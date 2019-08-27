Uehling residents are inviting the public to the town’s Labor Day celebration set for Sunday.
A variety of activities — from volleyball to kiddie train rides to corn hole games and a parade — are planned for the event.
“This has been a tradition for several decades,” said local resident Mitzi Anderson.
Anderson noted that the Uehling Park was severely damaged by flooding in March.
Now — after much work — the park is available for the celebration.
“Come and see how beautiful the park is again after many hours of hard labor by the village maintenance team,” Anderson said.
Anderson hopes area residents will pay a visit to the community about 20 miles north of Fremont.
Times and activities include:
- 10 a.m. – Volleyball in the southwest area of the park.
- 1-4 p.m. – Corn hole games for fun for people of all ages.
- 2 p.m. – Kiddie tractor pull for children ages 4-8 in the west side of Uehling Auditorium.
- 2 p.m. – 8CHO Brass Band performance in the tent.
- 2-4 p.m. – Bounce houses and kids’ train rides.
- 4:30 p.m. – Parade.
- 7 p.m. – Magic show in the tent.
- 7 p.m. – Corn Hole Tournament. Participants can sign up ahead of time by calling 402-719-7154 or on the day of the event.
The beer garden will be expanded to include the Corn Hole area.
- 7-9 p.m. – Bounce houses and train rides.
- Dusk – (about 9 p.m.) – Fireworks display.
Various concessions will be available for sale throughout the day. They include:
- 10 a.m. – Beer garden opens by the tennis courts.
- 11:30 a.m. – Food stand by the Girl Scouts, until the food is gone. This stand will be closed during the parade. The stand will include: sloppy joes, hot dogs, frozen fruit slush, pie, pop and bottled water.
- Noon to 8:30 p.m. – Funnel cakes by the Girl Scouts. The funnel cakes also will not be available during the parade. The girls have made funnel cakes during previous Labor Day celebrations.
- About 6 p.m., after the parade – Barbecue pork, baked beans, chips and a drink (iced tea or lemonade). Cost is $10 per plate.
A tent will be available to provide shade throughout the day. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Anderson invites area residents to attend the event “just to have a relaxing day in the Uehling Park enjoying good food, entertainment, the parade, and visiting with the young and old.”