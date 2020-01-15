The Archbishop Bergan music department’s annual spaghetti dinner will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Delaney Hall in St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.
The spaghetti dinner will include spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, dessert and drinks.
The cost is $8 for ages 12 and over, $3 for children ages 3-11 and free for children 2 and under. The family rate is $27.
Takeout trays will be available and quart jars of sauce will be sold. The Fremont Bergan High School jazz band will perform at 11:30 a.m.