Program provides real talk about food

Low-income families, anyone experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19, and those who are looking to eat well on a budget, can find practical tips on meal preparation, budget-friendly grocery shopping, nutrition and more through The Dish – Real Talk About Food website.

Part of Nebraska Extension’s Nutrition Education Program (NEP), The Dish – Real Talk About Food, aims to help Nebraskans improve their health, well-being and resilience. The Dish recently produced five podcast-style video lessons that address the special challenges of shopping for and preparing healthy food on a budget during COVID-19.

“We wanted to have real conversations with moms and young people who are purchasing and preparing food for their families,” said Donnia Behrends, extension educator and registered dietitian at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “The niche of those topics were very COVID-19 specific, such as online grocery shopping and saving money at the store in new ways.”

In addition to the video lessons, the site offers a plethora of budget-friendly tips and resources. What started as five lessons pre COVID-19 has expanded to over 15 lessons to date, with more lessons to be released soon.