Main St., in May, Quintero knew she could count on her restaurant customers to support her latest venture.

“A lot of Fremont customers support the Spanish businesses,” said Quintero, who opened Reinita’s restaurant at 414 N. Main St. in October 2020.

The inspiration behind the name is Quintero’s mother, Reina.

“Everybody calls her Reinita because she’s so little,” she said. “In English, it means Little Queen.”

Born in Guatemala, Quintero and her family came to America when she was 17.

“We settled in York, Nebraska, but moved to Fremont when my mom got hired at Hormel,” she said.

Quintero’s first business was Decoration Michelle, a party supply shop located at Military Avenue and Broad Street, which she opened in 2015.

“There used to be a liquor store there,” she said, “and I felt it was a good location for a Spanish business.”

Four months later she found herself facing stiff competition, so Quintero decided to use some of the space for another business, one that would generate more income.

“A friend suggested an ice cream shop,” Quintero said. “He felt that Fremont really needed one.”

“The second floor was being used for storage,” said Quintero’s daughter Kaylee, 12, who started helping out at the party supply shop when she was 7. “When Mom opened the ice cream shop, we turned the upstairs into a place where customers could try on dresses.”

Kaylee joked about the fact that being the owner’s daughter did not automatically entitle her to all the ice cream she wanted.

“My dad said, ‘You have to work for it.’ So that’s what I did,” Kaylee added.

Quintero quickly discovered there was a much greater demand for ice cream than for party supplies.

The pandemic kept customers away, and Quintero needed to find a different way to make a living.

When she got hired as a supervisor at Lincoln Premium Poultry, Quintero called her friend, Micaela Ticum, who had worked for her at the ice cream shop, and asked her to come work for her again.

“Micaela liked taking care of everything,” Quintero said. “I could see she had good management skills.”

Ticum had started her own cleaning business, Ody Cleaning Service, to bring in more income during the winter months when customers weren’t coming in for ice cream.

In addition to her work at Lincoln Premium, Quintero was also running Reinita’s restaurant.

“My mom told me I needed to focus on the restaurant, so I gave up my job at Lincoln Premium,” she said.

When Ticum expressed an interest in buying the ice cream shop on Military Avenue, Quintero asked her to go into partnership with her on a new one on Main Street.

“I was interested in the downtown location because that’s where my restaurant is,” Quintero said. “The owner of the printing shop (on Main Street) had space she didn’t need and was satisfied with the rent I was willing to pay.”

In addition to being co-owners of Reinita’s Ice Cream Shop, which opened in May, Quintero and Ticum are busy moms.

Kaylee Quintero, who continues serving customers, has two siblings: Manuel, 13, and Arantza, 7. All three attend Cedar Bluffs Public School.

Ticum’s two children, Sheila, 8, and Berwin, 3, attend Archbishop Bergan.

“We want everyone to know we are working hard,” Quintero said. “We would like to have ice cream shops in other cities.”

The next town on the map appears to be Columbus.

“A lot of our customers live there,” Quintero said. “They need one there.”

Quintero is deeply committed to her business as well as her community. She joined the Main Street organization, whose aim is to promote and revitalize downtown Fremont.

She also enjoys helping with the Spanish Festival held at John C. Fremont Park.

“We have a parade, music and dancing, games for the kids, and lots of food,” she said.

Reinita’s provides a food truck participants can enjoy one of the most popular selections, the Reinita Platio.

“A lot of people come to the festival,” Quintero said. “I love seeing Americans come and spend time with Spanish people, learning from each other.”

Quintero also is a member of B.I.D. (Business Improvement District).

“We talk about what’s good for downtown Fremont,” Quintero said. “The mayor (Joey Spellerberg) called me and asked if I would like to join B.I.D. He said he heard a lot of good things about me, that I was doing good things and working hard. He also said everybody loves my food at Reinita’s.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0